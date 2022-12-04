Police identify man killed in Northwest Side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the 18-year-old man who died after being found in a car with a gunshot wound Saturday night near Dublin.

At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, CPD officers went to the intersection of Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive responding to an accident. At the scene, the officers found Thomas Hritzo III, 18, unresponsive inside a vehicle and promptly had medics take him to a hospital.

According to police, he was taken in critical condition with medics finding he had been shot as homicide investigators have begun its investigation into the incident. Hritzo was pronounced dead at 2:07 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4730 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

