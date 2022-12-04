Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Annual beef, food box distribution planned at 3 locations in the Yakima Valley this week
Food boxes with ground beef will be distributed during Second Harvest mobile markets this week in the Yakima Valley. Drive-through distributions for 300 families will be offered at each of three locations while supplies last, and are open to the public, according to a news release. This year the boxes will have ground beef instead of roasts to maximize the food that can be provided. They also will have produce and other perishable groceries.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66
Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66 of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Staffing, cost challenges prompt Astria to end many heart procedures in Sunnyside on Dec. 16
Astria Health will end many cardiology services at its two Lower Valley hospitals and clinics, effective Friday, Dec. 16. In a statement issued Nov. 29, Astria Health President and CEO Brian Gibbons cited staffing and financial issues as factors in the decision. “Due to current staffing challenges and the rising...
Yakima Herald Republic
Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86
Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Willow Springs Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
FOX 11 and 41
Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather
TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
Yakima Herald Republic
Gerald Joseph Francisco, 85
Gerald Joseph Francisco, 85, of Yakima died Thursday, Dec. 1. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Inez Davis Taylor, 82
Inez Davis Taylor, 82, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation-Parkside, Union Gap. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Foursquare Church youth pastor Jasmine Jones feels blessed to work with teens
While some may recall their teenage years fondly, filled with fun, freedom and friends, it’s also a time of life with many challenges. A little help with those challenges can go a long way. Jasmine Jones is among those in our community providing that help, as youth pastor at...
Yakima Herald Republic
Patricia L. Lounsbury, 81
Patricia L. Lounsbury, 81, of Naches died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Good Samaritan Health Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Homeless program audit finds low investment in permanent housing in Yakima County
Yakima County’s homeless program spent more than $13 million on contracted homeless services from 2019 to 2021 but invested less than 1% of resources into permanent housing, according to a new report by the Washington State Auditor’s Office. The report, which also reviewed homeless programs in Seattle, Spokane...
‘Keep praying’: Lucian’s family holds on to hope as search approaches 3-month mark
YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly three months since then 4-year-old Lucian Munguia disappeared from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and while his family is holding on to hope, but the search hasn’t uncovered any sign of their little boy. “There’s no footage of anything; there’s nothing,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mother. “There’s no piece of clothing, no shoes, no...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Granger's soil holds more history than you realize
To the editor — I would like to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic's staff for their recent articles about Granger. I would like to add a few comments to the recent editorial. Granger may not have much in the archeological department, but it does have some interesting paleontological and geological finds.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County homicide numbers hit 42-year high
Yakima County set a grim record in November. Armando Jimenez-Cruz’s death Nov. 23 was the 36th homicide in Yakima County this year, the most homicides recorded in the county since 1980, according to statistics compiled by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The previous record, 35, was...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mark Leo Mahaney, 39
Mark Leo Mahaney, 39, of Yakima died Friday, Dec. 2, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD
A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
nbcrightnow.com
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
30 car pileup near Kittitas closes I-90
KITTITAS – Washington State Patrol are currently working to close eastbound I-90 due to a 30 car pileup near the town of Kittitas. The crash is blocking traffic around milepost 115, just east of Ellensburg. The Washington Department of Transportation says roads could be closed for 10 to 12 hours, and confirms 18 cars and 12 semis were...
Yakima Herald Republic
Girls roundup: Wapato overcomes Trevino's school-record 36 points
GRANDVIEW — Wapato freshman Deets Parrish scored 13 of her 20 points in the second half to help offset Natalee Trevino school-record performance as the Wolves defeated Grandview 56-49 in nonleague girls basketball Tuesday night. Trevino fired in 36 points for the Greyhounds with four 3-pointers and 10-for-15 shooting...
Former employee arrested for arson for fire that destroyed Ellensburg club, feed supplier
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – A former employee of ACX, a feed and forage business, was arrested and charged with arson after a destructive fire Friday. Kittitas County detectives served a search warrant on an apartment in Ellensburg Friday night. Lyle “Chance” Morgan, 24, of Ellensburg was arrested there. Morgan has since been charged with first degree arson in connection to the...
FOX 11 and 41
ATV and other items stolen from storage facility in Kennewick
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several burglaries that happened at a Kennewick storage facility over the weekend of December 2, according to a post from BCSO. Multiple units were burglarized, with numerous items stolen, including a ZForce 800 Trail Side x Side...
