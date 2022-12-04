Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
Is it time for a FAMU-FSU football game?
Home to two schools that are members of Florida’s State University System, a battle for city bragging rights in Tallahassee seems inevitable at some point. Although the universities have never met each other on the football field, they have faced off in softball, volleyball and basketball. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the last time FAMU and FSU played each other on the basketball court, the infamous 1991 brawl occurred that concluded with FAMU forfeiting the game after 15 of its players were ejected.
WCTV
Leon County Schools set to improve security measures using metal detectors and patrol dogs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Schools announced Tuesday morning the new safety procedures for middle and high schools that will begin on January 1, 2023. The LCS is taking extra safety measures to keep schools and students safe and to prevent tragedies from occurring. “As you know, not...
southgatv.com
Fitzgerald advances, Colquitt County eliminated in H.S. football semifinals
FITZGERALD, GA – The High School football semifinals took place over the weekend with two teams in the coverage area looking to book their ticket to the state championship. In Fitzgerald, the Purple Hurricanes (13-0) kept their undefeated streak alive after a 19-9 win over Fellowship Christian on Friday night.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #16
Welcome to the 16th edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU’s 2023 class has 16 prep commitments and 1 transfer portal addition as the Seminoles begin preparations to meet Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. We are now in the recruiting home stretch of December, when FSU will host a couple of big weekends prior to the Early Signing Period.
Mike Norvell reacts to Jordan Travis' decision to return to Florida State for a fifth year
2023 could turn into something special for the Seminoles.
Former Seminole helps outfit a home for the holidays for Tallahassee single mom
Bernice Sherman knew she was getting the keys to her new home Tuesday, but what she didn't know was that that home would be completely furnished, and she'd receive $5,000 for a down payment
WALB 10
Valdosta City Schools reviewing district’s response to school shooting hoax
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools leaders said Monday they’re reviewing their response following a reported active shooter hoax at Valdosta High School. Many parents came to the school frantic after learning about the rumors on social media. Although law enforcement arrived quickly after the initial call, some...
247Sports
FSU offers No. 2 QB in the 2025 class on Monday
Florida State offered Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy four-star sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre on Monday, according to 247Sports.com's Steve Wiltfong. The 6-foot-5, 178-pound signal-caller is the No. 30 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.com. FSU had multiple coaches in Tennessee on Monday, including head...
SWAC Champion FAMU Rattlers fall to SEC Champion Gators
Rattlers' season ends in a valiant effort against Florida. The post SWAC Champion FAMU Rattlers fall to SEC Champion Gators appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Student struck while headed to Godby High School
A student was struck Monday morning by a vehicle while heading to Godby High School, according to Leon County Schools.
thefamuanonline.com
School of Nursing appears back on track
Since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the demand for nurses and healthcare professionals has been at an all-time high. The Florida A&M University School of Nursing aims to produce top-notch and knowledgeable nurses. Despite accreditation mishaps in the past, the school is eager to welcome its Spring 2023 cohort to the program in January.
WCTV
Tallahassee community holds prayer vigil for victims of FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee community is still reeling from a weekend shooting at a FAMU basketball court that left one young man dead and four others injured. Friday about 50 people returned to that scene for a prayer vigil to honor the victims. One of those was Nyasia...
WXIA 11 Alive
'It was scary' | 2 Georgia poll workers involved in crash while delivering vote tally memory cards
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two poll workers were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Election Day in south Georgia, according to a Secretary of State official. It happened in Lowndes County, after the polls closed, as they were driving the memory cards with vote tallies on them to the central office in Valdosta, Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer at the Secretary of State's office said.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Co. Schools launch Anonymous Alerts
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools have launched a new communication tool for anonymously reporting urgent information to school officials. Lowndes County Schools recently launched Anonymous Alerts, a new communication tool allowing students and parents to quickly, easily, and anonymously report urgent information to school officials across all campuses.
WALB 10
Valdosta continuing to see growth across the city
The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses. Eleven businesses are part of the new group. Voting underway in Georgia's runoff election. Updated: 11 hours ago. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election...
Harlem Globetrotters to make a stop in Valdosta
The Harlem Globetrotters will be holding a show in Valdosta on Monday, Dec. 12.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Tallahassee, FL
Get your dose of Florida sunshine in the beautiful city of , the capital of Florida. Located in Leon County, this pretty and unexpected destination offers you a dose of the urban-suburban mix that will make you feel at home. It invites you to explore historic sites, outdoor attractions, family-friendly...
