Opal Capital Launches, Bringing a Modern Approach to Dividend Investing
Investment management firm will strive to utilize a focused, benchmark-agnostic approach to dividend investing, designed to deliver stable income-producing solutions for clients. Opal Capital, LLC (“Opal”), an investment management company that specializes in equity income solutions, today announces its formal launch. With a modern, focused approach, Opal Capital will seek...
Delaware Investments® Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Distributions
Today, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “DDF,” declared a monthly distribution of $0.0551 per share. The monthly distribution is payable December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 22, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be December 21, 2022.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance P.S.C.
AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance P.S.C. (DNI) (United Arab Emirates). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive.
Seeds Investor Completes Initial Capital Raise to Promote Personalized Investing
Purposeful investing fintech firm counts financial services titans and environmental activist Adrian Grenier among its investors. Seeds Investor (“Seeds”), a fintech firm that provides financial advisors the technology to deliver a more personalized and engaging investing experience, today announced it has closed a seed funding round of $2.7 million. The round was led by venture firm Social Leverage, whose leadership team includes Stocktwits co-founder Howard Lindzon. It saw additional participation from The Compound Capital Fund I, LP, the affiliated venture capital fund of Ritholtz Wealth Management, as well as financial industry veterans Ryan Shanks, chief executive officer of FA Match, and Paul Walker, former co-head of technology for Goldman Sachs. DuContra Ventures, the impact fund founded by actor and investor Adrian Grenier, alongside venture capitalist Ba Minuzzi, also joined the round.
Healthcare BPO Market 2022-2028: Upcoming Increases in Healthcare Expenditure Across Key Markets to Fuel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Healthcare BPO Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global healthcare BPO market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Increasing pressure to minimize the healthcare cost in emerging countries are estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.
CannabisNewsBreaks – India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Applauds Milestone Development for Medical Cannabis Industry
India Globalization Capital (NYSE American: IGC) applauds the signing of the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, which was signed into law by President Biden on Friday Dec. 2, 2022. The legislation establishes a new registration process for conducting research on marijuana and for manufacturing marijuana products for research purposes and drug development. “The study and development of cannabis for its potential therapeutic benefits is at the center of our work at IGC-Pharma,” said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC. “For many years, onerous federal barriers have made it difficult to efficiently source and study cannabis for pharmaceutical applications. We believe the establishment of this new law, which hastens the research application process and also ensures adequate supplies of marijuana for clinical studies, is a milestone development for the medical cannabis industry at large and a very positive development for our company.”
3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
Worst to first. It can happen fast when it comes to U.S. stocks. One of the hottest groups in the recent market rally is consumer cyclicals. Long a distant underperformer in 2022, the sector has come to life in recent weeks thanks to some improved economic data, signs that inflation may have peaked and a more dovish Fed.
Manhattan West Announces Successful Close of its Inaugural Private Equity Fund
Fund focuses on deploying capital in high-growth sectors with large addressable markets, including the experiential economy, global sports marketplace and evolving media landscape. Manhattan West, a global strategic investment firm offering an integrated platform of investments and services, today announced that Manhattan West Private Equity has successfully closed its inaugural...
Klay Music Token (KMT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Klay Music Token (KMT) on December 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KMT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this...
IETA and Founding Partners Announce the Launch of Climate Action Data Trust
Global open-source metadata system launches to unify carbon credit registry data. Founding Partners IETA, World Bank and Singapore Government announce the CAD Trust Council to provide strategic guidance. Major registries will plan to connect during Q1 2023, when the public data layer will go live. Today the International Emissions Trading...
Outlook: Institutional Investors See Recession as Inevitable But Stagflation as the Bigger Risk, Finds Natixis Investment Managers Survey
At least 80% of institutional investors in all regions except Asia say their economies are or will be in a recession next year. Most think inflation will remain high and that central bank policy alone can’t fix it. Nearly half believe an engineered soft landing is unrealistic. Rising rates...
The Worldwide Radiofrequency Ablation Devices for Pain Management Industry is Projected to Reach $1 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Radiofrequency Ablation Devices for Pain Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Radiofrequency Ablation Devices for Pain Management estimated at US$516.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
Enterprise data storage solutions provider Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) stock has been buoyant this year throughout the semiconductor bust cycle. Data storage chip makers and producers experienced normalization as companies pulled back on spending after a strong 2021 rebound. Pure Storage managed to hold its ground for the most part in a trading range between $25 to $30. Data storage is about as exciting as fire extinguishers. They are a necessity.
Activision Blizzard Releases YTD 2022 Representation Data
Activision Blizzard released its 2022 representation data summary, building on the company’s goal to become the most welcoming, inclusive company in the industry. While this report provides a summary view, our Business Units regularly provide a deeper dive into this data, as well as additional context, for employees. Last...
Hasbro Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2023. About Hasbro. Hasbro is a global...
Regions Bank Announces Creation of Franchise Lending Team
Led by 36-year industry veteran Peter Salas, initiative expands Regions’ specialized banking capabilities for small businesses. Regions Bank on Wednesday announced the creation of a Franchise Lending team led by industry veteran Peter Salas. A key part of Regions’ services designed to support small-business growth, Salas and his team are focused on helping drive business sustainability and expansion through their specialization in franchise concepts.
Global Online Travel, Accommodation Booking, and Airline Booking Market Report 2022: Shift from Traditional Flight Booking Channels to more Modern Booking Channels is Giving Rise to Digital Platforms - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Online Travel, Accommodation Booking, and Airline Booking Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The shift from traditional flight booking channels to more modern booking channels is giving rise to digital platforms, with OTAs witnessing high growth opportunities. The global travel market is recovering from the...
Activ Surgical Secures CE Mark Approval for ActivSight™ Intelligent Light
Activ Surgical, a digital surgery pioneer, today announced that it is has received CE Mark approval for its ActivSight™ Intelligent Light (“ActivSight”). The CE Mark validates that ActivSight meets the requirements of the European Medical Devices Regulation, allowing Activ Surgical to commercialize the enhanced imaging system across the European Union and other CE Mark required regions.
DTEX Systems Launches Enhanced Global Partner Program to Meet Increasing Worldwide Demand for Human-Centric Insider Threat Intelligence and Security Solutions
Comprehensive program provides special pricing, marketing resources, and sales support for partners to multiply endpoint revenues at higher margins. DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security Company, today announced the launch of the DTEX Systems Global Partner Program. The program enables referral partners, value-added resellers, consultants, and managed security services providers (MSSPs) with special pricing, marketing resources, and sales support to increase insider risk revenue and margins through endpoint upsell opportunities.
netElastic Named Gold Partner in Intel® Network Builders Winners' Circle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Dec. 7, 2022 - PRLog -- netElastic today announced that Intel® Network Builders has recognized netElastic vBNG with the Winners' Circle Gold Level Award. The Winners' Circle Awards are dedicated to Intel partners who have been working to accelerate network transformation. This is the fourth year in a row that netElastic has been named to the Intel Winners' Circle.
