Yonkers, NY

PIX11

Wake held for Yonkers police sergeant killed by unlicensed driver

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A wake for 53-year-old Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino was held on Tuesday. He was just nine months away from retirement when he was killed while on duty in his unmarked cruiser on Dec. 1. He is the first Yonkers police officer to be killed in the line of duty in 40 […]
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

New Charges: 21-Year-Old Indicted In Yonkers Domestic Shooting, DA Says

A 21-year-old man from the Hudson Valley has been indicted for a shooting in Westchester County that left one victim injured. Rockland County resident Nahkeem Janvier of Spring Valley has been charged with attempting to murder a 33-year-old victim in Yonkers at an apartment located at 32 Vineyard Ave. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to an announcement by Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah from Tuesday, Dec. 6.
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
yonkerstimes.com

YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh Home Depot evacuated

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Home Depot store on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh was evacuated this morning after someone reported a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall. Several police agencies converged on the the building before 10 a.m. including Town of Newburgh Police and State Police with a K-9 unit. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office also dispatched K-9 units to the scene.
NEWBURGH, NY
CBS New York

Stamford restaurant remembers co-workers killed in hit-and-run

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two young co-workers were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fairfield County. Police say the driver ran from the scene and then tried to hide from police.CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with grieving friends of the young victims on Tuesday.At La Cantina Mexicana in Stamford, a table is reserved for remembrances of Giovanni Benis and Yuliana Lozano, who were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday."It's difficult, hard to think they won't be here anymore," co-worker Selena Hernandez said, adding when asked how she will remember them, "Happy, loving, hardworking people."Stamford police say the two were...
STAMFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hope Not Handcuffs is working in Newburgh, city commissioner says

NEWBURGH – The Hope Not Handcuffs program that can offer an alternative to the legal system for those suffering from substance uses, appears to be assisting Newburgh City residents, Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said. In use for just over six months, Gomerez said it is helping. “Our collaboration with...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police unable to capture fleeing car thieves in Westchester

HARRISON – Police attempted to apprehend two men driving a stolen BMW on Monday, which resulted in a high-speed chase on the Hutchinson River Parkway for several minutes until the pursuit was terminated by police. The pursuit was terminated due to concerns for public safety. The vehicle was stolen...
HARRISON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie fire department gets new deputy chief

POUGHKEEPSIE – Twenty-two-year Poughkeepsie firefighter, Lieutenant Vinnie Parise, has been named as the department’s new Deputy Fire Chief, effective December 5, 2022. The 41-year-old Parise will fill the void created when Joe Franco was promoted from Deputy Chief to Chief of the department in July of this year.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

