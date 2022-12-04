ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Donations, volunteers needed for 127th annual Doll and Toy Fund

As New Orleans families continue to face challenges brought about by the pandemic, hurricanes and economic inflation, parents are looking for a way to make the Christmas season a little bit brighter for their children. That’s where the Doll and Toy Fund comes in. Now in its 127th year, the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Holiday donations help women in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around the holidays the need for necessities at local shelters is high. Through a partnership with the Baton Rouge Police Union, Latter & Blum is helping women get back on their feet. Backpacks filled with shampoo, body wash, socks, toiletries, and a journal are on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Holiday rides home, photos with Santa and more metro area community news

RIDES HOME: Through Jan. 2, residents of St. Bernard Parish who have too much to drink during the holiday season may call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 to receive a free, safe ride home from a deputy, no questions asked. Callers will be given a ride home, but will not be taken to a bar, nightclub or to another party.
METAIRIE, LA
brproud.com

Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Home and garden calendar for Dec. 10-17 in New Orleans

A variety of cleanup days and initiatives are on tap at City Park to improve and maintain the extensive urban green space. Litter Cleanup Krewe: 10 a.m. Tuesday. Litter removal throughout the park. Also Dec. 20 and 27. Graffiti Cleanup Krewe: 10 a.m. Dec. 22. Volunteers paint over graffiti and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brweeklypress.com

Santa Claus coming to town

Santa Claus will be coming to town, Sunday, December 11, 11am-5pm. The one day “Pictures with Cocoa Santa” event will be set up at 8478 Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge, La. (formerly Joe’s Sporting Goods). “The goal is to create a magical Santa Claus experience, said Councilwoman Banks....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tina Howell

NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans

NOLA ChristmasFest is back! Celebrating its 9th year in New Orleans, this fun-filled holiday themed indoor attraction features almost 300,000 square feet of holiday themed rides, giant ice slides, as well as a real ice-skating rink. NOLA ChristmasFest will take place for 10 days starting on Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 30th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in 18-wheeler crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three members of the band passed away. Two of the students were tuba players and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Festival of Lights kicks off holiday in capital city

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Festival of Lights in downtown Baton Rouge was the official kickoff for this city’s holiday season. The festive featured 250,000 sparkling lights, a 35-foot Christmas tree, a snow village complete with ice skating, and a visit from Santa Claus himself. For this...
BATON ROUGE, LA

