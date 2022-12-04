Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Gov. Tom Wolf orders all flags to half-staff on Wednesday
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered United States flags and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities and public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
wkok.com
Gov. Wolf Mum on $367,000 in Legal Expenses, Spotlight PA
HARRISBURG – Spotlight PA is reporting… Gov. Tom Wolf entered office eight years ago as a champion of government transparency. He posted his public schedule online. He banned members of his administration from accepting gifts. And he urged other state agencies, as well as the legislature, to do the same. But when it comes to his office’s legal bills, the outgoing Democratic governor is all talk and little substance.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf discusses handling of COVID-19 pandemic, fights with GOP lawmakers
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is leaving office next month, and WGAL has been speaking with him about his eight years as leader of the commonwealth. News 8's Tom Lehman asked him about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and fights with Republican lawmakers, including a 2015 budget battle. Lehman: "Did...
Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA
Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
WGAL
Christmas tree lit in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the state capitol. Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf lit the Christmas tree. The ceremony also included speeches by the Acting Secretary of the Department of General Services Joe Lee and the Right Reverend Audrey Scanlan, the bishop of the Episcopal diocese of central Pennsylvania.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to light Capitol Christmas tree
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will light the Capitol Christmas tree on Monday. Wolf will be joined by First Lady Frances Wolf for the tree lighting. "The ceremony will also feature remarks by Joe Lee, Acting Secretary, PA Department of General Services, and the Right Reverend Audrey Scanlan, Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania. The Central Dauphin High School Chorus will also perform," a statement from the governor's office said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks judge dies after serving on bench nearly 17 years
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Court of Common Pleas has lost one of its judges. Judge Paul M. Yatron died Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office and Berks County President Judge Thomas G. Parisi. Wolf ordered all state flags at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and...
Shapiro taps former Philadelphia public officials for Pa. cabinet roles
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has filled several appointments in his cabinet, two with longtime ties to Philadelphia public service. They will lead as his executive deputy chief of staff, general counsel and budget secretary, respectively.
WGAL
Pennsylvania flags to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight. Flags are flying at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1...
WGAL
Beaver County educator is 2023 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
HERSHEY, Pa. — Beaver County educator Ryan Hardesty has been named 2023 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. Hardesty is a seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher in the Blackhawk School District, near Pittsburgh. Hardesty will travel the state to meet and collaborate with other educators, and he will...
Beaver County teacher named PA teacher of the year
The winner is from Beaver County. Ryan Hardesty works for Blackhawk Schools.
VA to host town halls nationwide and Pa., for vets exposed to toxic substances
More than 90 VA facilities around the country, including sites in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, are slated to hold in-person sessions. The post VA to host town halls nationwide and Pa., for vets exposed to toxic substances appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WGAL
Company displays message outside station for fallen firefighter; Pa. flags at half staff
DOVER, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags in York County to fly at half-staff in honor of a firefighter who died in the line of duty last month. Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company of Dover passed away last Wednesday. Monday,...
WGAL
2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities
2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
Fairfield Sun Times
America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly
This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
WGAL
Some Susquehanna Valley residents frustrated by mail delivery delays
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Some Susquehanna Valley residents are finding their mailboxes empty, and it's frustrating them at one of the busiest mail delivery times of the year. The Postal Service admits it has a problem delivering the mail. A tight labor market has created staffing issues. York County...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks judge tosses GOP's petitions for vote recount
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Board of Elections said it expects to certify the county's November election results on Thursday after Judge James Lillis tossed recount petitions filed by the Berks County Republican Committee. The petitions, which were filed last month on behalf of 94 voters who alleged...
lebtown.com
Election deniers file Nov. 8 recount petitions in Lebanon County court
Apparently as part of an organized statewide effort, a group of Lebanon County Republicans has filed court petitions demanding a hand recount of ballots cast for governor and U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 general election. The petitions challenge ballot counts in five county precincts, based on unspecified allegations of...
Pennsylvanians react to Georgia’s runoff election
A local political analyst and party leaders commented on the Georgia runoff election and explained how it could make an impact in Pennsylvania. As voters in Pennsylvania flipped the Senate seat from Republican to Democrat, Republican voters in Georgia are now looking to make the same impact. The chair of the political science department of […]
WGAL
Crash shuts down part of Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster, Berks counties
DENVER, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County this morning. There was an accident in the westbound lanes of the turnpike between Morgantown and Reading. All westbound lanes are closed. The crash happened just east of Denver, Lancaster County. Detour...
Comments / 0