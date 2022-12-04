ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

What investigators are looking for in Moore County attack

Federal, state and local investigators are combining forces to find who's responsible for the Moore County substation attacks. WRAL Investigates' Cullen Browder talked to a former FBI special agent about what's happening behind the scenes. Federal, state and local investigators are combining forces to find who's responsible for the Moore...
WRAL News

Person found dead in Moore County after power grid attack

PINEHURST, N.C. — One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Officials confirmed that the resident was at their Pinehurst home and without power when they died; however, investigators are still working to determine whether the death was related to the power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following WBTV's fatal helicopter crash. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hosted its annual Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony. Hancock's Bikes for Kids. Updated: 11 hours ago. Featuring John Hancock. Local grocery store chains helping residents in Moore County. Updated:...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
Daily Beast

‘Intentional Vandalism’ Leaves 40,000 Without Power in N.C.

A major power outage in North Carolina that left almost 40,000 people in the dark on Saturday night was caused by “intentional vandalism” at numerous substations, police said. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement that the blackout that began just after 7 p.m. was “being...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy