Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Funding on hold for study examining school repairs in Holyoke

HOLYOKE — The City Council at its Dec. 6 meeting tabled a $275,000 request to fund a feasibility study to replace doors and windows at several public schools. The schematic design study would focus on needed repairs at H.B. Lawrence, Lt. Elmer J. McMahon, and Maurice A. Donahue schools. A second component would examine replacing boilers at Dean Technical High School.
HOLYOKE, MA
Single-family residence sells in Worcester for $340,000

Karen Laven and Nancy Rivera acquired the property at 156 Commonwealth Avenue, Worcester, from Faye A Cozzolino on Nov. 9, 2022. The $340,000 purchase price works out to $242 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot. These nearby...
WORCESTER, MA
Springfield City Council authorizes energy aggregation program

SPRINGFIELD — City Council authorized an order to allow the city to begin the process of establishing a Community Choice Energy Aggregation program. This program was introduced and advocated for by City Council President Jesse Lederman, Ward 1 City Councilor Maria Perez and Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan, all of who were pleased with the rest of the council’s support.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Single-family residence sells for $527,000 in Belchertown

Zachary Almond and Molly Bass acquired the property at 26 Plaza Avenue, Belchertown, from Josh E Dufresne and Theresa A Dufresne on Nov. 10, 2022, for $527,000 which represents a price per square foot of $219. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
Springfield man charged with attempted break-in of Longmeadow home

A Springfield man was arrested and charged in connection with an attempted break-in of a Longmeadow home on Monday evening. The incident was reportedly captured on the resident’s security camera, according to a Longmeadow Police Department spokesperson. Raul Rosario, 31-year-old Springfield man, was charged with attempted breaking and entering...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Sale closed in Worcester: $507,700 for a eight-bedroom home

977 Felicity Llc bought the property at 96 William Street, Worcester, from Llc Pmni on Nov. 8, 2022, for $507,700 which works out to $71 per square foot. The property features eight bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 18,125 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
WORCESTER, MA
Samuel Peckham arrested, charged in Worcester Highland St. shooting that killed 1

A Westborough man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Highland Street in Worcester Wednesday morning, police said. Around 8:23 a.m., an officer came across a shooting victim in the area of Honey Farms, located at 101 Highland St. The officer called out for assistance over the radio and rendered aid to the 31-year-old male victim, the Worcester Police Department said.
WORCESTER, MA
Sale closed in Worcester: $390,000 for a four-bedroom home

Lakhveer Sahota bought the property at 8 Monticello Drive, Worcester, from Christine Blanchard on Nov. 7, 2022, for $390,000 which represents a price per square foot of $201. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
WORCESTER, MA
Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2023 Enshrinement set for August 12 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced that the Class of 2023 Enshrinement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 12, in Springfield, Mass. – the Birthplace of Basketball. This new date reflects an effort for Enshrinement Weekend to be more accessible to fans and guests – a change of date from recent celebrations that were held the week after Labor Day.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Holyoke Public Schools announce new middle, elementary school zones

HOLYOKE — The city’s public school will undergo a major shift in the 2023-2024 academic year as the Holyoke School Department released new zone maps for middle and elementary schools. The district completed phase 2 of a rezoning plan that calls for separate schools for elementary, pre-K through...
HOLYOKE, MA
