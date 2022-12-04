Read full article on original website
Tom's Guide
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
'Doom Patrol' Season 4: Everything to Know
From the cast to the plot, here’s everything to know about Doom Patrol season 4 Hold on to your butts! Doom Patrol is back for a "weird and wacky" season 4, according to Joivan Wade, who plays Victor Stone, aka Cyborg. After three seasons of refusing to work together, the members of Doom Patrol are finally ready to become a team — with Rita Farr, aka Elasti-Woman, as their leader. "She's doing fabulously as a leader," April Bowlby, who plays Rita, joked during an interview with Entertainment Weekly at New...
Would Batgirl Directors Work With DC Again After Their Movie Got Canceled? They Have One Request
Batgirl ended up being scrapped earlier this year, and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have shared their request for if they work on another DC movie.
Collider
The Best RiffTrax to Laugh Along With, From 'Jurassic Park' to 'Twilight'
No one has guided us through the trying times of movies so bad that they had to be talked about more than Mystery Science Theater 3000. Since their second era, led by Michael J. Nelson, ended in 1999, the show's host and original cast members, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett, have gone on to launch RiffTrax. If you don't know, it's a web series composed of both audio riffs for movies and digital movie combos with jokes. It falls directly in line with the spirit of its predecessor, and they've covered almost 1,000 shorts, movies, and television episodes to date, per its website, with more being added constantly.
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
msn.com
Dwayne Johnson Criticizes Warner Bros. For Their 'Inexcusable' Decision Regarding Henry Cavill As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is currently reveling in the success of his latest hit movie from the DC Universe, Black Adam, but that won't stop him from speaking his mind on a sensitive matter like speaking up for fellow actor Henry Cavill who plays the role of Superman in the DC franchise and his status as the "greatest Superman."
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
dexerto.com
Yellowstone Season 6: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more
Will there be a Season 6 for Yellowstone on Paramount+? Whether you’re looking for release date information, cast, or plot details – this is what you need to know about Yellowstone Season 6. Western fans can’t get enough of Yellowstone, as Season 5 began on November 13, 2022....
Collider
‘You People’ Trailer Reveals Jonah Hill's Plan to Marry Eddie Murphy's Daughter
The first trailer for Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut is here, revealing You People is all about the clashes between people from different generations, ethnic backgrounds, and social classes. Together with the trailer, the movie also got a release date of January 27, 2023. Barris is no stranger to using...
You’ll Have to Survive Until Spring If You Want to Enjoy ‘Yellowjackets’ Season Two
Yellowjackets, everyone’s favorite survivalist soccer team slaughter-fest series, will return for its second season next spring. The Season Two premiere will be available on-demand for Showtime subscribers on March 24 before airing on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET, the network confirmed Wednesday. The premiere date announcement was accompanied by a short teaser that offers nothing but bone-chilling vibes: There’s a whole lot of carving going on, on both skin and bark, and the clip ends with the striking “Antler Queen” symbol. Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress as four friends who survived a harrowing stint in...
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Collider
'Perry Mason' Is Caught in Another Mystery in First Season 2 Trailer
The fan-favorite detective Perry Mason will solve another mystery come the New Year, as HBO has finally set a release date for its period mystery drama. A new trailer for the upcoming season sees Della and Paul nudging Perry to uncover another mystery as the former tells him, “Guilty or not, everyone deserves a defense.” The thrilling new clip eloquently brings out the murder mystery set against the socio-political backdrop of America in the 1930s.
Collider
‘Stranger Things’ Launches New Comic Book Anthology 'Tales From Hawkins'
Dark Horse Comics is preparing to release Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins, a new anthology series set to expand the Stranger Things universe. Each chapter of the four-issue anthology will tell a different story set in Hawkins, exploring the gaps left by Netflix’s successful series, according to a report from CBR.
Why Batgirl’s Director Hopes Brendan Fraser Wins An Oscar For The Whale (Besides His Performance)
Brendan Fraser has a ton of Oscar buzz for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale.
Collider
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Cast and Character Guide
The Transformers franchise is just two years away from being forty years old, cementing it as one of the longest-running and universally popular toy franchises of all time. To put it simply, having toy cars and trucks that transform into robotic warriors is just plain cool, and it's no wonder why the toy line got its own animated series the very same year the action figures made it on the shelves. The series was also a massive runaway success among young audiences and, like many nostalgic animated shows, was destined to get a live-action remake one day. We finally got that in 2007 when filmmaker Michael Bay (The Rock) brought the action spectacle of the conflict between Autobots and Decepticons to the big screen. The film spawned a total of five sequels that have received some mixed reception from fans, critics, and general audiences alike, but that same group responded far kinder to Bumblebee (2018), which functioned as both a prequel and soft-reboot of the franchise. Though it's the lowest-grossing film in the franchise, Bumblebee is fondly remembered as the best live-action film in the series, so it makes sense that the next film in this long-running saga would be a direct continuation of the prequel. Thus, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was born, not only bringing back fan favorites like the leader of the Autobots himself Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) but also introducing the Beast Wars storyline from the 1996 sequel series of the same name.
Collider
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Had to Change Its Name Because of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’
Moviegoers across the globe are anxiously awaiting the return of James Cameron's Avatar franchise with Avatar: The Way of Water’s release later this month. However, while most people will associate the word "Avatar" with Cameron’s sci-fi universe, that franchise is not the only game in town that uses that now iconic word. Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender, a popular animated series that debuted in 2005, also shares the title. However, fans have just learned that the series was forced to change its name due to the now mega blockbuster film franchise.
Joker returns to interfere with Punchine's "Gotham Game" in series finale
Punchline: The Gotham Game concludes in March with the return of the Clown Price of Crime
Collider
Is 'Andor's Luthen Rael a Jedi?
Andor's first season has concluded with an epic finale. The series focuses on the period of time when the rebellion was just beginning, introducing many early rebellion leaders. Andor sets itself apart from other Star Wars content with a gritty tone and the distinct lack of Jedi. While the tone will stick around, there is hope that a Jedi will appear. The more Star Wars content that fills in the time between the prequel series and the original trilogy, the more Jedi seem to have survived Order 66, so one more isn't out of the question. On top of that, a Jedi appearing in the series would explain Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) familiarity with Jedi fighting methods when he sees Chirrut Îmwe (Donnie Yen) in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. And a certain mysterious character, in particular, has people suspicious: Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). The character was created for Andor and is a driving force for the rebellion. He serves as a go-between for several rebel factions and is in direct contact with famed rebel leader Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). Luthen heads a series of spies who are deep in the Empire under the codename Axis. His full backstory is not yet clear, but some fans have theorized that he is a Jedi hiding from the Empire.
Collider
James Cameron Reveals If He Would Pass 'Avatar' to Another Director
For decades, the Avatar series has been the passion project of James Cameron. He started writing Avatar in 1994, and he’s been hard at work on Avatar’s many sequels since the release of the original film in 2009. In 2022, we’re finally starting to see the breadth of this franchise with the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, and with Avatar sequels planned every two years, we’re only beginning to see what Cameron has in store for this universe.
