FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theadvocate.com
Fiery Crab launches 'Share a Meal' donation drive to support domestic violence survivors
The Fiery Crab's season of giving begins now with the new "Share a Meal" Initiative. The seafood restaurant will support the Iris Domestic Violence Center in Baton Rouge by donating meals for the holidays. Customers dining at any of the restaurant's 13 locations in South Louisiana can purchase a meal...
Holiday donations help women in need
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around the holidays the need for necessities at local shelters is high. Through a partnership with the Baton Rouge Police Union, Latter & Blum is helping women get back on their feet. Backpacks filled with shampoo, body wash, socks, toiletries, and a journal are on...
brproud.com
LIST: Holiday events in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s Christmas time in the capital area! Here is a list of holiday events happening in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. What: Baton Rouge families are invited to take photos with Santa, eat s’mores and drink hot chocolate, watch movies on the big screen, and see the snow.
brproud.com
Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
theadvocate.com
These local restaurants will do the cooking for you with their family-style meals
As the holiday season kicks in full force, we often spend our days running around town, gathering gifts, making Christmas lists (checking them twice) and more. Sometimes, the last thing we want to do is make dinner. Never fear. These local Baton Rouge restaurants are doing the cooking for you,...
Get ready for a list of Christmas events in the City of Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Traditions we all know and love are coming back to the City of Gonzales. City officials will start the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall (120 S. Irma Boulevard). Santa and his...
BRG Holiday Lights are back and bigger, where you can purchase tickets to ‘Snow & Glow’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and now’s the time to explore holiday events with family and friends. You may have seen one of the many on Bluebonnet in front of Baton Rouge General. The Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General...
theadvocate.com
Mardi Gras 2023 in Baton Rouge: The complete parade list with dates, times
Sure, it's still 2022, football season not done, and 19 shopping days to Christmas. But that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about Mardi Gras (I'm picturing a Hubig's Pie float now). So here goes with Baton Rouge's Carnival parade schedule as of now. As we've learned, everything is subject...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Libraries are parents' greatest allies
OK. So let me get this straight. Various worthies in St. Tammany Parish, including a gubernatorial candidate, are clutching their pearls over the prospect that their children are being exposed to unsavory descriptions and images when visiting the library. If you were to poll all these “concerned citizens” you would...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: You don't mess with the camp cook
While I don't claim to be a big outdoorsman, I've been guest in enough Louisiana hunting/fishing camps to know that some fine food can be dished up there. At a Pecan Island duck hunt the camp cook, before we went out that morning, put a hen in a big cast iron Dutch oven with a jar of Savoie's dark roux and all the chopped onions the pot would hold, cooking it on low heat. We returned around noon to a heavenly stew.
brproud.com
Grief Into Purpose: Baton Rouge parents discuss advocacy against gun violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families in the Baton Rouge area are familiar with the impact of senseless gun violence. Albert Hawkins, 21, a member of 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, was killed in August. Louis Robinson served in the Army for six years and was the father of three. Louis was shot and killed in 2018 and his case remains open. Allison Rice’s life was cut short when she was killed waiting at a train crossing on Government Street. These are just three stories out of hundreds in the capital area who lost their lives to gun violence.
theadvocate.com
Grinch is coming to This, That & More
This, That & More recently welcomed Santa and kangaroos at its St. Jude Dream Day Foundation photo booth. The photo both has already raised more than $1,000 and will be collecting donations until Christmas when people can take holiday photos in the decorated area. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the shop...
theadvocate.com
Cajun Palms to become Margaritaville RV resort; it's a 'little piece of Louisiana paradise'
Cajun Palms RV Resort, the Breaux Bridge campground that's popular among locals and tourists, will become Louisiana's first Camp Margaritaville RV Resort. The resort's parent company, Northgate Resorts, announced Tuesday morning that Cajun Palms near Lafayette will transition to Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge in spring 2023. Cajun Palms...
Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping
A Carencro woman is warning others to remain vigilant while out shopping—especially during the holiday season. Maci Laviolette posted a message to her Facebook page saying that she usually reads about the situation that she was about to describe, never thinking it would actually happen to her—but that changed after a trip to Walmart on Monday (Dec. 5).
brproud.com
Dogs allegedly left neglected on Donaldsonville property rescued
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three dogs allegedly left neglected were rescued Friday after a volunteer cruelty investigator traveling down Highway 1 spotted one dog wrapped up around a pole. The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) said Jennifer Mistretta stopped at an empty lot where the dog, a black pit...
theadvocate.com
Southern identifies three Human Jukebox marching band members killed in crash Tuesday
Southern University is mourning the deaths of three students and members of its Human Jukebox marching band who were killed when an 18-wheeler crashed into their car while they were changing a flat tire Tuesday night near Natchitoches, state police said. University officials identified the students Wednesday as Broderick Moore,...
Flashbak
A Night Of Beer, Dancing and Free Crabs at A Louisiana Roadhouse in September 1938
In September 1938, photographer Russell Lee, on assignment with the Farm Security Administration to document everyday life in the US, spent a Friday evening at Danos’ Night Club, a roadhouse off Highway 1 in Raceland, Louisiana. It was the night of the free weekly crab boil. Raceland is a...
Two Acadiana Area Mexican Restaurants Have Closed
It is never fun to report about businesses closing in Acadiana but here we are with more unfortunate news.
theadvocate.com
3 members of Southern's Human Jukebox marching band killed in crash near Natchitoches
Three members of Southern University's marching band, the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, a university spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. More information would be released soon, the spokesperson said. Louisiana State Police Spokesman Master Trooper Casey Wallace said the two-vehicle crash happened in the Natchitoches area and...
