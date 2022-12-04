Read full article on original website
Resident advised to use bottled water after dioxane discovery north of Ann Arbor plume
ANN ARBOR, MI - New testing has revealed dioxane, a likely carcinogen, in a residential drinking water well more than a mile north of the estimated boundary of the Gelman plume, pollution that has spread in local groundwater for decades. One sample at the home in Ann Arbor Township, north...
Road salt is hurting Michigan's environment, but what are the alternatives?
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan, and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions.
Donate to Toys for Tots at these Washtenaw County locations
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- The holiday season is here and the opportunities to do a good turn are out in full force. And those looking to donate toys to children can do so through a host of Toys for Tots donation bins scattered throughout Washtenaw County. Toys for Tots does...
Ann Arbor reprioritizes stimulus funds for downtown restrooms, city ambulance
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials have OK’d plans to reallocate $500,000 in federal stimulus funds, putting $300,000 toward launching a city ambulance service and $200,000 toward downtown service improvements. City Council voted unanimously to approve the measure Monday night, Dec. 5, after asking City Administrator Milton...
How Michiganders can get help as heating costs spike this winter
LANSING, MI – Home heating costs are expected to jump this winter. And state and local partners are offering ways Michigan households can get help paying their utility bills. “No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping the heat on during the cold weather,” said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka from...
Stellantis to pay $284k air pollution fine over Detroit emissions
DETROIT, MI — Automaker Stellantis NV must pay roughly $284,000 in monetary fines and community projects to resolve air pollution violations at an assembly plant in Detroit. On Monday, Dec. 5, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) announced the fine as part of a settlement with Stellantis following a year of pollution control problems at its Jeep assembly plant on Jean Street.
Dangerous Ann Arbor intersections focus of University of Michigan-led project
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A University of Michigan project will take a deeper look at Washtenaw County’s most dangerous intersection. That intersection is the roundabout at State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor and it’s just one of the intersections the project plans to monitor. The roundabout had 79 crashes and one injury in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law, which recently revealed its list for the most “dangerous” intersections in Washtenaw County from 2021.
‘Homeowner-driven’ rezoning of 26 acres near Ann Arbor gets warm reception
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Ann Arbor’s southward sprawl has led to subdivision after subdivision in Pittsfield Township, often on land that was once a farm field. Normally, it’s developers making the pitch to build rows of new homes or apartment complexes. Not so on Thursday, Dec. 1, when...
Marijuana dispensary one step closer to opening at former Mickey’s Dairy Twist in Saline
SALINE, MI -- The dispensary being built at the site of a former ice cream shop, Mickey’s Dairy Twist, is closer to selling both medical and recreational marijuana following final site plan approval. Saline City Council approved a special land use for an adult use marijuana retailer at 751...
What’s that in downtown Ann Arbor? Alley bedazzled with public art
ANN ARBOR, MI — One particularly colorful alley in downtown Ann Arbor has been turning heads lately. After many months of planning and coordination with the city, the Ann Arbor Art Center recently rolled out its A2AC Alleys installations funded in part by a crowdfunding campaign. The first installation,...
New Ele’s Place CEO hopes to expand services for grieving teens, families
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jennifer Wolfe Howard said she could have really benefited from having access to an organization like Ele’s Place growing up. Howard lost her father, Charles Stanley Wolfe, to cancer when she was 17. This altered her life in a significant way, she said, much like the numerous teens and families who have benefitted from the bereavement counseling they receive through Ele’s Place, Inc.
Ypsilanti church to host 1st winter overnight homeless shelter in modern city history
YPSILANTI, MI - For the first time in Ypsilanti’s modern history, an overnight shelter will be available to those who need it during the cold winter months. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Huron Street is opening its great hall and restrooms four days a week, building on an existing daytime warming center hosted by the city at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse in Depot Town for people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.
Ypsilanti’s Peninsular Dam downgraded to ‘poor’ condition as removal plans proceed
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti’s Peninsular Paper Dam, dating back to 1867 and rebuilt in 1920, is officially in “poor” condition, a new inspection revealed, as officials continue the slow march toward its removal from the Huron River. The inspection from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes...
Ann Arbor officials call out MDOT, OK looking into taking control of state roads
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with studying the feasibility of taking over state-controlled roadways in the city, and that includes North Main Street. The Michigan Department of Transportation is gearing up for a once-in-a-generation reconstruction of the corridor, and if the city wants it to become something other than a four-lane highway, now is the time to act, said Council Member Lisa Disch.
Dearborn Inn closes for renovations
The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
Tiny Expo returning to Ann Arbor library for first time since 2019
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Art is returning to the Ann Arbor District Library lobby with the reinstatement of an art fair suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tiny Expo is returning for the first time since 2019 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the downtown branch at 343 S. Fifth Ave. The art fair was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due the pandemic.
You can work out here when demolition starts at old University of Michigan student gym
ANN ARBOR, MI - This is the final week for the current Central Campus Recreation Building at the University of Michigan. Known as the CCRB, the campus rec center off Washtenaw Avenue is closing its doors Dec. 9, just prior to the university’s winter break. When students return in January, there will be a large, white-tented facility at nearby Palmer Field to serve their exercise needs.
New ALDI supermarket could come to Ypsilanti area through deal with township
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The Ypsilanti area could be getting its second ALDI supermarket through a real estate deal with Ypsilanti Township. Township leaders voted unanimously on Nov. 15 to OK a draft purchase agreement with the discount grocery chain for some of the only remaining undeveloped land along the commercial corridor of Huron Street/Whittaker Road, south of I-94.
Coffee has arrived in Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood
Kilian Pauls and his father Reggie Wessel want to help transform Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood. They hope their new coffee shop will be one step forward in that direction. The duo opened Meridian Coffee Co., at 636 Starkweather in November, bringing a full-fledged coffee shop to the business district on...
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
