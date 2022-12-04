ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Chicago

2 wounded, including 14-year-old boy, in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Garfield Park on the West Side. About 4:30 p.m., the two were in a convenience store in the first block of South Kostner Avenue when at least one suspect left a vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago

Death of Buffalo Grove family ruled murder-suicide; husband had been barred from house

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. -- Buffalo Grove police said Monday that a man found dead with his family at home in the north suburbs last Wednesday had killed them in a murder-suicide. Based on evidence collected at the scene, information obtained by investigators and the Lake County Coroner's Office examination, Andrei Kisliak, 39, was responsible for the homicides of Amilia Kisliak, 4; Vivian Kisliak, 6; Vera Kisliak, 36; and Lilia Kisliak, 67, police said.
