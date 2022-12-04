Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFASaint Louis, MO
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Rumors: Would this St. Louis Cardinals trade for Sean Murphy work?
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals that are interested in upgrading at catcher this offseason, and the Cardinals have been linked to Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy as a potential trade target on numerous occasions. With that in mind, ESPN’s David Schoenfield put together a potential...
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals, Dansby Swanson “could wind up” together after Braves fail
As the Atlanta Braves continue to work to keep Dansby Swanson as a member of the franchise, one MLB insider is reporting just how far apart the two sides are on a new contract. He is also saying that the St. Louis Cardinals could be the beneficiary of the Braves being unable to keep Swanson in the fold.
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge Turns Down Massive Deal from Yanks, LA is a Team to Watch
Free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge had a huge offer to return to the Yankees but appears to be seeking something huger, and the Dodgers remain on the periphery.
Look: Aaron Judge Predicted Who He Would Sign With
Aaron Judge faces a life-changing decision this offseason. The free agent could leave the New York Yankees after belting 62 home runs. While the MLB world doesn't know what he's thinking at the moment, Judge revealed his childhood dream destination. TIME Magazine named Judge its 2022 Athlete of the Year....
Yardbarker
Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer
Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Willson Contreras reportedly agrees to five-year, $87.5 million deal with Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing in a catcher they know well to replace Yadier Molina. Willson Contreras reportedly agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal to join the Cardinals on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Contreras spent the previous seven seasons with one of the Cardinals' biggest rivals,...
Aaron Judge deciding between 2 teams in free agency?
The Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes could come to an end in the coming days, and the outfielder reportedly is down to two teams. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Monday that Judge’s representatives are expected to continue talking with both the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Morosi added that Judge could make a decision this week.
KSDK
The Cardinals are reportedly in on Dansby Swanson, Sean Murphy | Locked On Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are in reports about both the shortstop and catching markets. Hear the latest about the free agent signings.
The St. Louis Cardinals are active in the shortstop market, per report
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly active in the shortstop market. There is a major St. Louis Cardinals headline coming out of the Winter Meetings, as the Cardinals are now reportedly active in the shortstop market, according to insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Prior to this tweet, Morosi was...
Yardbarker
Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Longtime MLB Announcer Was Arrested This Weekend
St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday. According to a Creve Coeur police report, via KMOV's Cory Stark, McLaughlin was stopped on Interstate 270 after not staying in his driving lane. He was arrested after conducting a field sobriety test. Police charged McLaughlin with...
Amid Rumors of Exit, New York Yankees’ Star Caught Wearing Different Jersey!
Things are reaching a fever pitch, pun intended, at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are currently underway in San Diego. As part of that, free agent players, and their agents, are meeting with representatives from the 30 MLB teams. Contracts are being negotiated, and major decisions are being made.
Chicago Cubs Expected to Offer Contract to This Free Agent Shortstop Sunday
The Chicago Cubs have not made an offer to free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts yet, but the club is reportedly very interested, and could soon be submitting a contract proposal to the former Boston Red Sox star, per Marino Pepen.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Dodgers are looking to make a big splash
Cubs fans won’t be pleased with latest Willson Contreras free agency update
The St. Louis Cardinals remain among the favorites to sign Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras in free agency, according to a Tuesday tweet from New York Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman. Contreras, who helped lead the Cubs to their first World Series in over 100 years, remained a hopeful...
Top Xander Bogaerts Suitor Reportedly Off Board Making Red Sox Reunion More Likely
One of the Red Sox's biggest rivals is out of the Bogaerts sweepstakes
Brian Cashman: Yankees having 'exploratory trade talks,' but Aaron Judge remains top objective
Brian Cashman says the Yankees are having “exploratory trade talks” and talking with free agents, but the top objective is still to sign Aaron Judge.
Cardinals hope to land catcher at winter meetings. Shortstop on the wish list, too?
“I suppose maybe we shouldn’t have said what we’re looking for,” Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak mused. “But the reality is, people know that we have a spot open.”
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3