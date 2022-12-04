Read full article on original website
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
atozsports.com
Jon Robinson has no one to blame but himself after disastrous loss to Eagles
Throughout the season, Jon Robinson and the Tennessee Titans have had to listen to outside voices voice their opinion regarding the Titans’ lackadaisical situation at receiver, and how A.J. Brown’s gaping hole is a reason for that lack of production. Those shouts have been warranted of course, as...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ rookie is starting to show he could be an absolute steal
The Philadelphia Eagles had one heck of a 2022 draft class. I mean, just look at some of the names and where they were drafted. Not only is this franchise competing for a championship this season, but could also be competing for years to come due to the draft success.
Ron Rivera Announces His Decision On Carson Wentz
It's not sounding like Ron Rivera is ready to turn over the keys to Carson Wentz anytime soon. Following the Commanders' 20-20 tie with New York in Week 13, Rivera was asked if the thought of inserting Wentz back into the lineup after the bye week. "Not necessarily," the Washington...
NBC Sports
Eagles veteran defensive end reportedly going on IR
Eagles veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is reportedly heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, 32, is having a scope on his injured knee this week and will be placed on IR, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. According to NFL Network, there’s “optimism” Quinn will be able to return for the...
NBC Sports
Are Dean, Blankenship, and Ellis previewing Eagles' future?
James Bradberry. T.J. Edwards. Marcus Epps. Javon Hargrave. Brandon Graham. Fletcher Cox. Kyzir White. Ndamukong Suh. Linval Joseph. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. That’s a huge chunk of the Eagles’ 2022 defense, and every one of those guys is unsigned beyond this year. The Eagles are 11-1 and their defense is...
atozsports.com
Eagles suffer setback with former Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles’ recent string of injuries continued on Tuesday with news that DE Robert Quinn is heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, who the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears, is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery to his knee this week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
NFL rumors: Another Eagles defensive player is headed to injured reserve (Update)
Update: The Eagles have placed Robert Quinn on injured reserve and actived defensive end Janarius Robinson off injured reserve. The Eagles injured reserve list is beginning to pile up, especially on the defensive side of the ball. After some news that came out Tuesday afternoon, it appears that another defensive player will reportedly be added very soon, one who was a midseason addition to the team.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts has accomplished something no other player in franchise history has done
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was locked in last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field, hitting receivers in stride and putting pressure on the Titans defense, which is regarded as one of the more complete defensive units in the league. Watching from the sideline, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane...
Texans vs. Cowboys Wednesday injury report: K Kai'mi Fairbairn limited
The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 14 as they prepare to play the Dallas Cowboys at 12:00 p.m. Central Time Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Texans listed kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn as limited in Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury. Linebacker Garret Wallow...
NCAA Grants Virginia Football Players Extra Year of Eligibility
The decision comes in response to an on-campus shooting that killed three football players and injured two others.
atozsports.com
Titans learn a hard lesson in loss to Eagles
There are a lot of takeaways one could have from the Tennessee Titans‘ (7-5) embarrassing 35-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) on Sunday. Abysmal offensive line play continued, the pass rush remained MIA, A.J. Brown dominated Tennessee’s secondary, and overall, the Titans got overpowered and outplayed in all three phases of the game. Play calling, physicality, execution. You name it, and it was an issue on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Eagles disrespect from ESPN reaches new, ridiculous heights
The Eagles walloped the AFC South-leading Titans on Sunday for their eleventh win in 12 games, the lateset tour de force in a season that has seen the Birds establish themselves as a legit Super Bowl contender time and time again. And while plenty of people on Monday are talking...
How Eagles can give Jalen Hurts a huge contract and still keep key players
With a contract coming for Jalen Hurts, and as many as 15 key free agents looking for new deals this offseason, the perception is that this is the Eagles best chance at winning is now
How frustrated Eagles defensive lineman got 2 sacks in win over Titans: ‘It’s been ridiculous’
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive linemen have talked lately about “earning the right to pass rush” — getting stops on first and second downs to put opponents in passing situations. In Sunday’s 35-10 victory over Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field, the defense bottled up running back...
Contreras to Cardinals, MLB free agency highlight ‘The Afternoon Lineup’
CHICAGO – While everyone knew it was coming, it’s now official: Willson Contreras is heading to the Cardinals. It’s a painful thing for longtime fans of the Cubs catcher as they see him head to a rival to start a new chapter of his career after seven seasons on the north side. Meanwhile two other […]
Eagles’ smothering run defense’s next test: Giants’ Saquon Barkley. Is he due for a big game?
When the schedule was first announced in May, Eagles defensive players might have spotted the stretch of games from Week 11 through Week 14 and realized it would match them against some of the premier running backs in the league, and one by one, they have stonewalled them — defending rushing champion Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts, Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers and All-Pro Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans.
Eagles maintain lead in NFC, close in on playoff spot (PHOTOS)
Philadelphia maintained its spot atop the NFC with a 35-10 win Sunday over the Tennessee Titans. And while the Eagles didn’t clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, they will have an opportunity to do so in Week 14. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are some...
Eagles, Vikings, Chiefs can clinch playoff spots in Week 14 | Postseason scenarios
If at first you don’t succeed. The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings failed to clinch playoff spots in Week 13. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Which means they will try once again to seal the deal on trips to the postseason in Week 14. So will...
Which teams pose biggest threat to the Eagles in the NFC? Are Niners still dangerous? What about Cowboys?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was standing by his locker, answering questions following a 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are rolling through their schedule this season with the NFL’s best record at 11-1, a chance to clinch a...
