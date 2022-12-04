Read full article on original website
Springfield plans $1 million in work at Masonic building overlook State and Main street corner; $4.1 million in grants awarded other communities
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Redevelopment Authority received $900,000 in state money Tuesday to stabilize and make roofing and masonry repairs to the Masonic Building at the corner of State and Main Streets. All told, with a local match, the repairs will cost about $1 million and begin in 2023...
Lucas Donahue of Colrain killed working to restore power to Vt. town
A Massachusetts man was killed while working to restore electric service in a Vermont town after a set of trees fell on a number of power lines, according to a Vermont State Police Department spokesperson. Lucas E. Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was killed while working a job site in...
Funding on hold for study examining school repairs in Holyoke
HOLYOKE — The City Council at its Dec. 6 meeting tabled a $275,000 request to fund a feasibility study to replace doors and windows at several public schools. The schematic design study would focus on needed repairs at H.B. Lawrence, Lt. Elmer J. McMahon, and Maurice A. Donahue schools. A second component would examine replacing boilers at Dean Technical High School.
Single-family residence sells in Worcester for $340,000
Karen Laven and Nancy Rivera acquired the property at 156 Commonwealth Avenue, Worcester, from Faye A Cozzolino on Nov. 9, 2022. The $340,000 purchase price works out to $242 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. These nearby...
Jesse Lederman, Melvin Edwards to lead Springfield City Council in 2023
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilors Jesse Lederman and Melvin A. Edwards said they have enough support from their colleagues on the council to remain as president and vice president of the body into 2023. Lederman, the current president of the council, previously served as the vice president of the council...
Springfield City Council authorizes energy aggregation program
SPRINGFIELD — City Council authorized an order to allow the city to begin the process of establishing a Community Choice Energy Aggregation program. This program was introduced and advocated for by City Council President Jesse Lederman, Ward 1 City Councilor Maria Perez and Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan, all of who were pleased with the rest of the council’s support.
Westfield Redevelopment Authority signs agreement with city for Elm St. green
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Redevelopment Authority voted Tuesday morning to approve a memorandum of understanding with the city of Westfield to use the vacant Elm Street Urban Renewal Project lot as a public green space. The vote came after years of deliberations and requests for proposals for using the...
Single-family residence sells for $527,000 in Belchertown
Zachary Almond and Molly Bass acquired the property at 26 Plaza Avenue, Belchertown, from Josh E Dufresne and Theresa A Dufresne on Nov. 10, 2022, for $527,000 which represents a price per square foot of $219. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
Hampden DA poised to announce development in 1990 Springfield murder investigation of 17-year-old Shana Price
Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni is poised to announce a development in the unsolved murder of 17-year-old Shana Price that dates back more than 30 years. A spokesman for Gulluni was not specific about the development and said more information will come at a press conference Wednesday morning. Price...
Springfield man charged with attempted break-in of Longmeadow home
A Springfield man was arrested and charged in connection with an attempted break-in of a Longmeadow home on Monday evening. The incident was reportedly captured on the resident’s security camera, according to a Longmeadow Police Department spokesperson. Raul Rosario, 31-year-old Springfield man, was charged with attempted breaking and entering...
Duane Miller, 49, was Springfield man stabbed to death early Monday morning
The Springfield man stabbed to death early Monday morning at an apartment on School Street was Duane Miller, a 49-year-old resident of the building, according to a police report. Madonya Jones Rodriguez, 21, of Springfield, faces a murder charge connected to Miller’s death. Springfield Police said in their report that...
Sale closed in Worcester: $507,700 for a eight-bedroom home
977 Felicity Llc bought the property at 96 William Street, Worcester, from Llc Pmni on Nov. 8, 2022, for $507,700 which works out to $71 per square foot. The property features eight bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 18,125 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Pearl Harbor 81st anniversary: Western Massachusetts attack veteran says ‘Be prepared’ lesson endures
Eight-one years on, you might expect Harry L. Chandler to be looking backward. That doesn’t appear to be in the makeup of the 101-year-old Chandler, who now finds himself among the very few U.S. veterans still living who were in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, to witness the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor.
Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty asking council to disapprove creation of charter school
Worcester city officials are making their feelings about a proposed charter school for the city known. Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty put a resolution on Tuesday night’s City Council meeting agenda asking that the council, “go on record in disapproving the creation of the Worcester Cultural Academy Charter School in the city of Worcester.”
Toy for Joy 2022: Hampden County Sheriff’s Department volunteers help prepare toys for distribution
SPRINGFIELD - “I was a child that grew up in the city, who was not from a wealthy family,” said Hampden County deputy sheriff John Schrijn “The need is obviously here, and, if we can assist in any way as far as being in the Sheriff’s Department, we are going to do so.”
Samuel Peckham arrested, charged in Worcester Highland St. shooting that killed 1
A Westborough man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Highland Street in Worcester Wednesday morning, police said. Around 8:23 a.m., an officer came across a shooting victim in the area of Honey Farms, located at 101 Highland St. The officer called out for assistance over the radio and rendered aid to the 31-year-old male victim, the Worcester Police Department said.
Sale closed in Worcester: $390,000 for a four-bedroom home
Lakhveer Sahota bought the property at 8 Monticello Drive, Worcester, from Christine Blanchard on Nov. 7, 2022, for $390,000 which represents a price per square foot of $201. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2023 Enshrinement set for August 12 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD - The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced that the Class of 2023 Enshrinement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 12, in Springfield, Mass. – the Birthplace of Basketball. This new date reflects an effort for Enshrinement Weekend to be more accessible to fans and guests – a change of date from recent celebrations that were held the week after Labor Day.
Single-family residence in South Hadley sells for $495,000
David Farnsworth and Vanessa Farnsworth bought the property at 2 Birch Hill Road, South Hadley, from Priscilla White cole on Nov. 9, 2022. The $495,000 purchase price works out to $299 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 25,474 square-foot lot. Additional...
Holyoke Public Schools announce new middle, elementary school zones
HOLYOKE — The city’s public school will undergo a major shift in the 2023-2024 academic year as the Holyoke School Department released new zone maps for middle and elementary schools. The district completed phase 2 of a rezoning plan that calls for separate schools for elementary, pre-K through...
