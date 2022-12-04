ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Annual beef, food box distribution planned at 3 locations in the Yakima Valley this week

Food boxes with ground beef will be distributed during Second Harvest mobile markets this week in the Yakima Valley. Drive-through distributions for 300 families will be offered at each of three locations while supplies last, and are open to the public, according to a news release. This year the boxes will have ground beef instead of roasts to maximize the food that can be provided. They also will have produce and other perishable groceries.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66

Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66 of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86

Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Willow Springs Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather

TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Gerald Joseph Francisco, 85

Gerald Joseph Francisco, 85, of Yakima died Thursday, Dec. 1. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Inez Davis Taylor, 82

Inez Davis Taylor, 82, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation-Parkside, Union Gap. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Patricia L. Lounsbury, 81

Patricia L. Lounsbury, 81, of Naches died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Good Samaritan Health Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
NACHES, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Keep praying’: Lucian’s family holds on to hope as search approaches 3-month mark

YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly three months since then 4-year-old Lucian Munguia disappeared from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and while his family is holding on to hope, but the search hasn’t uncovered any sign of their little boy. “There’s no footage of anything; there’s nothing,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mother. “There’s no piece of clothing, no shoes, no...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Granger's soil holds more history than you realize

To the editor — I would like to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic's staff for their recent articles about Granger. I would like to add a few comments to the recent editorial. Granger may not have much in the archeological department, but it does have some interesting paleontological and geological finds.
GRANGER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County homicide numbers hit 42-year high

Yakima County set a grim record in November. Armando Jimenez-Cruz’s death Nov. 23 was the 36th homicide in Yakima County this year, the most homicides recorded in the county since 1980, according to statistics compiled by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. The previous record, 35, was...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mark Leo Mahaney, 39

Mark Leo Mahaney, 39, of Yakima died Friday, Dec. 2, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD

A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
ELLENSBURG, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

30 car pileup near Kittitas closes I-90

    KITTITAS – Washington State Patrol are currently working to close eastbound I-90 due to a 30 car pileup near the town of Kittitas. The crash is blocking traffic around milepost 115, just east of Ellensburg. The Washington Department of Transportation says roads could be closed for 10 to 12 hours, and confirms 18 cars and 12 semis were...
KITTITAS, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Girls roundup: Wapato overcomes Trevino's school-record 36 points

GRANDVIEW — Wapato freshman Deets Parrish scored 13 of her 20 points in the second half to help offset Natalee Trevino school-record performance as the Wolves defeated Grandview 56-49 in nonleague girls basketball Tuesday night. Trevino fired in 36 points for the Greyhounds with four 3-pointers and 10-for-15 shooting...
WAPATO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Former employee arrested for arson for fire that destroyed Ellensburg club, feed supplier

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – A former employee of ACX, a feed and forage business, was arrested and charged with arson after a destructive fire Friday. Kittitas County detectives served a search warrant on an apartment in Ellensburg Friday night. Lyle “Chance” Morgan, 24, of Ellensburg was arrested there. Morgan has since been charged with first degree arson in connection to the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

ATV and other items stolen from storage facility in Kennewick

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several burglaries that happened at a Kennewick storage facility over the weekend of December 2, according to a post from BCSO. Multiple units were burglarized, with numerous items stolen, including a ZForce 800 Trail Side x Side...
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy