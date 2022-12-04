Clarksville man dead from injuries in shooting at Clarksville bar parking lot

The victim of a parking lot shooting in Clarksville has died as a result of his injuries.

Clarksville Police responded to the scene in the parking lot of the N'Quire Bar and Lounge near Casa Blanca on North Riverside Drive just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said 27-year-old Jeffery Daniels of Clarksville was shot and flown via life-flight to Nashville for treatment. He died from his injuries later the same day.

Police are continuing investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Alquizweni at 931-648-0656, ext. 5366, or call Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

