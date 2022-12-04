ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens — Broncos Week 13 Betting Trends

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 3 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are favored by 8.5 over the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

They won't cover that spread ... barely.

Here are FanDuel's Betting Trends

  • Denver is 1-8 straight up in its last 9 road games.
  • Baltimore is 10-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last 14 games against Denver.

  • The total has hit the under in each of Denver's last seven games.

The total has hit the under in six of Baltimore's last seven games.

"Don't be surprised if there aren't too many fireworks this weekend," FanDuel's Devon Platana wrote. "After all, the total has gone under in all but one of the Broncos' 11 games this season as well as in four of the Ravens' five home games thus far."

Prediction: Ravens 23, Broncos 13

Moneyline: DEN: (+315) | BAL: (-400)

Spread: DEN: +8.5 (-114) | BAL: -8.5 (-106)

Total: 38.5 —Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

"The Ravens enter this contest as heavy favorites on the money line and spread on FanDuel Sportsbook's odds," Platana wrote. "This AFC showdown also features an over/under of 38.5, which is the lowest of the Week 13 totals.

numberfire.com

Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL

According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
lastwordonsports.com

Potential Greg Roman Replacements for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman could leave the team sooner than later after it was revealed that Stanford is eyeing him for their head coaching vacancy. It is believed that the interest is mutual and Roman is seriously considering the opportunity. For now, the talks between Stanford and Roman...
RavenCountry

Ravens Week 14 Power Rankings

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens didn't move much in the Week 14 Power Rankings after beating the Broncos 10-9. Here's the Roundup. Analysis: “With Lamar Jackson on a week-to-week injury diagnosis, the Ravens remain in a kind of a holding pattern. They have been unable to reclaim the best of what they were and are forced to do what they (unfortunately) do best: scrap, fight and claw.”
Wbaltv.com

NFL moves Ravens-Browns game to Saturday Dec. 17

The NFL announced today that the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns has been flexed to Saturday Dec. 17. The game will be at 4:30 p.m. live from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, and will be part of a triple header of games scheduled for that Saturday. The game will be broadcasted by NFL Network and will be simulcasted on WBAL-TV, WBAL Radio and 98 Rock.
RavenCountry

Ravens Defense Rises to Occasion

BALTIMORE — As the offense struggled to find its way, the Ravens' defenders didn't budge against the Denver Broncos. Baltimore didn't allow a touchdown for the 25th time under coach John Harbaugh in the 10-9 victory. "Our defense was incredible throughout the game, then to get the stop at...
RavenCountry

Harbaugh Regrets James Proche Pass Attempt Vs. Broncos

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens attempted a trick play against the Denver Broncos that backfired. Wide receiver James Proche took the ball on a double reverse and threw a pass in the end zone intended for Kenyan Drake in the fourth quarter. However, the Broncos read the play and were in double coverage, which led to an interception by Justin Simmons.
