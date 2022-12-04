ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

WGAL

Gov. Tom Wolf orders all flags to half-staff on Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered United States flags and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities and public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Gov. Wolf Mum on $367,000 in Legal Expenses, Spotlight PA

HARRISBURG – Spotlight PA is reporting… Gov. Tom Wolf entered office eight years ago as a champion of government transparency. He posted his public schedule online. He banned members of his administration from accepting gifts. And he urged other state agencies, as well as the legislature, to do the same. But when it comes to his office’s legal bills, the outgoing Democratic governor is all talk and little substance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA

Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Christmas tree lit in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the state capitol. Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf lit the Christmas tree. The ceremony also included speeches by the Acting Secretary of the Department of General Services Joe Lee and the Right Reverend Audrey Scanlan, the bishop of the Episcopal diocese of central Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to light Capitol Christmas tree

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will light the Capitol Christmas tree on Monday. Wolf will be joined by First Lady Frances Wolf for the tree lighting. "The ceremony will also feature remarks by Joe Lee, Acting Secretary, PA Department of General Services, and the Right Reverend Audrey Scanlan, Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania. The Central Dauphin High School Chorus will also perform," a statement from the governor's office said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania flags to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight. Flags are flying at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Beaver County educator is 2023 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year

HERSHEY, Pa. — Beaver County educator Ryan Hardesty has been named 2023 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. Hardesty is a seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher in the Blackhawk School District, near Pittsburgh. Hardesty will travel the state to meet and collaborate with other educators, and he will...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities

2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
YORK, PA
Fairfield Sun Times

America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly

This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks judge tosses GOP's petitions for vote recount

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Board of Elections said it expects to certify the county's November election results on Thursday after Judge James Lillis tossed recount petitions filed by the Berks County Republican Committee. The petitions, which were filed last month on behalf of 94 voters who alleged...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Election deniers file Nov. 8 recount petitions in Lebanon County court

Apparently as part of an organized statewide effort, a group of Lebanon County Republicans has filed court petitions demanding a hand recount of ballots cast for governor and U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 general election. The petitions challenge ballot counts in five county precincts, based on unspecified allegations of...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvanians react to Georgia’s runoff election

A local political analyst and party leaders commented on the Georgia runoff election and explained how it could make an impact in Pennsylvania. As voters in Pennsylvania flipped the Senate seat from Republican to Democrat, Republican voters in Georgia are now looking to make the same impact. The chair of the political science department of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

