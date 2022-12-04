Borough president partners with GRACE Foundation to clean up Stapleton waterfront; new pastor installed at New Dorp Moravian Church | Inside Out

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
‘Everything a homeowner needs’: Staten Island’s Garber Building Supplies Co. celebrates 70 years in business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Garber Building Supplies Co. first opened in a small Victorian house on Greenfield Avenue in Clifton in 1952, there were more than a dozen lumber yards in the borough, each one serving a multitude of Staten Island builders and supplying homeowners with screws and tools and other home improvement essentials. Now, some 70 years later, big box home centers have become the norm, and online ordering has all but replaced a Saturday afternoon trip to the lumberyard. But the Garber family business is still going strong.
It’s a Staten Island thing: They help in times of desperate need, and party for the holidays with those they help
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s December, the merriest, most wonderful time of the year to share holiday traditions. After a two-year hiatus, the Emergency Children’s Help Organization (E.C.H.O. ) did just that when it hosted its fifth Grant Recipient Dinner & Family Day in Nicotra’s Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Staten Island Ballet dancers set to stun Hilton Garden Inn with ‘The Nutcracker’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On a quiet street in the Sea View Historic District sits a charming building surrounded by towering trees. Stepping inside, you can hear the excited hum of chatter and the instrumental of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” as dancers practice various numbers.
Puppy survives ‘miracle’ Hudson River swim to N.J. from NYC
Bear, a frightened puppy who got loose Saturday afternoon in New York City, somehow survived a daunting swim across the Hudson River to New Jersey and has been reunited with his grateful owners days later. The Leonberger Bernese mix was rescued by the Edgewater Fire Company around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday...
As Staten Island sees an urgent need for foster parents, a family shares their amazing story
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Cynthia and Jasmine Mora of Mariners Harbor always knew they wanted a family. But after the couple faced fertility problems, they began to research different agencies with the hope of becoming foster parents. “We immediately began researching different agencies and found Children’s Aid and began...
This New York billionaire is giving away millions
Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
Applebee’s welcomes Santa with two special breakfasts — and an MTA bus fresh from the North Pole
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Santa Claus will bring his holiday cheer to Applebee’s in two notable appearances. Each will help fundraise with all proceeds for the morning slated for two charities. And at both two-hour breakfast events, children will receive a special gift from the man in the red suit.
NYC Mayor Adams, DA McMahon denounce antisemitic attack of father and son on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Following the arrest of a 25-year-old man for allegedly shooting a BB gun at a father and son as they left a kosher market in Meiers Corners, New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined Staten Island District Attorney Michael E. McMahon to denounce the incident.
Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Nancy Taylor-Klingler, a former Radio City Rockette, died Nov. 29. She studied dance at an early age at Mrs. Rosemary’s Dance Studio and was also a dance instructor there during her teen years. At the age of 17, she was one of the youngest dancers to grace the stage of Radio City Music Hall as a Rockette, from 1970 to 1979. Following her career on the stage, she entered the nursing profession for more than 25 years, joining the staff of Sea View Hospital Rehabilitation Center and Home. For the full obituary, click here.
One of Brooklyn’s oldest homes, asking $4M, faces a murky future
It’s been called the best preserved Dutch Colonial landmark in Brooklyn — a storied farmhouse predating the American Revolution. Over its more than two and a half centuries, the elegantly proportioned Wyckoff-Bennett Homestead — with its gently curved roof, dormer windows and columned porch perched incongruously amid the humming traffic and bustling apartment blocks of the borough’s Madison section — has housed only three families since 1766. But to the dismay of local preservationists, that’s now history. Emptied of its antiques, damaged by vandalism and in a state of disrepair, the historic property, now priced at $4 million, faces an uncertain future as...
Staten Island high school JROTC participates in honorary walk | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Susan E. Wagner High School student Saray Garcia recently shared the experience of JROTC students who walked in honor of the Bataan Death March. She is part of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world.
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 5, 2022: Maureen Flanagan, 9/11 nurse hero, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Maureen Flanagan, 67, of Greenwich, Conn., a registered nurse, died Nov. 30 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. A skilled and compassionate nurse, she worked at the Brooklyn Veterans Administration Hospital and Victory Memorial Hospital before joining the medical department at the headquarters of Merrill Lynch in Manhattan, a job that she loved. On Sept. 11, 2001, after learning that a plane had hit the World Trade Center, she grabbed her medical bag and hitched a ride down the West Side Highway toward the danger in order to help. She met up with her fellow Merrill Lynch nurse coworkers from Merrill’s One World Financial Center across the street from the Twin Towers. Together, they treated victims until the South Tower collapsed and they had to evacuate the area. It was for these efforts that she received The American Red Cross Nursing Hero Award in a ceremony held in Washington, D.C., in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.
offmetro.com
10 Best Business Lunch Restaurants in New York City
You’re probably looking for a great place to have a business lunch in New York City, but you don’t know where to start. Maybe, you’ve heard good things about Balthazar, Le Bernardin, and Scarpetta, but you’re not sure they’re the right fit for you. If...
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
Washington Square News
Opinion: New York, don’t get rid of the MetroCard
As we begin to close the book on 2022, there’s only one thing that has been top of mind for me: 2023 will be our last year with the MetroCard, and quite frankly, I’m devastated. The MTA has announced that it plans to phase out the MetroCard in...
Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall
Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
cityandstateny.com
City & State summit seeks solutions to unfolding affordable housing crisis
City and State’s affordable housing conference Tuesday gathered New York City and state leaders as they discussed potential solutions to the unfolding housing crisis. From increasing housing supply, to rezoning by lifting land use restrictions and addressing political roadblocks, panelists stressed the importance of tackling affordable housing shortages. Keynote...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0