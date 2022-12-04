ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Aaron Judge Predicted Who He Would Sign With

Aaron Judge faces a life-changing decision this offseason. The free agent could leave the New York Yankees after belting 62 home runs. While the MLB world doesn't know what he's thinking at the moment, Judge revealed his childhood dream destination. TIME Magazine named Judge its 2022 Athlete of the Year....
Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer

Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Aaron Judge deciding between 2 teams in free agency?

The Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes could come to an end in the coming days, and the outfielder reportedly is down to two teams. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Monday that Judge’s representatives are expected to continue talking with both the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Morosi added that Judge could make a decision this week.
Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge

There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Longtime MLB Announcer Was Arrested This Weekend

St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday. According to a Creve Coeur police report, via KMOV's Cory Stark, McLaughlin was stopped on Interstate 270 after not staying in his driving lane. He was arrested after conducting a field sobriety test. Police charged McLaughlin with...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
