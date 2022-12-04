First of all, yes MMSD is a district that uses Metro to transport students, which other districts don’t use… Yes the West side schools do not utilize Metro, the East side would not either at this point except Few people actually want drive these kids. Let’s face it some of them are out of control and Do NOT have any home training. Giving initial passes to the students not only allows them to get to and from school, but to other activities in which the parents do not have to be their main transportation. After that they should be held responsible to purchase another one, given the gas prices right now it would cost more than the $300 (For the replacement) in fuel to get your child to and from school. TBH if they were taught some responsibility they probably wouldn’t lose something so valuable to begin with. ALSO MMSD also has a policy which if you live outside a specific school area the Parents are required to provide their children with their own transportation.
