Services planned for Ridgefield resident Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick
Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick of Ridgefield, CT passed peacefully surrounded by family in Lake Worth, FL on Friday, December 2nd, 2022. A loving son, nephew, husband, father, and “Grandpa Fitz”, Kevin is pre-deceased by his parents Vincent & Agnes (Farkus) Fitzpatrick, Uncle John & Aunt Mary (Farkus) Miller, and is survived by his adoring wife, Pamela (Carboni) Fitzpatrick, son & his wife, Kevin Vincent & Jessica Fitzpatrick, daughter Caitlin Fitzpatrick, and granddaughter Eleanor Grace Fitzpatrick.
New Canaan Library on the move! Closed December 17th through mid-February!
After over a decade of preparation, we are excited to open the NEW New Canaan Library in February 2023. To ensure that our books are on their shelves and that our team is ready to deliver excellent services in our new space, we need to briefly shut our doors to prepare for the move. Our last open day in this building will be Friday, December 16. Stay tuned for information about how we will invite the community to share in our farewell to this building that has been our home for so long. We look eagerly forward to reopening in the new space in February.
CT'S Beardsley Zoo to Inaugurate Mayor-Elect Rhubarb Tomorrow
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Rhubarb the two-toed sloth will officially take on the duties and responsibilities of Mayor of the Zoo on Thursday, December 8 at 9:30am in the Zoo’s Rainforest Building. The Swearing-In Ceremony will be conducted by Zoo Director Gregg Dancho and witnessed by Zoo staff and...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Sandra Juliano, Realtor
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sandra Juliano,...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: SUKI SHIMA shop
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT SUKI SHIMA...
Holiday Lights on the Farm
Get into the holiday spirit at Muscoot Farm and see the farm decked out in lights at night for its Holiday Lights on the Farm event! In addition to the dazzling decorations, participate in a variety of activities including cookie decorating, crafts, treats and more. On Saturdays, the event will include a holiday market. Wanna Empanada food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 and Fork in the Road food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17!
Governor and Mrs. Lamont Invite Public To Annual Holiday Open House at the Governor’s Residence
Governor Ned Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont are inviting Connecticut residents to attend the 32nd annual holiday open house at the Governor’s Residence, which will be decorated for the season and open to the public for tours. Located at 990 Prospect Avenue in Hartford, the open house will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Behind the scenes at the Prospector with Mike (Munchie) Santini, Executive Director
The Prospector Theater opened its doors in Ridgefield on November 20, 2014, with a mission of providing competitive and integrated employment to people with disabilities through the operation of a premium, first-run movie theater. Founded by Ridgefield resident Valerie Jensen, employees of the Theater are known as Prospects. Approximately 75%...
Westport Warm-Up Fund Seeks Donations
The Westport Warm-Up fund, a community-supported initiative managed by the Town of Westport's Department of Human Services, helps income-qualified households with home heating expenses through the cold winter months. Human Services Director Elaine Daignault says, “The rising costs of food, housing, and fuel will make this season the most financially...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: JMX Realty Group
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT JMX Realty...
The Town of Bethel’s Mailbox Policy
Now’s the time to prepare for winter by making sure your mailbox is in good shape. Here are some helpful tips and the Town of Bethel’s Mailbox Policy:. * It is very uncommon for a plow to make direct contact with a mailbox. The majority of mailbox and post damage is the result of improper installation or maintenance. Examine the condition of your mailbox before the winter season begins!
One Day Blood Drive Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7 at Westport Library!
During this season of giving, Please consider giving the gift of LIFE! Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7th, Westport Library will hold a Blood Drive from 1 - 6pm!
Westport Book Shop Welcomes Artist Jarvis Wilcox
Westport, CT — The Westport Book Shop is pleased to welcome artist Jarvis Wilcox as guest exhibitor for the month of December at the Book Shop’s Drew Friedman Art Place. Jarvis is exhibiting seven of his small oil paintings featuring nature, landscapes and still life. Jarvis studied art...
Milford Trick or Trot 5K Event Raises $32K for Beth-El Center Homeless Shelter and Soup Kitchen
Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford received a $31,934.81 donation from the proceeds of the 11th Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk fundraiser held on October 29, 2022. On November 30, 2022, event organizers and sponsors Harlow, Adams & Friedman, P.C. and Sikorsky Credit Union presented...
Symposium Showcases Research by Milford Medical Student
On November 18, New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine's (NYITCOM) Fall 2022 Student Research Symposium showcased scientific findings by Milford medical student Zaim Rana. The event, which took place at New York Institute of Technology's Long Island campus (Old Westbury, N.Y.), featured more than 50 student research...
Ridgefield Thrift Shop Grant Application is OPEN
It is that time of the year for our local non-profits to apply for an RTS Grant. The grant submission process has changed and is entirely online. Paper applications will no longer be accepted and will not be considered for funding. Please don't wait until the last minute, as this...
Fairfield County Bank collects toys for local Toys for Tots campaigns at all 17 branch locations
Fairfield County Bank’s 17 branch office locations will be collecting toys for local Toys for Tots campaigns from now until mid-December. Since 1947, The Marine Corp and Toys for Tots have been making a difference in the lives of families across the country. Last year, the Marines Toys for Tots program collected and distributed 19 million toys to 7.3 million less-fortunate children, allowing them to experience the joy of Christmas and receive a message of hope that otherwise would not have been there. This community action program spanned 800 communities over all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
Ambler Farm Greens Sale EXTENDED!
Did Saturday's nasty weather deter you from heading to Ambler Farm to get your trees and wreaths? Lucky for you, Ambler Farm has extended its Green's Sale!. Shop online through December 10 for some spectacular holiday greens HERE and Ambler Farm will notify you of dates and times for pickup!
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: What Clark Cooked
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT What Clark...
Pantochino's Christmas Carol Adds New Performance
Award-winning Pantochino Productions, a professional not-for-profit theatre company in Milford has added an additional performance to it’s new musical panto “Christmas Carol” on December 18, at 5:30pm at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford. “Christmas Carol” is a new, wildly funny, family-friendly...
