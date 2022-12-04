ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

BBC chairman Richard Sharp says broadcaster ‘fighting against its liberal bias’

By Alex Green
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwo7K_0jWvRBd100

BBC chairman Richard Sharp has said the broadcaster “does have a liberal bias” but that “the institution is fighting against it”.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the former Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan banker said the BBC has been too London-centric “which can create groupthink”.

He said Brexit had come as “big surprise to the BBC”, adding: “The BBC didn’t understand the ‘mind’ of the country.”

Mr Sharp, who donates his £160,000 salary to charity, suggested ongoing efforts to transfer departments to the north of England, Scotland and Wales would help ensure the same mistakes are not made again.

Mr Sharp referenced former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis’s monologue about Dominic Cummings’ trip to Barnard Castle during lockdown, which the BBC ruled had breached impartiality rules.

He said Maitlis was “wrong” and stressed the BBC is not a “campaigning institution” adding: “Our approach is to present the facts and not to lead with a broadcaster’s opinion.”

Mr Sharp also highlighted areas where he believes the BBC needs to improve.

Referring to its business coverage, he said: “I’ve got Bloomberg TV on in here for a reason. It’s excellent. We have to raise our game.”

He praised the BBC’s correspondents and editors as “first-rate” but said that the topics of business and finance “are not as well understood as they should be” across the corporation.

“We need to do a better job of explaining them, especially when inflation is forcing the Government and the Opposition to make very difficult choices,” he added.

Mr Sharp took over from Sir David Clementi in February 2021 as the BBC faced increasing scrutiny over issues including equal pay, diversity, free TV licences for the over-75s and competition from streaming services such as Netflix.

He and director-general Tim Davie introduced a 10-point plan encompassing impartiality, anti-bias training and reviews of news output.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Succession star Brian Cox says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced something ‘clearly traumatic’

Succession star Brian Cox has given his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s allegations of racism against the royal family.In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Markle accused an unidentified member of the royal family of raising concerns about the colour of the couple’s son Archie’s skin.Buckingham palace said in a statement at the time: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”Cox was interviewed by Good Morning Britain last night (6 December) at the Ripple of...
The Independent

Meghan Markle takes second private jet in a week to collect award with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle travelled by private jet for the second time in a week after flying to New York for an awards ceremony on Tuesday night.The Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by her husband Prince Harry, was photographed by Page Six on Monday being greeted by friends on the runway.Sources told The Independent that the duke and duchess travelled on a plane that was already going from California to New York for the event.The Sussexes are attending The Ripple of Hope gala on Tuesday evening, where they will receive a human rights award. It is expected that the couple will make...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Fans delight as ‘goddess’ Meghan stuns in custom Louis Vuitton and Diana’s ‘freedom ring’ ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first red carpet appearance since the trailer of their new Netflix documentary was released.On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York City, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.For the occasion, the duke wore a navy suit and matching tie over a white shirt, while the duchess wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with a slit. She completed her look with her hair tied back, long gold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Prince Harry jokes he thought awards ceremony was supposed to be a ‘date night’ with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has jokingly claimed that he thought he and wife Meghan Markle were going on a date night before their arrival at the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award gala.On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the gala in New York City, where they and other “exemplary leaders” were honoured for their efforts “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.However, according to Prince Harry, 38, he’d assumed that he and his wife had gotten dressed up to go on a date night.“I actually thought we were just going on a date night, so...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Voices: No matter what they do, Harry and Meghan will always be wrong

If it feels like the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle furore is reaching peak circus, that’s because it is. But I don’t blame the ex-royal couple one bit. And neither should you.On the contrary – forget the fact that they’ve got an “explosive” documentary coming out this week, and forget loudmouths like Piers Morgan lamenting his feelings of (ahem) “exploitation” at the hands of the couple (yes, the same Piers Morgan who stormed off theGood Morning Britain set live on air after being criticised by his co-presenter Alex Beresford for his remarks about Markle in particular, and later quit).It...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

All the MPs standing down at the next general election as Matt Hancock pursues ‘new possibilities’

Though the date of the next general election has not yet been announced, Chloe Smith, Harriet Harman and Sajid Javid amongst others have confirmed that they will not be standing.The maximum term of any Parliament is five years from the day it first met, meaning that the current Parliament will automatically dissolve on Tuesday 17 December 2024.MPs had been asked to confirm their intention to stand – or not – by 5 December.Which MPs are confirmed to be standing down?Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West SuffolkFollowing his divisive appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Matt Hancock went public with his...
The Independent

MP Conor McGinn suspended by Labour after complaint

Labour has suspended senior MP Conor McGinn after a complaint was lodged against him.The representative for St Helens North, in Merseyside, had his party membership administratively removed pending investigation, the PA news agency understands.The move triggered the automatic removal of the Labour whip, meaning he will sit as an independent in the House of Commons.Mr McGinn said he has not been told the details of the complaint but believes it is “entirely unfounded”.I strongly reject any suggestion of wrongdoing and I look forward to the matter being resolved quicklyConor McGinnUntil recently he was a shadow minister without portfolio, playing a key role in preparing Labour for the next general election as deputy national campaigns co-ordinator.In a statement reported by The Guardian, Mr McGinn said: “The Labour Party has informed me that it is automatically required to apply a temporary procedural suspension while a complaint is investigated.“I have not been told the details of the complaint but I am confident that it is entirely unfounded.“I strongly reject any suggestion of wrongdoing and I look forward to the matter being resolved quickly.”
The Independent

Sculptor Veronica Ryan wins Turner Prize for works exploring Windrush and Covid

Sculptor Veronica Ryan has been named the winner of the Turner Prize 2022 for her work which honours the Windrush generation and explores the Covid pandemic.The Montserrat-born British artist, 66, was awarded the annual £25,000 prize for the “personal and poetic way she extends the language of sculpture” through found and usually forgotten objects and crafted materials.Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer Holly Johnson presented the award at a ceremony at St George’s Hall in Liverpool on Wednesday.Ryan was recognised for two projects. One was her commission by Hackney Council to make the first permanent public sculpture in the UK to...
The Independent

This Morning viewers in shock as Phillip Schofield defends Lady Hussey over race row

Phillip Schofield shocked viewers after he defended Lady Susan Hussey over the Buckingham Palace race row on This Morning.The presenter was discussing the situation of racism within the royal family on the latest episode of the ITV show (7 December), when he said said he believes is “another side to the story”.Schofield was defending the late Queen Elizabeth II’s former lady-in-waiting, who was forced to resign from her role as a royal aide at Buckingham Palace .This allegedly occurred after charity boss Ngozi Fulan accused Lady Hussey of making racist marks at a reception held by the Queen Consort.Fulani,...
The Independent

Voices: The government is scamming us on insulation

There are scams, there are Tory scams, and then there are the government’s home insulation scams.Imagine if the prime minister announced new Health Service funding of £60 billion in the next parliament? The country would be celebrating the fact that we were finally investing the extra money needed to provide a decent service to patients.Then imagine the outrage if we found out that all he actually did was confirm that the government would continue funding the NHS in the next parliament, while concealing the fact that they were actually cutting NHS funding in real terms by 10 per cent?That is...
The Independent

Gove stokes environmental anger by approving first new coal mine in 30 years

Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove has provoked anger from environmental campaigners by approving a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria.He granted planning permission for what would be the the first new site in the UK in 30 years after years of delay from the Government.The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said the coal will be used for the production of steel and not for power generation.Friends of the Earth described it as an “appalling decision” that will damage the fight against the climate crisis while not replacing Russian coal.🚨 BREAKING: The government have just approved planning permission for...
The Independent

Prince Harry speaks of ‘pain and suffering’ women marrying into the Royal family face in new Netflix trailer

Prince Harry is heard speaking of the “pain and suffering” that women marrying into the royal family face in a new, full trailer for an upcoming documentary series on Netflix.The series, Harry & Meghan, is due to be released in two volumes on December 8 and 15 and will reveal what goes on “behind closed doors”.In it, Prince Harry said that “nobody knows the full truth”, and that he didn’t want “history to repeat itself”, over images of Princess Diana.The newest trailer comes days after the first glimpse into the documentary.Sign up for newsletters. Read More Harry and Meghan’s docuseries set to premiere in early DecemberKeke Palmer addresses pregnancy rumours during Saturday Night Live monologueBill Burr comparing Kanye West to Hitler resurfaces after rapper’s shocking comments
The Independent

Seven women face jail time for smashing windows in protest against Barclays’ fossil fuel finance

Seven women taking part in an Extinction Rebellion protest at Barclays bank’s headquarters in Canary Wharf last year have been found guilty of criminal damage and now face jail sentences of up to 18 months.The protesters caused almost £100,000 worth of damage after using hammers and chisels to smash windows, and putting up posters reading "in case of climate emergency, break glass".At the trial in Southwark Crown Court which began late last month, jurors were told the group arrived in Canary Wharf  at around 7am on 7 April, 2021. They then spread out around the front of the bank, using...
The Independent

White House and Downing Street establish ‘joint action group’ on energy security and prices

The US and UK have launched a new joint effort to stabilise energy prices in the face of continued efforts to reduce Europe dependency on Russian oil and gas.It comes as Britain faces a cost-of-living crisis driven largely by soaring costs for heating and power as a result of the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine.The White House said the new “US-UK Energy Security and Affordability Partnership” will be led by a “Joint Action Group for Energy Security and Affordability” consisting of senior officials from the Biden administration and No 10 Downing Street.The bilateral effort is set to “accelerate” the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Analysis: Nothing says ‘backwards Brexit Britain’ better than a new coal mine

The Conservatives have given the green light to a new coal mine in an act of climate vandalism which wipes away any trace of environmental responsibility the party has previously tried to portray.With Michael Gove giving the thumbs up for the Woodhouse Colliery in Cumbria, the charade is over.It is the latest in an appalling series of environmentally ruthless policy decisions from a party unable to look past the short-term profiteering which polluting fossil fuels can still precipitate.Banning solar panels from farmland, licensing scores of oil and gas wells in the North Sea – none of it makes sense for...
The Independent

British royal reporters condemn Meghan and Harry docuseries before it’s aired

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated Netflix docuseries has been condemned by British royal reporters even before its release.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-part series, titled Harry & Meghan, will be released in two instalments. The first three episodes are set to air on 8 December and the following three episodes will be released a week later, on 15 December.In the lead up to the docuseries’ release, Netflix released a trailer for the project in which the couple promised to share the “full truth” about their time as senior royals and the reasons behind their decision to...
The Independent

Union anger over Sunak’s pledge of ‘new tough laws’ to limit strikes

Rishi Sunak faces a fresh fight with unions for promising “tough” new laws to limit the impact of strike action, as he was warned they will not be “intimidated by anti-trade union attacks”.Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, told the Prime Minister on Wednesday “we are ready industrially and financially” to challenge any new measures.Mr Sunak did not rule out banning strikes in emergency services, after Downing Street suggested his measures will include widening long-delayed legislation to ensure minimum levels of service during industrial action on transport to other public services.But these are unlikely to be introduced in...
The Independent

Influencer forced to apologise after calling Indian city ‘scary’ and ‘creepy’

An influencer has been forced to apologise after her comments about visiting India caused uproar online.US influencer Aparna Singh travelled to the Indian city of Varanasi for a work trip, where she was meeting the manufacturers of her jewellery brand ‘Indian Goddess Boutique’. Varanasi is known as the spiritual capital of India.After arriving in Varanasi, Singh uploaded a TikTok about her experience there, with the caption “Scariest city I ever visited: Varanasi, India.”She said in the video: “The scariest city I have been to is Varanasi, India – Ganges River which is really polluted, full of sewage.”Singh added that she...
The Independent

Top TV '22: The Slap, congressional docudrama and royal loss

In a year marked by unexpected winners and losers, television was keeping tabs.A Hollywood star tarnished his image and that of the Oscars. A battered country stood up to an invader, again and again. The Jan. 6 insurrection became an unexpectedly watchable TV docudrama. A monarch was celebrated and mourned. Television entertainment had its usual highs and lows.Here are some of 2022's defining TV moments from the perspective of The Associated Press' television and media writers.THE SLAPThe Oscars are Hollywood’s biggest platform and Will Smith, one of its biggest stars, was expected to reign with a best-actor award for...
The Independent

The Independent

964K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy