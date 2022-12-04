INDIANAPOLIS — The past is the past, says interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. It’s all about building the best eleven-man team to finish out the last four weeks. “We’re just going to keep building,” said Jeff Saturday, interim head coach, “process matters and we’re going to keep working towards. Nothing’s changing. We’re not changing who we are, we just have to be better at it.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO