Standardized test results show that Pa.’s public education system is broken | Letter
The 2022 Pennsylvania PSSA results tells everyone that the system is broke. Government has chosen political and social agendas for the approach to educate our children. They should be ashamed of themselves. Other social factors such as cell phones and the lack of respect towards teachers amplifies the problems. Parents...
Six area hospitals surveyed in ‘Best Maternity Hospitals’ list. How each fared.
Six hospitals in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding area participated in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity Care, but only a few earned high marks. Two area hospitals — both part of the St. Luke’s University Health Network — received a “High Performing” mark from...
NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.
If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
PennDOT offers guidance on when it's time to stop driving
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were out Tuesday with guidance on when it's time for someone to give up their car keys."How am I going to get my car up here?" Sharon Beaver, 75, said.That was Beaver's first question to her son Mark when she was moving to a senior home.His answer?"It might be time now to stop driving," Beaver said. "We argued back and forth, and it was a hard thing to give up."In the end?"It was the right thing to do," Beaver said.And the right time, she says."Because I still have my marbles about me,"...
Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another is No. 5
It’s common knowledge that Santa streams across the sky on Christmas Eve with toys in tow. Turns out, there are a few primo locations for seeing old Claus’s nighttime ride. Two cities in Pennsylvania are among these locations, one of which was crowned the best. LISTEN: Pennsylvania small...
The Top 3 Fitness Clubs and Gyms in Pennsylvania, According to Tripadvisor
Thinking about joining a fitness club or a local gym these days? Or perhaps holding off until the new year starts? Either way, Pennsylvania has a wide variety of options primarily focusing on exercise and an active lifestyle, whether you're looking for a longtime commitment or a day pass to boost your energy.
After big battles, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf leaves office with few regrets, no grudges
As Gov. Tom Wolf prepares to leave office, there is one thing that drove him into the governorship that awaits him when he gets home: his beloved 2006 Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep, a stick shift, of course, that Wolf’s daughters joke he bought during his midlife crisis, starred in his first gubernatorial campaign ad in 2014 and helped him become a household name.
Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
3 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
Frozen fruit recall: Frozen raspberries in 9 states recalled due to this health risk
James Farms has recalled about 1,200 cases of frozen raspberries because they might be contaminated with hepatitis A, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recalled items include 10-pound cartons with two 5-pound bags each sold at Restaurant Depot and Jetro locations. The stores that sold the...
New Pennsylvania Farm Show milkshake flavor to debut in 2023; how to preview it for free
Nothing stirs up excitement about the Pennsylvania Farm Show like a new food. This year, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is shaking things up with a new milkshake flavor to celebrate its 70th year selling the sweet treats at the Farm Show. And, the new limited-edition shake is ... orange...
Pa. registers its highest flu count in years, with the surge also weeks early
Pennsylvania registered more flu cases last week than in any single week for at least eight years, according to new numbers from the state health department. The surge is also happening several weeks before cases begin their normal climb that often peaks in January following the Christmas and New Year holidays.
N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy
Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
What will ‘cannabis tourism’ look like in N.J.?
The legal weed market in New Jersey has been slowly growing for seven months. In that time, the state has seen its first large consumer weed event, numerous trade shows, business-to-business networking events and the opening of almost two dozen dispensaries selling adult-use cannabis. These events and businesses help make...
abc27.com
Flu hospitalizations reach decade high
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu cases across the commonwealth and the country continue to surge as hospitalizations top a 10-year record, according to the Centers for Disease Control. At the same time, the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health reported that infections in Pennsylvania have surpassed the peaks of five...
penncapital-star.com
Pa. Broadband officials ask Pennsylvanians to review FCC maps
The state authority tasked with overseeing broadband expansion in the commonwealth is asking Pennsylvanians to review federal broadband access maps for accuracy. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) maps show all broadband serviceable locations across the United States where fixed broadband internet access service is, or can be, installed. The Pennsylvania...
WGAL
Pennsylvania flags to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight. Flags are flying at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1...
Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA
Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
Looming Real ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years
Drivers nervously watching the clock tick down on a May 2023 deadline to obtain a Real ID driver’s license to use as identification for domestic air travel got a reprieve Monday after the federal Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline by two years. The May 3, 2023, deadline...
WGAL
Gov. Tom Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
