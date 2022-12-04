Read full article on original website
Cape Coral residents, city employees come together to clean up the city
Caring about the community and loving the city you live in. That is what the Cape Coral city manager says it’s all about when it comes to keeping the city clean. In the days after Hurricane Ian, much of Cape Coral looked like a disaster. Ten weeks later, the curbs in front of most people’s homes are improving, but there’s still a lot to do.
Residents along Burnt Store Canal in Cape Coral upset with hurricane debris in the water
Port-a-potties, garbage cans, and other debris float around a canal on Burnt Store Road after Hurricane Ian. People along the canal are frustrated that the garbage has been left there for months. Lots of people move to Cape Coral to live along one of the city’s many canals. The water,...
How to apply for a demolition permit on Fort Myers Beach
The Town of Fort Myers Beach has released information about how you can go about getting a permit to demolish your property on the island. The process has changed from what it was before Hurricane Ian to expedite the process for people trying to rebuild. Fort Myers Beach says a...
Cape Coral residents concerned over cost of city’s utilities extension project
It could cost taxpayers $35,000 to expand utility services by 2040 Cape Coral after the city council voted to approve a plan to do just that. That price tag is almost double what some of their neighbors paid not too long ago. Kevin Burkett moved into his home about a...
Fort Myers Beach residents voice concerns, ask questions at town hall meeting
People in Fort Myers Beach are running out of options after the hurricane, and now they are desperate and angry. Residents packed a tent on the island to ask and, hopefully, have their questions answered. The first of the many issues addressed was the 50% rule that keeps some people...
73-year-old Cape Coral man killed in Midpoint Bridge crash
A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. The bridge was closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. It reopened just before 3 p.m. Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says there were five cars involved in...
People on Fort Myers Beach finding glimmers of hope while rebuilding
Fort Myers Beach was one of the hardest hit spots by Hurricane Ian, and the people on the island have worked day and night to rebuild. More than two months later, things are far from normal, but there are glimmers of hope because many locals and many visitors who thought Fort Myers beach was special before the storm believe the town will be special again.
Estero rezoning 19 acres on Golf Coast Driving Range property
Estero Village Council approved the beginning of a rezoning process of 19 acres of village-owned property on the north side of Williams Road and south of Estero Community Park. The property consists of two parcels, with the eastern part of the site occupied by the Golf Coast Driving Range and...
Woman finds message in a bottle during Fort Myers Beach cleanup
A woman helping out with post-Hurricane Ian cleanup on Fort Myers Beach found a message in a bottle from over 20 years ago, then found an unexpected connection to the writer of that message. When Kathy Grace woke up on Nov. 30, she was having a tough time starting the...
FWC changes derelict boat program to help clean up efforts
Tired of seeing boats littered all over the place? Well, a change to a state program could help get them removed, protect our environment, and save taxpayer dollars at the same time. If you look out your car window as you head to Fort Myers Beach, you can’t miss the...
FDEM director, other officials to answer questions in Fort Myers Beach
Anyone living in Fort Myers Beach who still feels left in the dark and frustrated after Hurricane Ian will have the opportunity Friday evening to meet and get answers from Florida’s emergency management director. Residents will get the chance to talk to FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and representatives from...
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants set to open in East Naples
Q: There is a possible restaurant in a small building on Route 41 and Rattlesnake Hammock that is being worked on. The structure is next to the 7-Eleven gas station. Any idea what’s going on? — Theresa Campbell, East Naples. A: After more than a three-year wait, the Mother...
City of Naples to pursue redesign of entire Naples Pier
The Naples Pier, a 1,000-foot-long boardwalk that has been a landmark of Collier County for more than a century, sustained significant damages when Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida in September. Now, city staff is working to make the pier a favorite gathering place for residents and visitors. For City Manager...
Firefighters get new training opportunity in Charlotte County
Flames shoot from an airplane, and its engine is a ball of fire. Firefighters rush inside the plane in an attempt to put out a fire in the cockpit as it spreads to the main cabin. This is an intense training exercise designed to help crews prepare for something that...
How to protect your mail after 2 are arrested for mail theft on Marco Island
Letters to families, postcards, and annual Christmas cards were stolen directly out of mailboxes, and earlier this week, Marco Island Police arrested two people for the crime. Police say 24-year-old Aldriel Cepero-Vazquez and 20-year-old Lisandra Herrera De La Cruz hit 16 different streets in one day. Thankfully, the mail was...
Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child
A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care. Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday. Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking, and ripping children off the ground that she...
2 men arrested after narcotics investigation in Lee County
Two men were arrested after Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says they were caught trafficking kilos of cocaine. “Last month, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the U.S. postal inspector of suspicious packages coming in from Puerto Rico to Lee County,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
FEMA doesn’t want to put trailers in flood zones
People needing FEMA trailers have waited months, and now, FEMA is saying no to some who have applied. FEMA says they do not want to put trailers in a flood zone, but many of the people who need help the most are in flood zones. Lee County commissioners learned about...
Man killed in pickup truck crash on Collier Boulevard
A man was killed in a late Wednesday night crash between two pickup trucks on Collier Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old man from Naples was driving a Toyota Tacoma north on Collier Boulevard, approaching Manatee Road just before midnight. He had two passengers, also from Naples: a man and a woman, both 32. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 37-year-old man from Naples was stopped on northbound Collier Boulevard for a red traffic signal at the intersection with Manatee Road.
Sanibel Island artist works to rebuild art gallery after Hurricane Ian
Just nine months after Rachel Pierce got her Sanibel Island art shop and business up and running, Hurricane Ian wiped it out. . The former Southwest Florida TV news personality-turned-professional artist has restarted everything, using her art as a conduit. . While renovating the gallery until at least the summer, she can...
