Read full article on original website
Related
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
NFL insider suggests Lamar Jackson injury may sideline him for significant time
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately for Baltimore, it could be without
Week 14 betting cheat sheet: Why Vikings get no respect and bettors are fading Tom Brady
Doug Kezirian gives his final thoughts and betting plays ahead of Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season including why the Vikings are underdogs and bettors are fading Tom Brady.
Johnson scores 17 to help West Virginia beat UAB 81-70
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kedrian Johnson scored 17 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16 — with four 3-pointers — and nine rebounds and West Virginia beat UAB 81-70 Saturday night to snap the Blazers’ six-game win streak. Joe Toussaint had 14 points and three steals and Tre Mitchell had 13 points, seven rebounds and five […] The post Johnson scores 17 to help West Virginia beat UAB 81-70 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Comments / 0