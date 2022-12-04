ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LehighValleyLive.com

NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.

If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
CBS Philly

PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
LehighValleyLive.com

After big battles, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf leaves office with few regrets, no grudges

As Gov. Tom Wolf prepares to leave office, there is one thing that drove him into the governorship that awaits him when he gets home: his beloved 2006 Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep, a stick shift, of course, that Wolf’s daughters joke he bought during his midlife crisis, starred in his first gubernatorial campaign ad in 2014 and helped him become a household name.
FOX 43

Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
LehighValleyLive.com

3 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations

Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
LehighValleyLive.com

N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy

Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
LehighValleyLive.com

What will ‘cannabis tourism’ look like in N.J.?

The legal weed market in New Jersey has been slowly growing for seven months. In that time, the state has seen its first large consumer weed event, numerous trade shows, business-to-business networking events and the opening of almost two dozen dispensaries selling adult-use cannabis. These events and businesses help make...
abc27.com

Flu hospitalizations reach decade high

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu cases across the commonwealth and the country continue to surge as hospitalizations top a 10-year record, according to the Centers for Disease Control. At the same time, the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health reported that infections in Pennsylvania have surpassed the peaks of five...
penncapital-star.com

Pa. Broadband officials ask Pennsylvanians to review FCC maps

The state authority tasked with overseeing broadband expansion in the commonwealth is asking Pennsylvanians to review federal broadband access maps for accuracy. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) maps show all broadband serviceable locations across the United States where fixed broadband internet access service is, or can be, installed. The Pennsylvania...
WGAL

Pennsylvania flags to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight. Flags are flying at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1...
Daily Voice

Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA

Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
LehighValleyLive.com

Looming Real ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years

Drivers nervously watching the clock tick down on a May 2023 deadline to obtain a Real ID driver’s license to use as identification for domestic air travel got a reprieve Monday after the federal Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline by two years. The May 3, 2023, deadline...
WGAL

Gov. Tom Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

