Coweta County, GA

Deputies discover stolen guns and valuable toy collectibles

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — There are new details in the investigation of a Coweta County toy burglary.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix told WSB Radio the thief hit a home on Standing Rock Road twice within a month, stealing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of collectibles — including G.I. Joe and Star Wars toys, still in their boxes. Some firearms were also taken.

The victims found some of their items for sale on eBay, and notified CCSO. A Coweta County sheriff’s investigator — who is an avid collector himself — made contact with the seller, and finagled an invitation to see the merchandise in person.

Once he confirmed the stolen items were on the site, a Criminal Investigations Unit team swooped in with a search warrant and arrested 40-year-old Kathryn Humphrey.

She was jailed on two counts of first-degree burglary. Nix said most of the toys were recovered, but some were sold online. Several guns are also missing. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

