Des Moines, IA

Why Des Moines families are seeking record amounts of food assistance

By Francesca Block and Michaela Ramm, Des Moines Register
 7 days ago

As Iowans are feeling the pinch on their budgets at the grocery store, local food nonprofits say they are seeing record-breaking demand for their services.

Des Moines sets records for food assistance

  • The Food Bank of Iowa, one of the largest food providers in the area, broke an all-time record in October when it distributed nearly 2 million pounds of food, according to CEO Michelle Book.
  • On Nov. 1, the Des Moines Area Religious Council's network of food pantries broke the record for the number of individuals helped during a single day in the network's 46-year history by assisting 1,530 individuals across Polk County across the 15 pantries in the network.
  • In October, DMARC assisted 19,385 people, an increase of 63% from the previous year. The organization has served upwards of 15,000 individuals each month since May of this year.

Why so many Iowans are seeking help with food

Iowans' rising food insecurity can be largely attributed to higher food prices, as well as rising costs for other basic needs, according to researchers at the Urban Institute's Health Policy Center.

A recently published report stated the end of certain safety net responses during the pandemic, such as boosted unemployment or food stamps benefits, also plays a factor in Americans’ eroding food budgets this year.

That financial strain has been felt by local nonprofits working to address the growing need. According to Book, the Food Bank of Iowa’s food costs in 2022 have risen 650% compared with last year.

The recent study from the Urban Institute shows the number of U.S. adults reporting food insecurity rose throughout 2022, which comes after the need declined nationwide last year.

  • Last June, more than one in five adults, or 21.6%, reported their households were food insecure in the past 30 days. By comparison, one in six, or 15.3%, reported food insecurity in April 2021.
  • In Iowa, one in seven working households cannot cover the costs of basic needs, according to Book.

What is food insecurity?

Federal health officials define an individual as food insecure when they do not have access to enough nutritious food for their overall health and well-being.

As of October, 274,608 individuals in Iowa received benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3 .

Michaela Ramm covers health care for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at mramm@registermedia.com , at (319) 339-7354 or on Twitter at @Michaela_Ramm .

Marie Warmth
6d ago

Well, when will it be bad enough that my taxpayer dollars can be used to help Iowans in need. Kimmie needs release my money to help those in need. Again it isn't hers. She is just holding the purse.

