FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Grand Rapids Press

Stellantis to pay $284k air pollution fine over Detroit emissions

DETROIT, MI — Automaker Stellantis NV must pay roughly $284,000 in monetary fines and community projects to resolve air pollution violations at an assembly plant in Detroit. On Monday, Dec. 5, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) announced the fine as part of a settlement with Stellantis following a year of pollution control problems at its Jeep assembly plant on Jean Street.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Dangerous Ann Arbor intersections focus of University of Michigan-led project

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A University of Michigan project will take a deeper look at Washtenaw County’s most dangerous intersection. That intersection is the roundabout at State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor and it’s just one of the intersections the project plans to monitor. The roundabout had 79 crashes and one injury in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law, which recently revealed its list for the most “dangerous” intersections in Washtenaw County from 2021.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New Ele’s Place CEO hopes to expand services for grieving teens, families

ANN ARBOR, MI - Jennifer Wolfe Howard said she could have really benefited from having access to an organization like Ele’s Place growing up. Howard lost her father, Charles Stanley Wolfe, to cancer when she was 17. This altered her life in a significant way, she said, much like the numerous teens and families who have benefitted from the bereavement counseling they receive through Ele’s Place, Inc.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ypsilanti church to host 1st winter overnight homeless shelter in modern city history

YPSILANTI, MI - For the first time in Ypsilanti’s modern history, an overnight shelter will be available to those who need it during the cold winter months. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Huron Street is opening its great hall and restrooms four days a week, building on an existing daytime warming center hosted by the city at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse in Depot Town for people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor officials call out MDOT, OK looking into taking control of state roads

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with studying the feasibility of taking over state-controlled roadways in the city, and that includes North Main Street. The Michigan Department of Transportation is gearing up for a once-in-a-generation reconstruction of the corridor, and if the city wants it to become something other than a four-lane highway, now is the time to act, said Council Member Lisa Disch.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn Inn closes for renovations

The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
DEARBORN, MI
MLive

Tiny Expo returning to Ann Arbor library for first time since 2019

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Art is returning to the Ann Arbor District Library lobby with the reinstatement of an art fair suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tiny Expo is returning for the first time since 2019 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the downtown branch at 343 S. Fifth Ave. The art fair was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due the pandemic.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

You can work out here when demolition starts at old University of Michigan student gym

ANN ARBOR, MI - This is the final week for the current Central Campus Recreation Building at the University of Michigan. Known as the CCRB, the campus rec center off Washtenaw Avenue is closing its doors Dec. 9, just prior to the university’s winter break. When students return in January, there will be a large, white-tented facility at nearby Palmer Field to serve their exercise needs.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New ALDI supermarket could come to Ypsilanti area through deal with township

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The Ypsilanti area could be getting its second ALDI supermarket through a real estate deal with Ypsilanti Township. Township leaders voted unanimously on Nov. 15 to OK a draft purchase agreement with the discount grocery chain for some of the only remaining undeveloped land along the commercial corridor of Huron Street/Whittaker Road, south of I-94.
YPSILANTI, MI
HometownLife.com

Coffee has arrived in Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood

Kilian Pauls and his father Reggie Wessel want to help transform Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood. They hope their new coffee shop will be one step forward in that direction. The duo opened Meridian Coffee Co., at 636 Starkweather in November, bringing a full-fledged coffee shop to the business district on...
PLYMOUTH, MI
The Ann Arbor News

