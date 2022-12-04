Read full article on original website
Related
What Nick Saban Said About Alabama's Sugar Bowl Matchup, Missing Out on CFP
The Alabama head coach spoke to the media Sunday afternoon to discuss the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.
Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change. Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the...
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney makes extremely strong statement about the Tennessee Vols ahead of Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on December 30. On Sunday afternoon, Dabo Swinney spoke with reporters on a conference call and he handed Tennessee the biggest compliment that a team can receive. Swinney said during the media opportunity that Tennessee...
College Football Head Coach Fired After Conference Title Game
College football's head coaching firing season isn't over just yet. Less than a week after Black Monday, another head coach has reportedly been fired on Sunday night. North Texas has reportedly fired head coach Seth Littrell. "North Texas head coach Seth Littrell has been fired, sources tell @ChrisVannini and me....
Breaking: Big Ten Starting Quarterback Is Transferring
A prominent Big Ten starting quarterback announced he is transferring. Sunday night, Wisconsin Badgers starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he is transferring. Mertz threw for 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during the 2022 season. The Wisconsin Badgers quarterback announced his decision on Sunday night. It will be interesting...
A 'Monster' Red Stag Deer Over 300 lbs. Appeared in Alabama and a Teenager Hunted it at His Grandfather's Request
An enormous red stag deer "not native to North America" made appearances on a goat farm in East Alabama, and one teenager had the heart and tenacity to hunt it at his grandfather's request. Read the incredible story.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Maurice Clarett Reveals His Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction
This year's College Football Playoff features two exciting semifinal matchups — including a Peach Bowl contest between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett has a bold prediction for this marquee matchup. He believes the Buckeyes will take...
Former five-star OL Tommy Brockermeyer transferring from Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former five-star offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer is leaving the Alabama football team. On Monday evening, the news came down that the Forth Worth (Tex.) All Saints Episcopal product is entering the transfer portal and will look to continue his playing career elsewhere. The news of Brockermeyer’s...
Ohio State Veteran Player Announces He Will Transfer
A second Ohio State football player has entered the transfer portal. Hours after true freshman safety Jaylen Johnson entered the portal, senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell joined him. He released a statement via Twitter thanking the program for everything it has done for him. Mitchell still has one year of eligibility...
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Revealed His National Title Prediction
The College Football Playoff is set and the final bracket is in. To the surprise of no one, the Georgia Bulldogs enter the playoff in the one-spot. And the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum sees back-to-back titles in their future. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Monday morning, the CFB commentator didn't...
ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU. ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released...
Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire
During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
Ohio State Football rumor: OSU could lose RB to transfer portal
It’s transfer portal season. Now that the season is over for the majority of college football programs, save for the bowl games and the four teams competing for a national title, players are entering the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team has already had two players do just that.
SEC Football Coach Of The Year Announced Monday
The Associated Press announced its SEC Football Coach of the Year on Monday. To nobody's surprise, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took home the award after he led the program to a 10-2 regular season record. He even had his team as the top team in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing to Georgia.
College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset
Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
Paul Finebaum Has 1 Request For The Playoff Committee
The final College Football Playoff rankings came out on Sunday afternoon and featured little to no surprises. Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State were the four teams that made the CFP while Alabama and Tennessee were the first two out. Paul Finebaum has had some time to take a look...
Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral
A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
Recruit Says Deion Sanders Pulled His Scholarship Offer
Back in June, three-star edge rusher Carson Mott announced his commitment to Colorado. At that time, Karl Dorrell was the head coach of the Buffaloes. Colorado made a huge splash this December, hiring Deion Sanders as its newest coach. He's expected to give the program a much-needed makeover. With that...
College Football Star Quarterback Announces He's Returning In 2023
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of the best quarterbacks in college football this year. Penix Jr., the transfer from Indiana, threw for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Huskies star quarterback will be back in 2023. Penix Jr. announced on Sunday night that he will...
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0