Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Holiday donations help women in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around the holidays the need for necessities at local shelters is high. Through a partnership with the Baton Rouge Police Union, Latter & Blum is helping women get back on their feet. Backpacks filled with shampoo, body wash, socks, toiletries, and a journal are on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LIST: Holiday events in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s Christmas time in the capital area! Here is a list of holiday events happening in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. What: Baton Rouge families are invited to take photos with Santa, eat s’mores and drink hot chocolate, watch movies on the big screen, and see the snow.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Libraries are parents' greatest allies

OK. So let me get this straight. Various worthies in St. Tammany Parish, including a gubernatorial candidate, are clutching their pearls over the prospect that their children are being exposed to unsavory descriptions and images when visiting the library. If you were to poll all these “concerned citizens” you would...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: You don't mess with the camp cook

While I don't claim to be a big outdoorsman, I've been guest in enough Louisiana hunting/fishing camps to know that some fine food can be dished up there. At a Pecan Island duck hunt the camp cook, before we went out that morning, put a hen in a big cast iron Dutch oven with a jar of Savoie's dark roux and all the chopped onions the pot would hold, cooking it on low heat. We returned around noon to a heavenly stew.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Grief Into Purpose: Baton Rouge parents discuss advocacy against gun violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families in the Baton Rouge area are familiar with the impact of senseless gun violence. Albert Hawkins, 21, a member of 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, was killed in August. Louis Robinson served in the Army for six years and was the father of three. Louis was shot and killed in 2018 and his case remains open. Allison Rice’s life was cut short when she was killed waiting at a train crossing on Government Street. These are just three stories out of hundreds in the capital area who lost their lives to gun violence.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Grinch is coming to This, That & More

This, That & More recently welcomed Santa and kangaroos at its St. Jude Dream Day Foundation photo booth. The photo both has already raised more than $1,000 and will be collecting donations until Christmas when people can take holiday photos in the decorated area. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the shop...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Dogs allegedly left neglected on Donaldsonville property rescued

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three dogs allegedly left neglected were rescued Friday after a volunteer cruelty investigator traveling down Highway 1 spotted one dog wrapped up around a pole. The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) said Jennifer Mistretta stopped at an empty lot where the dog, a black pit...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

