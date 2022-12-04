ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls police arrest 3 people tied to August murder of Paul Billion

By Shelly Conlon, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
Three people have been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to the August death of Paul Billion, according to a press release from the Sioux Falls Police Department late Saturday night.

Billion, 36, was found dead inside a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue. The Minnehaha County Coroner performed an autopsy and determined the manner of death was homicide by gunshot, according to previous Argus Leader reporting.

Three search warrants were executed throughout Sioux Falls as a result of the investigation, and the following people were arrested and charged, the release from Saturday states:

  • Gbo Wesfort Yuoh for first degree murder, burglary and grand theft
  • Thomas Tarley for first degree murder and burglary
  • Soteemon Poley for first degree murder and burglary

No other information has been released at this time. All three were booked into the Minnehaha County Jail late Saturday night with a $1,000,025 bond each.

More information is expected to be released at the department's daily police briefing with media at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

