Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Wake held for Yonkers police sergeant killed by unlicensed driver
YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A wake for 53-year-old Yonkers Police Sgt. Frank Gualdino was held on Tuesday. He was just nine months away from retirement when he was killed while on duty in his unmarked cruiser on Dec. 1. He is the first Yonkers police officer to be killed in the line of duty in 40 […]
Mario Cuomo Tappan Zee Bridge Illuminated In Blue, Yellow To Honor Late Yonkers Sergeant
The Tappan Zee Bridge was lit up in blue and yellow in honor of a Westchester County police sergeant who died in a crash last week. Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a resident of Mahopac in Putnam County, died in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the age of 53.
Wake for Yonkers police sergeant to be held Tuesday; motorists advised of traffic alerts
Friends and family will bid farewell to the Yonkers sergeant who was killed last week in a car crash on Tuckahoe Road.
New Charges: 21-Year-Old Indicted In Yonkers Domestic Shooting, DA Says
A 21-year-old man from the Hudson Valley has been indicted for a shooting in Westchester County that left one victim injured. Rockland County resident Nahkeem Janvier of Spring Valley has been charged with attempting to murder a 33-year-old victim in Yonkers at an apartment located at 32 Vineyard Ave. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to an announcement by Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah from Tuesday, Dec. 6.
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
yonkerstimes.com
SPRING VALLEY MAN INDICTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER IN YONKERS
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Spring Valley resident was arraigned on an indictment where he is charged with shooting a Yonkers man in October 2022. The defendant is being held without bail. Nahkeem Janvier, 21, was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for Attempted...
Trio Nabbed In Hudson Valley For Stealing Mail, Checks, Credit Cards: Police
Three suspects have been charged with stealing mail out of mailboxes in the Hudson Valley, as well as possessing stolen checks and credit cards, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 1, just after midnight, police were contacted by a resident who spotted a suspicious vehicle stealing mail in Carmel i…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh Home Depot evacuated
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Home Depot store on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh was evacuated this morning after someone reported a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall. Several police agencies converged on the the building before 10 a.m. including Town of Newburgh Police and State Police with a K-9 unit. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office also dispatched K-9 units to the scene.
Headlines: Father of Paislee Shultis arrested for burglary, New Rochelle shooting, mailbox thefts
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Man Missing Nearly 10 Years Found Dead In NY Living Under Assumed Name, Police Say
A longtime Connecticut resident from Northern Fairfield County who has been missing since 2013 has been found dead in an upstate New York apartment living under a different name.On Monday, July 29, 2013, officers from the Newtown Police Department received a call to check on Robert Hoagland as…
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Stamford restaurant remembers co-workers killed in hit-and-run
STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two young co-workers were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fairfield County. Police say the driver ran from the scene and then tried to hide from police.CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with grieving friends of the young victims on Tuesday.At La Cantina Mexicana in Stamford, a table is reserved for remembrances of Giovanni Benis and Yuliana Lozano, who were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday."It's difficult, hard to think they won't be here anymore," co-worker Selena Hernandez said, adding when asked how she will remember them, "Happy, loving, hardworking people."Stamford police say the two were...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hope Not Handcuffs is working in Newburgh, city commissioner says
NEWBURGH – The Hope Not Handcuffs program that can offer an alternative to the legal system for those suffering from substance uses, appears to be assisting Newburgh City residents, Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said. In use for just over six months, Gomerez said it is helping. “Our collaboration with...
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Rye
A 36-year-old man was charged after troopers reported that he drove in Westchester County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit. Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-287 in Rye at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, New York State Police reported. The driver,...
New York Woman Sold ‘Dangerous’ Drugs in Hudson Valley, Police
A "dangerous" Hudson Valley drug dealer was arrested in Dutchess County. On Tuesday, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force announced an arrested following an investigation into "dangerous drug sales" in the county. Alleged Meth and Cocaine Dealer Arrested by Dutchess County Drug Task Force. Alexus Lemmon, 28, was allegedly dealing...
Funeral For Sergeant Killed In Crash To Cause Road Closures, Parking Bans In Yonkers
The funeral for a Westchester County sergeant who died in the line of duty in a multi-vehicle crash is planned to create road closures and parking bans in the surrounding area. The funeral for Yonkers Sergeant Frank Gualdino, a Putnam County resident from Mahopac who died on Thursday, Dec.1 at...
Northern Westchester Homeless Shelter To Be Run By New Operator, Officials Report
Officials shared plans to change the operator of a Northern Westchester homeless shelter.According to a WARN Notice posted on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Westchester County Department of Social Services has not renewed its contract with Volunteers of America-Greater New York to operate the Gr…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police unable to capture fleeing car thieves in Westchester
HARRISON – Police attempted to apprehend two men driving a stolen BMW on Monday, which resulted in a high-speed chase on the Hutchinson River Parkway for several minutes until the pursuit was terminated by police. The pursuit was terminated due to concerns for public safety. The vehicle was stolen...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fourteen members of Newburgh gang charged with racketeering, narcotics and firearms offenses
WHITE PLAINS – A second Newburgh street gang has been busted by federal and state authorities in less than a week as 14 members and associates of the Double Nine Grim Reapers Bloods Gang were charged in an unsealed 15-count indictment on charges of racketeering, narcotics and firearms offenses.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie fire department gets new deputy chief
POUGHKEEPSIE – Twenty-two-year Poughkeepsie firefighter, Lieutenant Vinnie Parise, has been named as the department’s new Deputy Fire Chief, effective December 5, 2022. The 41-year-old Parise will fill the void created when Joe Franco was promoted from Deputy Chief to Chief of the department in July of this year.
Comments / 0