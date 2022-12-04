Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes University celebrates 2022 Mid-Year Graduating Class at Commencement
INCENNES, Ind., December 5, 2022 – Vincennes University celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2022 at its Mid-Year Commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 3. The University awarded 625 bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, and certificates to graduating students. Mid-Year graduates from all VU campuses and sites, including the Vincennes Campus, American Sign Language and Deaf Studies Campus, Aviation Technology Center, Extended Studies, Early College Program, Indiana Military Program, and Military Education were honored at Red Skelton Performing Arts Center.
city-countyobserver.com
CITY OF EVANSVILLE BUILDING CORPORATION MEETING
NOTICE OF MEETING – THE CITY OF EVANSVILLE BUILDING CORPORATION. The City of Evansville Building Corporation will meet for a special meeting on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. (local time) in Room 301 of the Civic Center, 1 N.W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana. The public is invited to attend.
city-countyobserver.com
Mayor Winnecke Announcement at Evansville Wartime Museum
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be joined by representatives from the Evansville Wartime Museum and USS LST 325 to make a special announcement. Where: Evansville Wartime Museum, 7503 Petersburg Rd, Evansville, IN, United States, Indiana. When: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 11:30 a.m.
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles start three-game homestand Wednesday USI to host Anderson, Indiana State, St. Mary’s of the Woods
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball begins a three-game homestand at Screaming Eagles Arena Wednesday when Anderson University (Indiana) visits for a 7 p.m. contest. The homestand also includes visits from Indiana State University Sunday at 3 p.m. and St. Mary’s of the Woods College December 15 at 7 p.m.
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles Kick Off Indoor Season At Hoosier Open
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Track & Field begins the NCAA Division I era with a trip to Bloomington, Indiana to compete in the Hoosier Open Friday hosted by Indiana University. The Screaming Eagles will be competing as Ohio Valley Conference members for the first time in program history.
city-countyobserver.com
City of Evansville Receives American World War II Heritage City Designation
(December 6, 2022) — The City of Evansville has been designated as an American World War II Heritage City. The National Park Service announced Evansville’s designation, along with 18 communities across the country. “Leading up to America’s entrance into the war, Evansville’s leaders across all sectors came together...
14news.com
Credit union planning new office building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Liberty Federal Credit Union has plans for a new office building. The site review agenda shows it will be on Theater Drive in Evansville, right next to some other Liberty Federal Credit Union buildings. The agenda didn’t show a timeline.
New modern housing opens up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More people will now be able to live along North Main Street in Evansville. “North on Main” owners held a ribbon cutting for their apartment complex on Tuesday. It’s located where the old Buehler IGA used to be, a business that ended up shutting its doors five years ago. Tours were […]
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – December 5, 2022
Child Restraint System Violation: Fernando Hernandez, $25. Driving While Suspended: Faith A. Barnes, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Jeffrey Tacina; Patrick J. Payne, $141; Kyla A. Steltenpohl, dismissed. Seatbelt Violation: Haley A. Sorrells; Casey J. Tucker; Grant R. Blue; Ethan D. Hassfurther, $25. Speeding: Esmeralda E. Dubon; Hunter R. Matheis;...
vincennespbs.org
Greeks’ Candy Shop needs help with revitalization efforts
A historic Gibson County destination is getting a little help with its revitalization efforts. Indiana Landmarks is now helping to guide the Downtown Princeton Association when it comes to the revitalization of Greek’s Candy Shop. Renovations are currently underway right now on the old building. Officials say support beams,...
city-countyobserver.com
Anonymous Donor “Pete” Returns To Easterseals For 32nd Year
Beloved “Secret Santa” delivers $3,000 to make Christmas merrier for children in need served by the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center and Easterseals Early Learning Center. Pete’s donations since 1990 have now surpassed $103,000. “Hi! It’s your old buddy Pete!” Those were the first words in a phone call...
city-countyobserver.com
THE GAITHER VOCAL BAND TO PERFORM AT OLD NATIONAL EVENTS PLAZA
TICKETS GO ON SALE NATIONALLY ON DECEMBER 9 AT 10 AM. Evansville, IN – December 5, 2022 – Premier Productions and GRAMMY® award-winning vocal sensations, the Gaither Vocal Band, will make a stop in Evansville on April 27, 2023. Founded by legendary gospel songwriter and producer, Bill...
Watch the Emotional Demolition of the OMU Elmer Smith Stacks in Kentucky
"Well, that's it." Those were the first words out of the mouth of retired OMU employee Dennis Davis as the stacks at the Elmer Smith station crashed to the ground early Sunday morning in Owensboro. Just last week, OMU sent letters announcing that the plant's two stacks, which towered over...
city-countyobserver.com
USI Stumbles After Fast Start
CHICAGO, Ill. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball started fast but could not hold the momentum in falling to Chicago State University, 78-61, Sunday afternoon at the Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles are 3-5 after today’s action, while the Cougars rise to 3-7. The Eagles jumped out to the early lead, 14-3, before eight minutes were gone as five players posted the 14 points. USI would lead by many as 11 points three times in the first 10 minutes with the last coming at 9:37, 20-9, when sophomore guard Jeremiah Hernandez (Chicago, Illinois) drove through the lane for a bucket.
Elected Henderson commissioner announces he will leave office vacated
(WEHT) - One of the four elected candidates for the Henderson Board of Commissioners has announced he will not take the oath of office and will not serve the two-year term as commissioner.
city-countyobserver.com
“IS IT TRUE” DECEMBER 5, 2022
We hope that today’s “IS IT TRUE” will provoke honest and open dialogue concerning issues that we, as responsible citizens of this community, need to address in a rational and responsible way. City-County Observer Comment Policy. Be kind to people. No personal attacks or harassment will be...
14news.com
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
Valuable gold coin donated in Red Kettle in Evansville
(WEHT) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is under way this year, but one significant donation has turned a red kettle into a pot of gold.
Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest
Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
Comments / 0