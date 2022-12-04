ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Recruit Says Deion Sanders Pulled His Scholarship Offer

Back in June, three-star edge rusher Carson Mott announced his commitment to Colorado. At that time, Karl Dorrell was the head coach of the Buffaloes. Colorado made a huge splash this December, hiring Deion Sanders as its newest coach. He's expected to give the program a much-needed makeover. With that...
BOULDER, CO
2023 NFL Draft: Drew Sanders Declares for NFL Draft

One of the higher touted linebackers in this class, Drew Sanders of Arkansas, is heading to the NFL, announcing he will declare for the 2023 draft. A former pass rusher turned stacked backer, the Alabama transfer flourished in his new role with the Razorbacks. A human embodiment of sideline to...
ALABAMA STATE
Panthers Add a Quarterback to the Practice Squad

Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that they had released veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield. The news wasn't all that surprising given how he performed in his six starts, seven appearances with the team compared to Sam Darnold and PJ Walker, who have done fairly well to this point. Following the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are on fire. The Houston Texans are trying to keep from people getting fired. But one QB is getting benched as the lowly Texas prep to play at Dallas on Sunday. The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as...
HOUSTON, TX

