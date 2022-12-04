MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kedrian Johnson scored 17 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16 — with four 3-pointers — and nine rebounds and West Virginia beat UAB 81-70 Saturday night to snap the Blazers’ six-game win streak. Joe Toussaint had 14 points and three steals and Tre Mitchell had 13 points, seven rebounds and five […] The post Johnson scores 17 to help West Virginia beat UAB 81-70 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO