Donations, volunteers needed for 127th annual Doll and Toy Fund
As New Orleans families continue to face challenges brought about by the pandemic, hurricanes and economic inflation, parents are looking for a way to make the Christmas season a little bit brighter for their children. That’s where the Doll and Toy Fund comes in. Now in its 127th year, the...
Fiery Crab launches 'Share a Meal' donation drive to support domestic violence survivors
The Fiery Crab's season of giving begins now with the new "Share a Meal" Initiative. The seafood restaurant will support the Iris Domestic Violence Center in Baton Rouge by donating meals for the holidays. Customers dining at any of the restaurant's 13 locations in South Louisiana can purchase a meal...
Holiday donations help women in need
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around the holidays the need for necessities at local shelters is high. Through a partnership with the Baton Rouge Police Union, Latter & Blum is helping women get back on their feet. Backpacks filled with shampoo, body wash, socks, toiletries, and a journal are on...
Holiday rides home, photos with Santa and more metro area community news
RIDES HOME: Through Jan. 2, residents of St. Bernard Parish who have too much to drink during the holiday season may call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 to receive a free, safe ride home from a deputy, no questions asked. Callers will be given a ride home, but will not be taken to a bar, nightclub or to another party.
Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
Home and garden calendar for Dec. 10-17 in New Orleans
A variety of cleanup days and initiatives are on tap at City Park to improve and maintain the extensive urban green space. Litter Cleanup Krewe: 10 a.m. Tuesday. Litter removal throughout the park. Also Dec. 20 and 27. Graffiti Cleanup Krewe: 10 a.m. Dec. 22. Volunteers paint over graffiti and...
These local restaurants will do the cooking for you with their family-style meals
As the holiday season kicks in full force, we often spend our days running around town, gathering gifts, making Christmas lists (checking them twice) and more. Sometimes, the last thing we want to do is make dinner. Never fear. These local Baton Rouge restaurants are doing the cooking for you,...
Santa Claus coming to town
Santa Claus will be coming to town, Sunday, December 11, 11am-5pm. The one day “Pictures with Cocoa Santa” event will be set up at 8478 Scotland Avenue, Baton Rouge, La. (formerly Joe’s Sporting Goods). “The goal is to create a magical Santa Claus experience, said Councilwoman Banks....
Cajun Palms to become Margaritaville RV resort; it's a 'little piece of Louisiana paradise'
Cajun Palms RV Resort, the Breaux Bridge campground that's popular among locals and tourists, will become Louisiana's first Camp Margaritaville RV Resort. The resort's parent company, Northgate Resorts, announced Tuesday morning that Cajun Palms near Lafayette will transition to Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge in spring 2023. Cajun Palms...
Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping
A Carencro woman is warning others to remain vigilant while out shopping—especially during the holiday season. Maci Laviolette posted a message to her Facebook page saying that she usually reads about the situation that she was about to describe, never thinking it would actually happen to her—but that changed after a trip to Walmart on Monday (Dec. 5).
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans
NOLA ChristmasFest is back! Celebrating its 9th year in New Orleans, this fun-filled holiday themed indoor attraction features almost 300,000 square feet of holiday themed rides, giant ice slides, as well as a real ice-skating rink. NOLA ChristmasFest will take place for 10 days starting on Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 30th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
A Night Of Beer, Dancing and Free Crabs at A Louisiana Roadhouse in September 1938
In September 1938, photographer Russell Lee, on assignment with the Farm Security Administration to document everyday life in the US, spent a Friday evening at Danos’ Night Club, a roadhouse off Highway 1 in Raceland, Louisiana. It was the night of the free weekly crab boil. Raceland is a...
Ian McNulty: Indian restaurant that dazzles at Hammond gas station goes upscale in Kenner
There’s a new Indian restaurant in Kenner with an ambitious menu pairing traditional regional dishes, a chef’s eye to presentation, a hint of fusion and, of course, a lunch buffet. There’s also a backstory that traces a route around the American highway system and leads to dishes like...
Two Acadiana Area Mexican Restaurants Have Closed
It is never fun to report about businesses closing in Acadiana but here we are with more unfortunate news.
3 members of Southern's Human Jukebox marching band killed in crash near Natchitoches
Three members of Southern University's marching band, the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, a university spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. More information would be released soon, the spokesperson said. Louisiana State Police Spokesman Master Trooper Casey Wallace said the two-vehicle crash happened in the Natchitoches area and...
‘Come On Down,’ The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City. Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™. That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed in 18-wheeler crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three members of the band passed away. Two of the students were tuba players and...
Baton Rouge Festival of Lights kicks off holiday in capital city
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Festival of Lights in downtown Baton Rouge was the official kickoff for this city’s holiday season. The festive featured 250,000 sparkling lights, a 35-foot Christmas tree, a snow village complete with ice skating, and a visit from Santa Claus himself. For this...
Registration open for virtual career fair
Companies in several Louisiana cities are looking to hire, and you can register now to attend the online job fair.
