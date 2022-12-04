ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Crash involving overturned vehicle on I-35 leaves 5 minors, 18-year-old injured

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
5 minors and an 18-year-old driver were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 35 in Clay County, Missouri.

At around 11:55 a.m., the female driver, of Excelsior Springs, was traveling in a 2007 Ram 1500 north on Interstate 35, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

When the driver was just south of 128th Street, she lost control of the vehicle and drove off the right side of the roadway. The reason is not known at this time, MSHP says.

The Ram then crashed into an embankment and overturned, before striking the embankment once more. The vehicle ultimately came to a rest on its top, according to MSHP.

The driver and five occupants of the Ram were transported to an area hospital.

The driver is in moderate condition.

A 15-year old female and 16-year-old female, both of Excelsior Springs, and a 17-year-old female of Gladstone, Missouri, are in serious condition.

A 14-year-old male passenger and a 17-year-old female, also of Excelsior Springs, suffered minor injuries.

