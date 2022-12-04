ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

In the age of megachurches, communion has become a big business

By Ashlie D. Stevens
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJtk6_0jWvQYn700

The lights dim in the five-story, 9,100-seat sanctuary of Southeast Christian Church as the sound of a synth keyboard begins to swell. On three jumbotron-sized screens suspended above the pulpit, the verse John 15:9 is displayed: "I have loved you even as the Father loved me. Remain in my love . . ."

One of the members of the worship team, a man in a white T-shirt and silky tan bomber jacket, brings the microphone up to his lips and launches into a heartfelt rendition of "Simple Kingdom," a contemporary Christian song released in 2022 by the husband and wife duo Bryan and Katie Torwalt.

His voice is backed by light bass plucks, piano chords in the key of C and the crinkle of thousands of tiny plastic wrappers being peeled back. This is what communion sounds like in many churches across the U.S. today.

Southeast Christian Church, which has been operating in Louisville, Ky., since 1962, has been the country's fourth-largest church since 2019, according to the bimonthly evangelical magazine Outreach, which annually lists the 100 largest and fastest-growing churches in America. Under the Southeast umbrella, there are nine campuses across Kentucky and Indiana with a cumulative weekly attendance of about 23,000 people, most of whom take part in weekly communion.

While the sacrament of communion or the Eucharist — which is present in many Christian denominations and involves consuming bread and wine in remembrance or exaltation of the body and blood of Jesus Christ — has shifted in presentation and delivery over the centuries, most contemporary churches have similar systems.

Parishioners may be called to the pulpit to receive bread or a wafer from a church leader and to drink from a common cup of wine or — in the case of some more conservative denominations — grape juice. Alternatively, deacons may pass around a tray of wafers or small hunks of bread, followed by small disposable cups of juice. This is a common enough approach that most religious goods stores carry specific communion trays with slots for 1-ounce cups.

However, in the age of megachurches — as well as that of a global pandemic, which caused many churches to reconsider the sharing of bread and use of a common cup — an alternative delivery system for the Eucharist has increased in popularity in recent years. And it's something of a booming business.

These days, when attendees enter Southeast, they're guided to a row of long tables filled with small, plastic two-packs of wafers and juice. These aren't a new product, but they have been primarily used to deliver the sacrament to individuals who are hospitalized or otherwise infirm, or when worshiping outside the walls of a physical church. When indicated by leadership from the pulpit, worshipers serve themselves and eventually dispose of the cups and wrappers in the large recycling cans that are now stationed outside the sanctuary doors.

It's arguably more efficient than more traditional deliveries of the sacrament, and it reduces close person-to-person contact in the time of COVID-19. However, it's also more expensive.

While Southeast Christian Church didn't respond as to which brand of communion packs it uses by press time — or how much the sacrament costs it on a week-to-week basis — several of the most popular companies that make them, such as TrueVine and Fellowship Cup, price their products similarly.

A box of 500 communion packs from TrueVine, for instance, costs just under $150. That means that serving 23,000 attendees, as in the case of Southeast Christian, would cost about $6,900 every week. Compare that to the cost of a box of 1,000 individual communion wafers from Broadman Church Supplies, which is available for $18.99 on Amazon.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

This is a wildly different budgeting reality than those experienced by most small to midsize churches.

Episcopal priest Kira Schlesinger has led two churches, including a small church in Nashville with an average Sunday attendance of 75 people, as well as a midsize church in San Francisco with a weekly Sunday attendance of about 150.

"At my church in Nashville, we had a bread guild who made the communion bread every week, so our only costs were the wine," Schlesinger wrote to Salon Food. "I don't think it was broken out in the budget, but we'd buy large bottles of Taylor port [which cost about $15] whenever we needed them — maybe every two to three months. At my current church, we just returned to the common cup after doing wafers only since we regathered in person."

Schlesinger's current annual budget for the sacrament is $4,000, but that also includes purchases such as candles, linens and vestments. Within her denomination, specifically, using the popular plastic communion packs would be at odds with environmental concerns that she and her congregation hold.

However, as The Christian Chronicle reported in 2021, for many churches, the "rip and sip" communion cups may be the new normal.

"Before COVID-19, 21st Century Christian — a major source of communion supplies to Churches of Christ — sold the 'rip and sip' communion cups to only two congregations that used them weekly," Cheryl Mann Bacon wrote for the outlet.

Others would order small boxes for hospital visitation or homebound members, according to Matthew McInteer, CEO of the company, based in Nashville, Tenn.

"Come March 2020, we sold more in two weeks than the entire previous year — a 16-fold year-over-year increase," McInteer told The Chronicle. "We couldn't get them from suppliers fast enough."

Surveys of church members conducted by both The Christian Chronicle and The Jenkins Institute, a ministry based in Nashville, found that many attendees were apathetic to the shift to "rip and sip" communion. It didn't augment, nor did it distract from, the experience.

Meanwhile, McInteer said many of his customers have indicated that they may keep purchasing communion packs at current levels for the foreseeable future.

"We've definitely talked to a lot of customers who have said, 'We may end up using these forever,'" he told The Chronicle. "But they are more expensive, and they don't taste very good."

Comments / 17

Gary Beckman
3d ago

It’s silly, I’m grateful that I can receive the whole Body,Blood, and Divinity of Christ in the Catholic Faith 👍✝️💯

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmynews2.com

Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
KENTUCKY STATE
teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Health food restaurant to open first Kentucky location in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Playa Bowls, a locally owned and operated franchise restaurant in St. Matthews, is celebrating the grand opening of their first store in Kentucky. Located at 4600 Shelbyville Road Suite 645, the fast-casual restaurant will have its ribbon cutting on Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. Officials say there will prizes for the first 50 customers in line that day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dreaming of Snow on Christmas

Do you dream of a white Christmas? Even living as far south as Kentuckiana, it's not out of the question. But it is pretty rare. Our snowiest Christmas ever in Louisville was 1890, when 4.5" of new snow fell. In 1939 and 2004 there were five inches of snow on the ground on Christmas day - our greatest snow depth on the holiday. Interestingly enough, new snow did not fall on Christmas day in either of those years. It's still too early to forecast for Christmas, but based on climatology, a White Christmas is not likely. The chance of a white Christmas in Louisville is only about 5% to 10%. That means we have a 90% to 95% chance on average to not have a white Christmas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Craftspeople show off their stuff at the Louisville Holiday Made Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event. Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets. You can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The do’s and don’ts of treating colds at home

North Hardin High School to head to Washington DC as part of Fourth of July parade. Students within the band were surprised with the announcement at North Hardin High School on Monday evening. ‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected Valley Station murder-suicide. Updated: 2 hours ago.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Customers rally to help local pizza spot pay overdue electric bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of a beloved Louisville pizza place is praising her customers for helping her stay in business amid soaring energy costs. The signs at Angilo’s say “Open 7 Days a Week,” but owner Crystal Lay thought her days were numbered. Last July, her monthly bills went up over 30% from an average of $1,800 a month to $2,500 or more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gordon Ramsay Steak opening soon, and executive chef is from Louisville

ELIZABETH, Ind. — A Louisville chef will be calling the shots at the new Gordon Ramsay Steak in Caesar's Southern Indiana. The restaurant announced on Tuesday that chef Stephen Dunn, of Louisville, would be the executive chef. “Chef Dunn’s impressive resume and skill set made him an easy choice...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
197K+
Followers
20K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy