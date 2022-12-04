ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Opinion: Kim Reynolds can be an even bigger player on the national stage

By Dave Nagle
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
  • Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former Democratic congressman.
  • This essay was first published in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

One of the most overlooked winners from the off-year elections was Iowa’s own Kim Reynolds, a winner not only in the Hawkeye State but across the nation in GOP circles. Her stunning sweep of the election in Iowa is almost certain to attract vice presidential speculation and forecasts a prominent role for her over the next two years.

This was a candidate for re-election who did not try to appeal to the muddling middle circles of the voters but went hard to the conservative wing of the Republican Party and successfully won not only her own race but swept into office major majorities in both houses of the Iowa Legislature and saw the capture of a slew of countywide races. Not only that, but she campaigned with Donald Trump, and in the closing days of the contest invoked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ anti-woke campaign calling out bathroom use and sports participation by transgender youths and promising to rein in teachers' classroom instruction.

All of this brings us to the last two points in our governor’s arsenal for an appearance on the national stage. First, Iowa is the first step in the presidential nominating process for the GOP. That means that not only will the current front-runners be here, but a host of other contenders as well, and with them the national press. The governor’s comments and observations will be national news. It affords Reynolds the opportunity to get to know all the potential future leaders of the Republican Party, find common ground on issues and forge relationships. Second, the governor speaks not only as a winning political leader but as head of the Republican National Governors Association.

This second point may be more important than most realize. Prior to 1972, a little-known, but perceived-to-be-modern southern governor held the position as head of the Democratic Governors Association and went on to become president of the United States. His name was Jimmy Carter. Prior to 1992 and before running for president, the head of the Democratic Governors Association was a southern governor from Arkansas, a guy by the name of Bill Clinton.

However, the road for Reynolds to run in Iowa herself for president would seem to be closed. Sen. Tom Harkin tried it in 1992, and with all other candidates staying out of the race, won 75% support in the Iowa caucuses. The following Tuesday, New Hampshire ignored him and gave first place to a New Englander, Paul Tsongas, and awarded second to Clinton.

A few additional observations based on 50 years of watching and advising individuals who came to our state seeking the nation’s highest office: From an Iowan standpoint, remember that if 10 people seek the office, three are going to leave happy and seven with deep disappointment. It is important to see that all who try at least acknowledged that they were treated kindly and fairly.

Second, the national press is not the Iowa press. Many governors in dealing with them attempt to treat the writers and correspondents as part of the good old crowd. They are not. And while a regular news conference is attended by members of the fourth estate who rely on the governor’s office for regular statehouse news, these people do not. Best have one or two with you who have dealt with national press, and many mistakes can be avoided.

Finally, both parties' caucuses need to be first in the nation. Democrats losing their favored status in the calendar will not go unnoticed by other states who covet Iowa Republicans’ status as well. The danger is that losing one could lead to losing both. Besides, it is probably good politics to fight the national Democratic Party for picking on poor little Iowa.

Seeking high office and a national profile is not without risk. Remember the admonition of the ancient Greeks, “Quos Deus vult perdere, prius dementat.” In English, it is said “Whom the Gods destroy, they first make mad.” Many attempt to venture on the national scene. It is best to remember that a guarantee of success does not accompany it. But many Iowa Republicans would agree: Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

Comments / 59

Johnf Krohn
2d ago

God help us if she gets into a federal office. She's screwed up the state the most in 60 years.

Reply(1)
25
RPP
2d ago

As long as she gets a designated driver and doesn't end up in the drunk tank!

Reply
18
David Furgason
3d ago

man will she be disappointed when trump gets put in prison

Reply(2)
20
IOWA STATE
