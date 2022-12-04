ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont celebrates the holiday season with Statehouse tree lighting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier is in the holiday spirit! Monday, the tree on the Statehouse lawn was lit up. A large crowd was on hand to see this year’s tree lighting. The more than 40-foot Balsam tree is one of the largest ever on the Statehouse lawn. It was donated by North Light Tree Farm in Calais.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Treelighting tradition continues in Montpelier

South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Montpelier celebrates the holiday season with Statehouse tree lighting. Updated: 3 hours ago. Montpelier is in the holiday spirit! Monday, the tree on the...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

FISU World University Games torch relay starts Wednesday

ALFRED, N.Y. (WCAX) - A torch relay celebration kicks off on the Alfred University campus in New York Wednesday. This is for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games. Organizers say the tour will make 15 stops throughout New York State and Indigenous communities of the St. Regis Mohawk and the Mohawk Community of Kahnawá:k before a carbon-free cauldron lighting in Lake Placid.
ALFRED, NY
mynbc5.com

Lake Placid police 'ticket' drivers with cash surprises during holiday season

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Sgt. Strack with the Lake Placid Police Department spent Monday patrolling traffic and sometimes issuing tickets. While some of the drivers who got pulled over are guilty of common traffic violations, Strack and other members of the department aren't only handing out tickets: this month, they’re also giving out second chances, sometimes paired with $100 cash.
LAKE PLACID, NY
WCAX

Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

VTrans explores options for Franklin County Welcome Center

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are 16 different welcome centers in Vermont, and another one could potentially be coming to Franklin County, according to state officials. The Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation has been in talks with the state for several years about putting a Welcome Center in Franklin County to greet visitors coming from Quebec and New York.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre

BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors

BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday, and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Local seniors looking for a few good Santas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Want to make a local senior’s holiday a little brighter? The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is back this year. The program has provided 2.2 million gifts for more than 750,000 seniors nationwide since 2003. The goal locally this year is to collect gifts for about 700 seniors. Those are anything from clothing items -- to makeup and accessories. And the program got off to a helpful early start on that effort, putting the trees out in late October.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Williston Community Tree Lighting

WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Annual Williston tree lighting sparks food shelf donations

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Williston gathered Sunday to celebrate the season at the annual Community Tree Lighting. Sponsored by the Williston Federated Church and the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club, the event included the lighting of the tree, Christmas carol singalongs, cookies and hot cocoa. People who stopped by were...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Rockmaple Forge & B.W. Williams Cutlery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. “There was a guy doing traditional blacksmithing and I said, ‘Hey cool, I’m going to go check it out,’”...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a very dreary day on Wednesday, we’ll finally start to see some breaks in the clouds by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures, which were well into the 50s on Wednesday, will be cooling down to more seasonable levels for the end of the week as well. Temperatures will start Thursday in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Skies will gradually clear to become partly sunny by the end of the day, as temperatures fall slowly into the low to mid 30s.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington business community on edge after deadly downtown stabbing

BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Proceeds from tree raffle to help expand homeless shelter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A nonprofit known for taking on homelessness head-on is using a holiday decoration to boost donations. ANEW Place, centered in Chittenden County, is holding its second Celebration of Trees. Some 34 different organizations donated a decorated tree to be raffled off. Last year they raised $34,000....
BURLINGTON, VT

