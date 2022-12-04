ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
profootballnetwork.com

Final Fantasy Defense Rankings Week 14: Titans and Bengals Among Streaming Options?

Finding the right options to use at defense in your fantasy football lineup can be tough, let alone when there are six teams on a bye limiting your options. In our Week 14 defense rankings, we look through the remaining 24 teams set to take the field this week. With intriguing matchups, could the Tennessee Titans or Cincinnati Bengals defenses be worth streaming this week?
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photo Gallery: Auburn loses to Memphis 82-73

Auburn is undefeated no more. The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season against the Memphis Tigers, losing 82-73 Saturday in Atlanta. The Tigers’ defense who h has carried them throughout the season was nowhere to be found in State Farm Arena as Memphis dominated around the rim and shot 50% from the floor.
AUBURN, GA
profootballnetwork.com

BetMGM Ohio sign up bonus scores $200 in free bets for launch

There’s not much time left to claim the BetMGM Ohio sign up bonus. Once the app launches, this offer will expire. Use our links to activate the promotion and pre-register for an account. BetMGM Sportsbook. States: OHIO. NEW PLAYER BONUS. $200!. OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS!. Register now to claim the...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy