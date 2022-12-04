Read full article on original website
Gaither High School Student Found With Handgun In School While Being Served Warrant
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a high school student who brought a firearm to school. On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, HCSO deputies were executing a warrant for unrelated charges on a student at Gaither High School in Tampa. In the process of
Woman dies after Tampa shooting; gunman at large
Tampa police said they are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and later died from her injuries.
Pinellas County deputy who let former Tampa police chief out of traffic stop won't be disciplined
A former sergeant told CNN that it's normal for law enforcement officers to let each other go during traffic violations.
Florida Man Arrested For Slapping Police Officer’s Horse From Behind
According to a police affidavit, mounted officers were on duty in Saint Petersburg when a 27-year-old man named Alisha Lalani walked behind one of the horses and slapped it on the behind. Lalani was arrested, and officers said he was surprised when they told him he was under arrest because...
Deputy who pulled over Mary O’Connor did ‘absolutely nothing wrong,’ Pinellas sheriff says
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri defended his deputy who cut Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor a break when she and her husband were pulled over in a golf cart in Pinellas County on Nov. 12.
Woman Dies After Being Shot In Tampa On Sunday, Police Seeking Tips
TAMPA, Fla. – A woman has died after a shooting that happened on Sunday, and police are searching for the suspect. Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 1900 block of W. Main St just after 6:30 PM Sunday. Before
‘Don’t be a coward, come forward’: Family of woman killed in Polk County hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
A Bay Area family is searching for answers and a deadly hit and run over the weekend.
Clearwater woman arrested for setting own house on fire, killing 2 cats
Clearwater police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who is accused of setting her own house on fire late Thursday morning.
Thieves targeting Hillsborough businesses, make off with thousands in equipment
It's officially the season for holiday grinches and one Plant City business owner knows all too well after being targeted by thieves twice in the last week.
Florida Purple Alert issued for woman missing in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have issued a Florida Purple Alert for a woman who went missing in Tampa Tuesday morning. Police said Maria Rios-Rodriguez, 68, was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8700 block of Larkhall Place. Police said Rios-Rodriguez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. […]
Sheriff: Florida man breaks into house, stabs puppy with machete
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he broke into a house and killed a puppy with a machete. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr. broke into a home on Wheeler Road in Dover at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1.
‘Predator’ gave Clearwater teen deadly amount of fentanyl before dumping her body, sheriff says
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been charged in the murder of a 16-year-old Clearwater girl who was found dead on the Duke Energy Trail over a year ago, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.
Florida Mom Dies After Throwing Gasoline on Backyard Fire to Get Rid of Mosquitos
A 38-year-old mother of five died last month from injuries she sustained after she threw gasoline on a backyard fire to ward off mosquitos. Nicole Foltz, a Tarpon Springs, Florida, resident, suffered burns over 100 percent of her body when she and her husband lit the flames on Nov. 14. Nicole attempted to stoke the fire after it dimmed, and it spread to her. Her 11-year-old son was also injured.
Clearwater woman killed motorcyclist while driving drunk, police say
A Clearwater woman was accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Sunday morning.
Manatee commissioner charged with DUI after crashing into tree wants body camera video tossed
BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse wants body camera footage with statements he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI crash to be tossed in his upcoming court case. The request to suppress his statements, which also includes footage from a body camera worn by the...
Pasco student arrested for bringing knife to school, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday for bringing a knife on campus, according to authorities.
Deputies investigate shooting near Brandon Costco; 1 hurt, 1 detained
One person was hospitalized and another is in custody following a shooting that occurred in Brandon Monday morning, authorities said.
Woman killed in crash involving suspected drunk driver in Hillsborough County
EAST LAKE-ORIENT PARK, Fla. — A 26-year-old man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after causing a crash that left a woman dead Monday night in Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. It happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 50th Street North and East Lake...
Tampa police chief Mary O’Connor resigns after video shows her flashing badge during traffic stop
The Tampa Police Department chief seen on video flashing her badge in hopes of being let off during a traffic stop has resigned at the request of the Florida city's mayor.
Tampa Woman Killed When Drunk Driver Crashes Into Her Car, Ejecting Her From Vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. – A 38-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a DUI crash that happened around 9:00 pm on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a pickup truck, driven by 26-year-old Chad Wesley Waddell, was traveling southbound on 50th Street North, approaching the
