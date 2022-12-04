ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Joel Klatt ranks Penn State’s next opposing coach as one of the top 5 today

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rof7v_0jWvP7Fm00

There is no question Penn State has gone up against some good quality coaches over the years, including right in their own division. But the next head coach Penn State faces could be one of the best coaches in the game today. Penn State is preparing to face Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl, and Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham is arguably one of the best head coaches in the game today.

According to FOX analyst Joel Klatt, Whittingham is in the top five head coaches in college football today. And there is some merit to the argument that Whittingham deserves to be considered among the top five in the game today. Klatt didn’t share the other coaches that would be in his top five, but it may be safe to assume at least a few of the names that would be in there would include Nick Saban of Alabama , Kirby Smart of Georgia , and Dabo Swinney of Clemson . All three have multiple College Football Playoff appearances and at least one national championship. And Jim Harbaugh of Michigan probably deserves some consideration after two straight Big Ten titles and appearances in the College Football Playoff, much to the chagrin of Penn State fans.

But Whittingham has also delivered back-to-back Pac-12 titles for a Utah program he has overseen since Urban Meyer left to become the head coach at Ohio State . And all Whittingham has done is continue Utah’s consistency as a winner and manage a transition from the Mountain West Conference into the Pac-12 with continued success.

What Utah has done in the Pac-12 has been impressive, and the climb to being a back-to-back conference champion is to be commended. Whittingham has had some battles to get the Utah program to where it is today, and there is a belief that more improvements are coming for the program. While the four-team College Football Playoff has been a tough hurdle to clear, the upcoming playoff expansion will be something that benefits Utah the way things are going, especially after USC and UCLA leave the conference to join the Big Ten (although Utah’s record against USC and UCLA suggests that may not bother the Utes). Utah has more than held its own against the heavyweights in the conference since joining the Pac-12.

Whittingham has built a tough and physical team that is not intimidated by anyone lining up against the line of scrimmage. So Penn State and head coach James Franklin have their hands full in the Rose Bowl. So much so, Penn State could be the underdog.

List

Penn State Twitter reacts to likely Rose Bowl matchup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMC8x_0jWvP7Fm00

Related

Michigan's Big Ten title victory all but assures Penn State to the Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl bound? Utah's Pac-12 title paves path for Penn State

Manny Diaz misses out on FAU coaching vacancy

With Rose Bowl decision, green light lit for College Football Playoff expansion

More reports suggesting Rose Bowl could take Penn State over Buckeyes

Joey Porter Jr. is opting out of Penn State's bowl game

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Braelon Allen trolls Michigan, announces where he will play next season

There were many rumors surrounding Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen’s future in Madison, and there was fair to reason to be concerned about his plans for next season. Wisconsin’s coaching staff will look night and day from a year ago, with head coach Luke Fickell taking over in Madtown. The offensive staff will undergo a serious overhaul, starting quarterback Graham Mertz is transferring out of the program, and there is little certainty about what Wisconsin’s roster will look like next season.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Big Ten Head Coach Getting Mentioned For Louisville Job

The NCAA football coaching carousel spun again this weekend as it was announced that Scott Satterfield would be leaving Louisville to take over for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. With Satterfield out, a top Big Ten coach could be the top target to replace him. On Monday, Purdue head coach Jeff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Ohio State Veteran Player Announces He Will Transfer

A second Ohio State football player has entered the transfer portal. Hours after true freshman safety Jaylen Johnson entered the portal, senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell joined him. He released a statement via Twitter thanking the program for everything it has done for him. Mitchell still has one year of eligibility...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Oregon’s new OC Will Stein breaks down offensive philosophy

One of the most common questions that Oregon Duck fans all asked on Monday morning was a simple “who?” It was a question that was in response to the announcement that Will Stein had been hired as the new offensive coordinator. It’s not meant to demean Stein, who has spent the last year as co-offensive coordinator of the UTSA Roadrunners, but rather a simple acknowledgment that he was an off-the-radar candidate and is still seen as an up-and-coming coach in the world of college football. RelatedIn UTSA's Will Stein, Dan Lanning and the Ducks are potentially getting a rising star at OC Just...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Urban Meyer, Michigan Player Going Viral

A photo of Urban Meyer and a Michigan Wolverines player is trending on social media on Sunday. Meyer and the FOX college football crew were on the call of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night. Following the game, Michigan's players were near the FOX desk, celebrating their win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer portal stars: Dante Cephas, wide receiver

There has been no crazier time in recent memory for college football than the age of the transfer portal. People love it, coaches hate it, and media is torn on it. What everyone knows for sure is it allows teams to rebuild faster and success to be sustained. And any team looking to add Dante Cephas will be adding some real gamebreaking ability. Gamebreaking is more than just a video game power up though, it is having a special ability that makes teams want to have you on their team. The first team with a chance at locking him down? Penn...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Recruit Says Deion Sanders Pulled His Scholarship Offer

Back in June, three-star edge rusher Carson Mott announced his commitment to Colorado. At that time, Karl Dorrell was the head coach of the Buffaloes. Colorado made a huge splash this December, hiring Deion Sanders as its newest coach. He's expected to give the program a much-needed makeover. With that...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Penn State NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker: 4 Lions Enter On Day One

College football’s postseason NCAA Transfer Portal window opened Monday. You can track all of the comings and goings into and out of the Penn State program right here. With every move involving James Franklin’s squad, we will update this story. The most recent news will be posted at the top of the piece. Players will fall into three different categories: those who are on the way in; those who are on the way out; and — if applicable — those who are staying put.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX Sports

Michigan, Ohio State could forever make this the Year of the Big Ten

After myriad debate points, a handful of upsets, a dash of drama, and as wild a Championship Weekend as we've had in some time, the College Football Playoff is now upon us. It wasn't even all that controversial either — outside a few folks from the Yellowhammer State who view it as Alabama's birthright every season.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators pick up a pair of crystal balls for 5-star QB DJ Lagway just ahead of decision

It’s finally decision day for five-star Willis, Texas, quarterback DJ Lagway and the Florida Gators recently picked up two favorable crystal ball predictions from 247Sports. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports’ Director of Football Recruiting, submitted his prediction Tuesday morning in favor of the Gators with a six (out of 10) confidence level. Swamp247’s Blake Alderman followed up with another crystal ball for Florida on Wednesday morning with a confidence level of seven. No other predictions have been submitted on the site.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

College football bowl games: Every contest ranked, from best to worst

With all due respect to a few beloved holidays on the calendar this month, the most wonderful time of the year is upon us: college football bowl season. Sure, some may decry that there are too many or that they're just glorified exhibitions. But the games are the best source of cross-country non-conference matchups we get and have some of the most wildly bizarre moments of the entire college football season on the regular.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy