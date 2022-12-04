Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
2 wounded, including 14-year-old boy, in West Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Garfield Park on the West Side. About 4:30 p.m., the two were in a convenience store in the first block of South Kostner Avenue when at least one suspect left a vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago
CPD warns of 5 Chicago robberies committed in just 30 minutes in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO -- A band of masked gunmen pulled off a string of armed robberies in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday morning - most of the attacks just minutes apart. At least six robberies were reported between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., according to an alert issued by Chicago police. In...
ABC7 Chicago
Drive-by shooting: 16-year-old boy shot in parked car in West Lawn, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the West Lawn neighborhood. The boy was sitting in a parked car about 1:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Pulaski Road when a red SUV drove up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago
No bond for man charged with attempted murder in stabbing of retired couple in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Wisconsin who is charged in the stabbing of a retired couple in their home in Unincorporated Crete is being held without bond. Please note: The above video is from a previous report. The Will County Sheriff's Office said Michael Liu, 43, is charged with...
ABC7 Chicago
Death of Buffalo Grove family ruled murder-suicide; husband had been barred from house
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. -- Buffalo Grove police said Monday that a man found dead with his family at home in the north suburbs last Wednesday had killed them in a murder-suicide. Based on evidence collected at the scene, information obtained by investigators and the Lake County Coroner's Office examination, Andrei Kisliak, 39, was responsible for the homicides of Amilia Kisliak, 4; Vivian Kisliak, 6; Vera Kisliak, 36; and Lilia Kisliak, 67, police said.
ABC7 Chicago
COVID-19 cases Illinois: IL reports 2,195 new coronavirus cases, 0 new deaths
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 2,195 new COVID cases and no new deaths Monday. The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days." SEE ALSO | Another round...
