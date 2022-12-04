Prince Harry swings into action as Spider-Man for this heartbreaking reason

Prince Harry has delighted fans as he revealed his new superhero identity. The Duke of Sussex recorded a special message for children who have had a parent die while serving in the Armed Forces – and he did it dressed as Spider-Man. The heartwarming gesture encouraged children to go out and “have the best time” this Christmas, and would’ve come from a place of great understanding after Harry lost his own mother at just 12 years old.

Prince Harry has made many a child’s day by recording a personal message to a children’s charity

Harry sent a message to bereaved children, recording a powerful message while dressed as Spider-Man

Prince Harry has held many titles throughout his time as a prince and a member of the Armed Forces, but it turns out he’s been keeping one of his aliases secret all this time – Spider-Man.

The Duke of Sussex delighted fans this weekend when he sent a personal and poignant message to Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity which focuses on children who have sadly had a parent die while serving in the Armed Forces.

And he did it all dressed as everyone’s favorite web-slinging superhero.

In the message, Spider-Man is filmed saying, “Christmas is a time where we miss our loved ones really, really badly, and that’s OK, but at the same time it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents.”

“But I’m here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, so don’t feel guilty. You’re allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty’s Little Soldiers community.”

He finished the recorded message - which was first played to more than 100 children and young people at the charity's annual Christmas party - with the words, “So go out there, have the best time and Merry Christmas.”

After delivering the heartfelt message, he lifted his Spider-Man mask to reveal his true identity.

Harry’s message comes from a place of great empathy and understanding, after losing his own mother when he was aged just 12 years old.

Harry donned the Spider-Man outfit to stick with the theme of the charity’s party. The charity chose the theme of “heroes and villains.”

Scotty’s Little Soldiers was set up by a grieving war widow, Nikki Scott, in 2010 following the death of her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, in Afghanistan the previous year.

The mother-of-two saw the devastating impact the death of their father had on her children and wanted to help other families in a similar situation.

Prince Harry has been involved with the charity since 2017, and it was one of the charities selected to benefit from their wedding gifts and donations.

Nikki Scott said of Harry, “It’s incredible for everyone at Scotty’s to have Prince Harry’s continued support. He knows what it’s like to grow up without a parent and understands there are certain times of the year that can be particularly challenging. Christmas is one of those times.”