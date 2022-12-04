Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes University celebrates 2022 Mid-Year Graduating Class at Commencement
INCENNES, Ind., December 5, 2022 – Vincennes University celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2022 at its Mid-Year Commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 3. The University awarded 625 bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, and certificates to graduating students. Mid-Year graduates from all VU campuses and sites, including the Vincennes Campus, American Sign Language and Deaf Studies Campus, Aviation Technology Center, Extended Studies, Early College Program, Indiana Military Program, and Military Education were honored at Red Skelton Performing Arts Center.
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles Kick Off Indoor Season At Hoosier Open
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Track & Field begins the NCAA Division I era with a trip to Bloomington, Indiana to compete in the Hoosier Open Friday hosted by Indiana University. The Screaming Eagles will be competing as Ohio Valley Conference members for the first time in program history.
city-countyobserver.com
CITY OF EVANSVILLE BUILDING CORPORATION MEETING
NOTICE OF MEETING – THE CITY OF EVANSVILLE BUILDING CORPORATION. The City of Evansville Building Corporation will meet for a special meeting on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. (local time) in Room 301 of the Civic Center, 1 N.W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana. The public is invited to attend.
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles start three-game homestand Wednesday USI to host Anderson, Indiana State, St. Mary’s of the Woods
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball begins a three-game homestand at Screaming Eagles Arena Wednesday when Anderson University (Indiana) visits for a 7 p.m. contest. The homestand also includes visits from Indiana State University Sunday at 3 p.m. and St. Mary’s of the Woods College December 15 at 7 p.m.
city-countyobserver.com
Mayor Winnecke Announcement at Evansville Wartime Museum
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be joined by representatives from the Evansville Wartime Museum and USS LST 325 to make a special announcement. Where: Evansville Wartime Museum, 7503 Petersburg Rd, Evansville, IN, United States, Indiana. When: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 11:30 a.m.
city-countyobserver.com
City of Evansville Receives American World War II Heritage City Designation
(December 6, 2022) — The City of Evansville has been designated as an American World War II Heritage City. The National Park Service announced Evansville’s designation, along with 18 communities across the country. “Leading up to America’s entrance into the war, Evansville’s leaders across all sectors came together...
city-countyobserver.com
USI Stumbles After Fast Start
CHICAGO, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball started fast but could not hold the momentum in falling to Chicago State University, 78-61, Sunday afternoon at the Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles are 3-5 after today’s action, while the Cougars rise to 3-7. The Eagles jumped out to the early lead, 14-3, before eight minutes were gone as five players posted the 14 points. USI would lead by many as 11 points three times in the first 10 minutes with the last coming at 9:37, 20-9, when sophomore guard Jeremiah Hernandez (Chicago, Illinois) drove through the lane for a bucket.
city-countyobserver.com
THE GAITHER VOCAL BAND TO PERFORM AT OLD NATIONAL EVENTS PLAZA
TICKETS GO ON SALE NATIONALLY ON DECEMBER 9 AT 10 AM. Evansville, IN – December 5, 2022 – Premier Productions and GRAMMY® award-winning vocal sensations, the Gaither Vocal Band, will make a stop in Evansville on April 27, 2023. Founded by legendary gospel songwriter and producer, Bill...
city-countyobserver.com
Victorian Christmas | Last Chance To Get Tickets
During the Victorian Era in the United States, Christmas celebrations looked different than they do today. The very wealthy had beautiful, elegant and elaborate celebrations, while those less fortunate created beautiful and memorable Christmas traditions of their own. Come and learn more about the way Christmas was celebrated in those...
city-countyobserver.com
EPD MURDER INVESTIGATION
Murder Investigation 1600 block of Clayton Ave. On December 4th, around 9:10 a.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Clayton Ave. for a victim who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located one adult female victim who had been shot multiple times. AMR arrived on the scene to treat the victim but, unfortunately, she passed away.
