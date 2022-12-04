Read full article on original website
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald
Week 14: Ravens Vs. Steelers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Steelers are favored by 2.5 points (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports) The Steelers lead the regular-season series, 29-23, also going 3-1 in the playoffs. Undercoach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 14-17, against Pittsburgh, including 7-10 in Pittsburgh, which has also won four straight in the series.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Will Putnam, Interior offensive linemen, Clemson Tigers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. 49ers not optimistic about possible Garoppolo return. The San Francisco 49ers are not counting on getting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back for a possible playoff run even after getting the favorable news that he wouldn’t require surgery on his broken left foot.
Tri-City Herald
Raiders-Rams ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 14 Player Props
Week 14 of the NFL kicks off on Thursday night with a showdown between the Raiders and the Rams. As fantasy football managers attempt to secure playoff berths in their leagues, player proposition bettors are searching for which skill position players pose as solid investments. Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, Davante...
Texans vs. Cowboys Wednesday injury report: K Kai'mi Fairbairn limited
The Houston Texans released their first injury report of Week 14 as they prepare to play the Dallas Cowboys at 12:00 p.m. Central Time Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Texans listed kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn as limited in Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury. Linebacker Garret Wallow...
Tri-City Herald
Texans Plan to ‘Sneak Up’ on Cowboys: Another Trap Game?
The Houston Texans (1-10-1) became the first team to be eliminated from postseason contention this season after dropping their seventh consecutive game in a 27-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns at home last Sunday. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) slaughtered Houston's AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts, 54-19, after scoring a...
Tri-City Herald
Detroit Lions’ Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions began their preparations this week for their next home game against the division-leading Minnesota Vikings. Several players missed the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, including Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, a couple of starters along the offensive line. Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed in...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: John Torchio, Safety, Wisconsin Badgers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Fall Further After Steelers Loss?. By Jeremy Brener Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcons News, Analysis and More.
Tri-City Herald
OBJ ‘to Eagles’ as Cowboys Move to WR James Washington?
The Dallas Cowboys' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. has dominated the headlines in the recent past, so much so, in fact, that James Washington's return seems to be flying under the radar. Washington, 26, signed with the Cowboys over the offseason after spending four years as a Pittsburgh Steeler. Washington...
Tri-City Herald
Myles Garrett Leading Defensive End Pro Bowl Votes
Superstar defensive end Myles Garrett is well on his way to another Pro Bowl appearance. To this point, Garrett leads all AFC defensive ends with 92,069 fan votes. Cleveland fans have been at work getting Garrett another Pro Bowl nod. To this point in his career, Garrett has received a...
Tri-City Herald
Week 14 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Tri-City Herald
Should Houston Texans Bench Kyle Allen, Go Back To Davis Mills?
HOUSTON -- Kyle Allen hasn't provided the spark the Houston Texans were hoping for offensively. After switching to Allen as the starting quarterback and the replacement for Davis Mills, the Texans look like they need to go back to Mills based on how mightily Allen has struggled in the past two games. The Texans travel to play the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.
Contreras to Cardinals, MLB free agency highlight ‘The Afternoon Lineup’
CHICAGO – While everyone knew it was coming, it’s now official: Willson Contreras is heading to the Cardinals. It’s a painful thing for longtime fans of the Cubs catcher as they see him head to a rival to start a new chapter of his career after seven seasons on the north side. Meanwhile two other […]
No. 18 Gonzaga gets reacquainted with Washington
The last time Washington and Gonzaga met, Drew Timme was a freshman who came off the bench and played 10
Tri-City Herald
Without Loyalty to Wisconsin, Leonhard Could Emerge as Coordinator
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jim Leonhard won’t be staying at the University of Wisconsin. Could the esteemed defensive coach stay in his home state to replace Joe Barry as defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers?. Leonhard, one of the top defensive minds in the college game, replaced...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens-Steelers Week 14 Odds, Lines and Spread
The first installment of the heated AFC North rivalry between the Ravens and Steelers is this Sunday, and it's a crucial point for both teams. Baltimore is precariously holding onto first place in the division after the Bengals’ big win over the weekend. And Pittsburgh, winners of two in a row and three of its last four, is quietly in the hunt. A win this week over the Ravens, who could be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, would further muddy the crowded playoff picture in the conference.
Tri-City Herald
No backs, no defense? No problem for Geno Smith. He, DK Metcalf rally Seahawks past Rams
Starter Kenneth Walker was out injured. Fellow running back DeeJay Dallas limped off. The defense was still mostly sick. It was Geno Smith or bust for the Seahawks trying to get back into NFC playoff position Sunday at the fallen Los Angeles Rams. He didn’t bust. “That’s how I...
Tri-City Herald
Rams vs. Raiders Prime Time Preview
On a short week, the Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in prime time on Thursday night from Sofi Stadium. Decimated by injuries, the Rams will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak vs. a Raiders team who is showing signs of life with a chance to crash the playoff party.
Tri-City Herald
Bears Who Need More Playing Time After Bye Week
Bears coach Matt Eberflus has been asked at least two or three times so far since the current six-game losing streak began about getting a look at more inexperienced players. The question almost seems comical because of the large number of inexperienced players they've already had to use due to injuries on defense, or on offense due to injuries or inadequate play.
