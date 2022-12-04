Read full article on original website
Related
'Scoop Dogg,' new plow unveiled by CT DOT, as state still needs drivers
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — While it’s raining now, this time of year, it could just as easily be snow or ice falling from the sky. The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking ahead to this winter, and unveiling the newest member of its fleet. “Scoop Dogg,” the winner of...
darientimes.com
Are new real estate listings in New Haven County signaling a tipping point for CT homebuyers?
After two-thirds of New Haven County cities and towns generated sufficient numbers of new home listings to replace those sold in the third quarter, the market remained balanced into December, signaling a break in the high prices that have thwarted many Connecticut buyers during the pandemic real estate market. William...
darientimes.com
How millions of 'nip' sales in CT are funding a deputy tree warden, solar-based trash bins and more
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the Park City, the money is being used to care for trees, while in the Elm City, officials say some of it will be used to clean-up parks. In seaside New London, dozens of new trash bins were...
darientimes.com
Hartford Current (Opinion): Terrie Wood's reflections on 14 years in Hartford
It’s been a joy beyond words to serve as state representative for Norwalk and Darien since 2009. An extraordinary life experience and one I wouldn’t have missed, despite some initial trepidations. Making an impact. I’ve had the pleasure to meet and work together with so many good people...
darientimes.com
Opinion: Organized retail crime spans state lines; time for federal solution
Hidden impacts of the pandemic continue to reveal themselves across the retail industry, specifically when it comes to rampant theft. In Connecticut, organized retail crimes have cost the state about 8,000 jobs and more than $169 million in lost tax revenue each year. The operatives orchestrating these high-level schemes are working across state lines, stealing in mass quantities and selling them on major online marketplaces to unsuspecting consumers across the country.
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut
(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
Popular Italian Chain Restaurant Closes All Connecticut Locations Besides One
Chain Italian restaurants are like farts in the wind in Connecticut, they stink up the place for a moment, and then they're gone. One Italian chain restaurant that I've always actually liked is Bertucci's. If you do too, you should go enjoy it, right now. According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, Bertucci's filed...
NHPR
Connecticut raptor populations soar, while some coastal wading birds face pressure
Recent decades have brought a remarkable population bounceback for some of Connecticut's most charismatic birds of prey. But that same time span also brought new pressures to coastal-nesting communities of wading birds like night-herons and egrets. That's according to the latest "State of the Birds" report from The Connecticut Audubon...
Foodie Favorites: Winter dining in Connecticut
(WTNH) — The cold months are rolling in, and in the past, that would mean it was time to ditch outdoor dining. But since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, dining options have changed. When eating indoors became too much of a hazard, restaurants adapted. No longer are patio lunches exclusively for the summer season. […]
hamlethub.com
Governor Ned Lamont announces that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have records cleared
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor...
Lamont on lost $1.3B Black Hawk contract: ‘Nothing will change imminently at Sikorsky’
Sikorsky is still under consideration to build the next generation of Army Scout choppers in 2024. If the company wins the contract, it will get $25 million in state incentives to build them in Stratford.
Yale Daily News
New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development
Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Connecticut residents paying for litter pickup on highways
(WTNH) – Every day, people all across the state just throw their trash out the window, too lazy to wait to find a proper place to dispose of it. It costs millions of dollars every year to pick up that roadside trash and Connecticut residents are paying for it.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
darientimes.com
State Sen. Patricia Billie Miller (opinion): A right to modern reading curricula
Reading is about to change in a big way in Connecticut K-3 classrooms. Connecticut recently released a list of six evidence-based, state-approved early literacy curricula. From this list, districts must implement at least one program within the next school year. It will be a heavy lift for those currently using curricula that have not made the cut, but in the end, it will be worth it for the success of our children’s future.
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
WTNH.com
Look familiar? These 5 holiday movies were filmed in Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — Part of getting into the Christmas spirit is binging holiday movies, but a few might look extra familiar this year. See just a handful of recent holiday movies that were filmed in the Nutmeg State:. “Next Stop, Christmas”. The Hallmark flick, which premiered in 2021, features...
CT corrections officers abused pandemic hotel program, audit says
CT corrections officers used a program meant to shelter them during COVID-19 to book wedding lodging and house their families, an audit says.
Is it Time to Allow Wine Sales in Grocery Stores in Connecticut?
Are you sick of Holland House cooking wines too? I always thought it was odd that I could buy small bottles of White and Red Holland House products in Connecticut grocery stores, but they're forbidden to sell the real deal. Isn't it time to allow wine sales in grocery stores too?
Comments / 1