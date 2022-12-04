Read full article on original website
After World Cup, US men recede to background for 3 1/2 years
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Now the United States men’s soccer team recedes into the background of American sports for the next 3 1/2 years. While the Americans' four World Cup matches averaged 12.2 million viewers on Fox, their 27 games on rated English-language networks from the start of 2020 through this fall averaged 668,000, according to Nielsen.
The next World Cup will jump to 48 teams. Is bigger better?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The next World Cup will be the biggest ever after world soccer body FIFA took the leap from a 32-team field to 48 teams in 2026. It means more of soccer's so-called “little teams” that didn't make it to Qatar will be given a chance of a lifetime when the tournament is hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Quarterfinalists bid for title
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After non-stop soccer for the past two weeks, the World Cup is taking a small break. There will be two days of rest before the quarterfinals start in Qatar with at least one surprising team still in contention to win soccer's biggest prize.
AP PHOTOS: World Cup fans explore Qatar's artificial reefs
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Thirty feet (9 meters) deep into the waters of the Persian Gulf, angel fish swim in and out of rusted trucks and SUVs. Plastic bags and water bottles, blown in from the nearby shoreline, float across the ocean floor. World Cup fans in Qatar hoping...
