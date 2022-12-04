Read full article on original website
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight
The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter. But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.
Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Tom Brady cracks joke after ugly Buccaneers 'Monday Night Football' win: 'Just like we drew it up'
The Buccaneers hadn't led since the second quarter against the Saints on "Monday Night Football," but after the clock hit triple zeroes, they had somehow managed to eke out a 17-16 victory, courtesy of two fourth-quarter touchdown drives led by Tom Brady. A team that had managed to largely contain...
Colts' Jeff Saturday offers bizarre answer to whether Matt Ryan's injury has affected play: 'I haven't asked him'
The Jeff Saturday experiment in Indianapolis has continued to produce less-than-desired results. Not only on the field of play, but also in the coach's news conferences. The latest such example came on Monday, when a reporter asked Saturday whether the injury suffered by Matt Ryan ahead of Week 8 — a Grade 2 shoulder separation — has since affected his play.
Who is Brock Purdy? Mr. Irrelevant 2022 thrust into 49ers' QB1 role after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out of the 49ers' Week 13 game vs. the Dolphins with a foot injury. Garoppolo appeared to hurt his left ankle on a Dolphins sack early in the first quarter. He was seen leaving the field in a cart, and was later ruled out by the 49ers.
How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds
The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Punishment Decision
Ezekiel Elliott didn't start against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. While some fans thought that the Cowboys were just giving Tony Pollard more playing time, that wasn't actually the case. According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Elliott didn't start due to a discipline move. Elliott was benched to start...
Baker Mayfield trending to be active for Los Angeles Rams Thursday night
Just one day after picking up former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield off waivers, the Los Angeles Rams are preparing
Texans vs. Cowboys Wednesday injury report: K Kai'mi Fairbairn limited
The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 14 as they prepare to play the Dallas Cowboys at 12:00 p.m. Central Time Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Texans listed kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn as limited in Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury. Linebacker Garret Wallow...
NCAA grants extra year of eligibility to any graduating UVA football player in wake of fatal campus shooting
The NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility to any graduating Virginia football player in the wake of last month's shooting that left three players dead, UVA athletic director Carla Williams told the Charlottesville Daily Progress. The Cavaliers canceled their last two scheduled games — a non-conference matchup against...
Get the Best Eleven Ready to Play: Colts Coach Saturday Talks Future of the Team
INDIANAPOLIS — The past is the past, says interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. It’s all about building the best eleven-man team to finish out the last four weeks. “We’re just going to keep building,” said Jeff Saturday, interim head coach, “process matters and we’re going to keep working towards. Nothing’s changing. We’re not changing who we are, we just have to be better at it.”
Contreras to Cardinals, MLB free agency highlight ‘The Afternoon Lineup’
CHICAGO – While everyone knew it was coming, it’s now official: Willson Contreras is heading to the Cardinals. It’s a painful thing for longtime fans of the Cubs catcher as they see him head to a rival to start a new chapter of his career after seven seasons on the north side. Meanwhile two other […]
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: WR says signing with Cowboys a 'good possibility' but team has health concerns
OBJ is already a Dallas star before wearing a Dallas star. The Odell Beckham Jr. saga is nearing its end — finally — after months of speculation about where the free agent wide receiver may play next. With visits to the Cowboys and courtship from Jerry Jones, it looks like Dallas may be in line to land the veteran wideout.
NFL power rankings: Bills, Cowboys jump Chiefs with Bengals closing in; Dolphins sink for Week 14
Week 13 in the NFL provided some interesting developments with familiar contenders flexing and other Super Bowl hopefuls hitting some snags. On the lower level, some lesser teams continued to get off the mat while others also-rans kept getting flattened. With Week 14 here, that means there are only five...
Giants' Brian Daboll explains why punting late in overtime tie vs. Commanders 'was the best thing to do'
The Giants tied for the first time since the 1997 season in their 20-all Week 13 game against the Commanders, and Brian Daboll was left explaining himself after the game. Daboll made a controversial call in overtime when the Giants were facing a fourth-and-3 on Washington's with 1:42 left in the game.
