Leon County, FL

Is it time for a FAMU-FSU football game?

Home to two schools that are members of Florida’s State University System, a battle for city bragging rights in Tallahassee seems inevitable at some point. Although the universities have never met each other on the football field, they have faced off in softball, volleyball and basketball. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the last time FAMU and FSU played each other on the basketball court, the infamous 1991 brawl occurred that concluded with FAMU forfeiting the game after 15 of its players were ejected.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FSU offers No. 2 QB in the 2025 class on Monday

Florida State offered Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy four-star sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre on Monday, according to 247Sports.com's Steve Wiltfong. The 6-foot-5, 178-pound signal-caller is the No. 30 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.com. FSU had multiple coaches in Tennessee on Monday, including head...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
School of Nursing appears back on track

Since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the demand for nurses and healthcare professionals has been at an all-time high. The Florida A&M University School of Nursing aims to produce top-notch and knowledgeable nurses. Despite accreditation mishaps in the past, the school is eager to welcome its Spring 2023 cohort to the program in January.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
'It was scary' | 2 Georgia poll workers involved in crash while delivering vote tally memory cards

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two poll workers were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Election Day in south Georgia, according to a Secretary of State official. It happened in Lowndes County, after the polls closed, as they were driving the memory cards with vote tallies on them to the central office in Valdosta, Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer at the Secretary of State's office said.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Lowndes Co. Schools launch Anonymous Alerts

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools have launched a new communication tool for anonymously reporting urgent information to school officials. Lowndes County Schools recently launched Anonymous Alerts, a new communication tool allowing students and parents to quickly, easily, and anonymously report urgent information to school officials across all campuses.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Valdosta continuing to see growth across the city

The Urban Incentive Wall Street: Creating spaces for local Black businesses. New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses. Eleven businesses are part of the new group. Voting underway in Georgia's runoff election. Updated: 11 hours ago. The runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will bring this election...
VALDOSTA, GA
15 Free Things to Do in Tallahassee, FL

Get your dose of Florida sunshine in the beautiful city of , the capital of Florida. Located in Leon County, this pretty and unexpected destination offers you a dose of the urban-suburban mix that will make you feel at home. It invites you to explore historic sites, outdoor attractions, family-friendly...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

