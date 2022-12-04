ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Purple Alert issued for woman missing in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have issued a Florida Purple Alert for a woman who went missing in Tampa Tuesday morning. Police said Maria Rios-Rodriguez, 68, was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of Larkhall Place. Police said Rios-Rodriguez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. […]
cbs12.com

Sheriff: Florida man breaks into house, stabs puppy with machete

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he broke into a house and killed a puppy with a machete. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr. broke into a home on Wheeler Road in Dover at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Outsider.com

Florida Mom Dies After Throwing Gasoline on Backyard Fire to Get Rid of Mosquitos

A 38-year-old mother of five died last month from injuries she sustained after she threw gasoline on a backyard fire to ward off mosquitos. Nicole Foltz, a Tarpon Springs, Florida, resident, suffered burns over 100 percent of her body when she and her husband lit the flames on Nov. 14. Nicole attempted to stoke the fire after it dimmed, and it spread to her. Her 11-year-old son was also injured.
