Indianapolis, IN

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight

The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter. But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Sporting News

Colts' Jeff Saturday offers bizarre answer to whether Matt Ryan's injury has affected play: 'I haven't asked him'

The Jeff Saturday experiment in Indianapolis has continued to produce less-than-desired results. Not only on the field of play, but also in the coach's news conferences. The latest such example came on Monday, when a reporter asked Saturday whether the injury suffered by Matt Ryan ahead of Week 8 — a Grade 2 shoulder separation — has since affected his play.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sporting News

How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds

The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Punishment Decision

Ezekiel Elliott didn't start against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. While some fans thought that the Cowboys were just giving Tony Pollard more playing time, that wasn't actually the case. According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Elliott didn't start due to a discipline move. Elliott was benched to start...
Sporting News

NCAA grants extra year of eligibility to any graduating UVA football player in wake of fatal campus shooting

The NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility to any graduating Virginia football player in the wake of last month's shooting that left three players dead, UVA athletic director Carla Williams told the Charlottesville Daily Progress. The Cavaliers canceled their last two scheduled games — a non-conference matchup against...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WIBC.com

Get the Best Eleven Ready to Play: Colts Coach Saturday Talks Future of the Team

INDIANAPOLIS — The past is the past, says interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. It’s all about building the best eleven-man team to finish out the last four weeks. “We’re just going to keep building,” said Jeff Saturday, interim head coach, “process matters and we’re going to keep working towards. Nothing’s changing. We’re not changing who we are, we just have to be better at it.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

