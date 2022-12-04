ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Brandie Reynolds
3d ago

First of all, yes MMSD is a district that uses Metro to transport students, which other districts don’t use… Yes the West side schools do not utilize Metro, the East side would not either at this point except Few people actually want drive these kids. Let’s face it some of them are out of control and Do NOT have any home training. Giving initial passes to the students not only allows them to get to and from school, but to other activities in which the parents do not have to be their main transportation. After that they should be held responsible to purchase another one, given the gas prices right now it would cost more than the $300 (For the replacement) in fuel to get your child to and from school. TBH if they were taught some responsibility they probably wouldn’t lose something so valuable to begin with. ALSO MMSD also has a policy which if you live outside a specific school area the Parents are required to provide their children with their own transportation.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City considering 13-story apartment building with public parking garage to replace State Street Campus ramp

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council is considering a proposal for a 13-story apartment building and parking ramp to replace the 60-year-old Lake Street half of the State Street parking ramp. The project at 415 North Lake Street would build a 13-story building with the first six floors serving as public parking and the remaining top floors becoming a...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After child with cerebral palsy faced injuries, mother to sue Madison school district

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teenager with cerebral palsy suffered severe medical setbacks after Madison Metropolitan School District staffers in the post-graduation “18 to 21” program failed to follow a plan for her daily care, according to her mother and a pending lawsuit citing the teen’s doctor’s notes. “She wasn’t able to bear her own weight for a while, because...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

MMSD moves toward eliminating standalone honors for 9th, 10th grades

Madison School Board members are still divided over an administration proposal to eliminate standalone honors classes for high school freshmen and sophomores. The board discussed the proposal Monday night during an Instruction Work Group meeting, with a vote possible as soon as its Dec. 19 meeting. While some offered support for the idea, it’s not clear that it would receive majority approval at this point, though pieces of it are already in motion.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Madison seeking public feedback on new train station location

As Madison starts its journey toward an Amtrak station connecting the city to Chicago and Milwaukee, it will host the first community meeting to hear recommendations on the station’s location Wednesday. The passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in 2021 freed up historic levels of funding for a new...
MADISON, WI
isthmus.com

Train station belongs in downtown Madison

The really good ones never die. Madison has been talking about a return to passenger rail service for about three decades. We came oh so close in 2010, when $810 million in federal money was earmarked for a Madison to Milwaukee line. Then Scott Walker got elected governor and turned the money away. And the heck of it is, that wasn’t the worst thing he did.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire displaces Beloit family Tuesday night

BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a home in Beloit left a family displaced Tuesday night, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 7:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. No one was hurt and a damage estimate was not immediately available. ﻿ Officials are still...
BELOIT, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Kids Fund grants aimed at Dane County health issues

Among the 67 grants awarded by The Capital Times' Kids Fund this past year were several aimed at health issues facing young people in the community. Access Community Health received a grant aimed at promoting pediatric care. Affordable Dental Care Outreach was awarded funds to create awareness of how important dental health is. The Catholic Charities Building Bridges program received a grant to provide prevention services to students with mental health needs. Family Service's Children in Trauma program was given a grant to provide therapeutic games, books and assessment tools for traumatized children.
DANE COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

MMSD enrollment projected to drop another 10% over next five years

The Madison Metropolitan School District can expect its recent enrollment losses to continue, according to new projections. The School Board discussed projections from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Applied Population Lab Monday during an Instruction Work Group meeting. The reason for the drop is a mix of declining birth rates and increasing rates of students using open enrollment to attend school elsewhere.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

UPDATED: Madison City Council grants $11.3 million for new affordable rental housing

Madison City Council unanimously granted $11.3 million for new affordable rental housing in the city and another $4 million for new homeownership opportunities. The funds will go toward the city’s Affordable Housing Fund or specific projects directly either through a combination of city and federal dollars or tax incremental financing, which is used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure and other community improvement projects.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Tenney neighborhood meeting will unveil revised plans for Sherman Avenue project

Neighbors will have another chance to weigh in on a large development proposal adjacent to Tenney Park on Thursday. The virtual meeting, at 6 p.m., will provide the public with an opportunity to view the revised proposal and renderings for 1617 Sherman Ave., and perhaps change the minds of some of the people who originally opposed the building.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon. An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday. According to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine that provides free medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency has been installed in Rock County, law enforcement announced Tuesday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained that the Narcan vending machine contains a nasal spray that can be administered...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One person dead after crash, fire on Madison’s west side; police searching for potential witnesses

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person was found dead in a vehicle after a crash and fire late Sunday night on the city’s west side. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant View Road and Flagstone Drive. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said arriving officers found a red Pontiac Grand...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fitchburg Police Department investigating shots fired

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Sunday afternoon on the south side of Madison, it said in a release. Dane County Communications said it received multiple 911 calls just after 2 p.m. Sunday from callers reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of Post Road.
FITCHBURG, WI

