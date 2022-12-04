ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapanen’s hat trick powers Penguins to 6-2 win over Blues

By Associated Press, Dan Scifo
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Kasperi Kapanen scored his second career hat trick and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the St. Louis Blues 6-2.

Bryan Rust had a goal and three assists, Jason Zucker had a goal and two assists, Sidney Crosby also scored and Evgeni Malkin added three assists to help the Penguins win their second straight and seventh in the last nine.

Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots for the Penguins. Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues, who have lost three straight and five of six after a seven-game win streak.

Jordan Binnington gave up four goals on 17 shots before being pulled in the opening minute of the second period. Thomas Greiss had 19 saves in relief.

