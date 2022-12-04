ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens Power Rankings

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens didn't move much in the Week 14 Power Rankings after beating the Broncos 10-9. This Week: 10. Analysis: “With Lamar Jackson on a week-to-week injury diagnosis, the Ravens remain in a kind of a holding pattern. They have been unable to reclaim the best of what they were and are forced to do what they (unfortunately) do best: scrap, fight and claw.”
Panthers-Seahawks Week 14 Odds, Betting Insights and Spread

The Panthers travel cross-country to take on the Seahawks this weekend in Seattle. Carolina was on bye last week and defeated the Broncos and former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson the week prior. Seattle survived a scare on the road against the Rams last week to maintain its hold on the final playoff spot in the NFC.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Beach, Offensive Lineman, Wisconsin Badgers

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Deion Sanders’ arrival swipes buzz from bungling Broncos. The Denver Broncos have spiraled through one of the most disappointing seasons after acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson and hiring rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are on fire. The Houston Texans are trying to keep from people getting fired. But one QB is getting benched as the lowly Texas prep to play at Dallas on Sunday. The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as...
2023 NFL Draft: Drew Sanders Declares for NFL Draft

One of the higher touted linebackers in this class, Drew Sanders of Arkansas, is heading to the NFL, announcing he will declare for the 2023 draft. A former pass rusher turned stacked backer, the Alabama transfer flourished in his new role with the Razorbacks. A human embodiment of sideline to...
Raiders Prepare For One of League’s Best CBs, Jalen Ramsey

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has quite the challenge this week as it lines up against one of the league's best cornerbacks in Los Angeles Rams five-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey is not only a threat one-on-one, but his presence is felt all over the field, as he's capable...
Falcons Rookie Review: Arnold Ebiketie - Faith in Future

At the bye week, the Atlanta Falcons have just one less sack than they did all of last season. The catch? Atlanta has, of course, already played 13 games thus far ... and ranked dead last a year ago with just 18 sacks, 11 fewer than the next-lowest team. But...
Mike McDaniel December 7 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Wednesday practice ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:. -- Asked about the week-long stay in California, McDaniel calls it "cool," pointing out the...
Panthers Add a Quarterback to the Practice Squad

Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they had released veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield. The news wasn't all that surprising given how he performed in his six starts, seven appearances with the team compared to Sam Darnold and PJ Walker, who have done fairly well to this point. Following the...
LISTEN: Mavs Officially Streaking & ‘Believing’ After Gutsy Win in Denver

When the Dallas Mavericks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center on Friday night, the circumstances will be much different than they were 10 days ago. The Mavs entered Milwaukee on Nov. 27 on the second night of a back-to-back having lost three straight games. This time, they'll enter the rematch having three days of rest while riding a three-game winning streak.
Thunder Gameday: Looking to Win Fourth Consecutive Game in Memphis

As the Western Conference standings continue to heat up, the Memphis Grizzlies are near the top. They’ve won three-straight games and are 9-2 at home this season. Memphis will host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, who have also won three consecutive contests. With that in mind, the Thunder are still 12th in the West and below .500 on the season.
Jake’s Takes | Colts Dominated in Primetime vs. Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday night's road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as heavy underdogs, and by the time the final clock hit 0:00, there was no question as to why. To their credit, the Colts did hold things together and trailed by just two points through three quarters...
Report: Rams Claim QB Baker Mayfield Off Waivers

View the original article to see embedded media. The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. After trading for the former No. 1 draft pick in the offseason, the Panthers released Mayfield on Monday at the quarterback’s request. Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in six games this season, but suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 against the 49ers.
REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher

The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
Cowboys ‘Red Flag’ Odell - What If Injured OBJ Can’t Play?

FRISCO - We've been trying to tell Cowboys Nation this since Oct. 24, when the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys first became a serious consideration here inside The Star. And now, to be frank, the Cowboys are willing to leak what we already reported, with...
