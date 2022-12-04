ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Louise Roys
3d ago

rat rokita is the one who violated this patients privacy by going after the doctor snd hospital who followed the law in giving her the care she deserved. He puked out false information am based his witch hunt on false out of complaints from anti Abortion maga maggots who were never patients of the doctor, the hospital or even related to the patient. rat boy is using this not-for-profit justice, but to gain political votes from rightvwing white supremist andvti impose his religious beliefs on Indiana citizens like rumpy the clown is trying to do. This is not justice. It is what Nazis do.

James
3d ago

All Rokita is doing is trying to further his political agenda and polictial career to Distroy this good Doctor’s expense.

Dan Montgomery
2d ago

Um, they forgot the judge saying Todd broke the law. He should be removed from office and disbarred.

city-countyobserver.com

State Attorney General Again Targets Indy OB With Request For Disciplinary Action

State Attorney General Again Targets Indy OB With Request For Disciplinary Action. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, asking the Indiana Medical Licensing Board to discipline the Indianapolis doctor. Bernard has spoken publicly over the last six months about the abortion she performed for a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio, where...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Breaking down those campaigning for Indiana Governor

Indiana is two years away from the next Governor’s election. Political expert Abdul-Hakim Shabazz talks about those who’ve announced their plans and who could make a 2024 campaign run. Plus the impact the result of Georgia’s senate race has on Capitol Hill.
INDIANA STATE
CNN

Judge denies emergency motion to block Indiana AG from accessing medical records in investigation of abortion services provided to 10-year-old

An Indiana judge has denied an emergency motion that in part requested to block the state's attorney general from accessing patient medical records in an investigation involving an Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, according to an order filed in Marion County Superior Court Friday.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Students Invited to Serve as a Senate Page

The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2023 Senate Page Program. Through the full-day program, students in grades six through 12 tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet their state senator. The Senate Page Program...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

What does Indiana’s transgender athlete ban mean for schools?

What does transgender sports law require of schools? (Photo by Monroe Bush for the Indiana Capital Chronicle) After Indiana’s law banning transgender girls from competing in girls school sports took effect in July, at least one Hoosier school district is grappling with what the new statute does — and does not — require of schools.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator

An Indianapolis-based ratepayer protection group has asked federal regulators to audit spending by a Carmel-based energy transmission system operator for an annual meeting at luxury resort 600 miles beyond its service territory. In a letter dated November 18 — and publicized Monday — Citizens Action Coalition also asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny […] The post Hoosier consumer advocates ask feds to probe regional energy operator appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana Chamber of Commerce Blames Education Failures For State’s Brain Drain

Indiana Chamber of Commerce Blames Education Failures For State’s Brain Drain. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce released a report called “Indiana’s Leaking Talent Pipeline” this week. This report includes findings about Hoosiers going to college, taking advantage of government programs like the FAFSA, and utilizing unemployment, concluding that Indiana needs to “lift up the educational attainment and workforce skills of its citizenry.”
INDIANA STATE
bsu.edu

Indiana Public Broadcasting/Ball State University Unveil Results from 2022 Hoosier Survey

Topics: College of Sciences and Humanities, Research. Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State University’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs have unveiled the results from the 2022 Hoosier Survey. This non-partisan public policy survey is designed to take the pulse of the state regarding the most pressing issues facing Indiana residents, and provides policymakers with a measure of public opinion on current issues facing the state and nation.
MUNCIE, IN
953wiki.com

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse from sunrise until...
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES WILD LIFE BULLETIN

Wild Turkey Fall Archery: Dec. 3, 2022–Jan. 1, 2023. Quail (south of Interstate 74): Closes Jan. 10, 2023. Ducks (North Zone): Closes Dec. 11, reopens Dec. 26, 2022–Jan. 3, 2023. Grab your muzzleloaders and go hunting. ‘Tis the season for deer hunting! Muzzleloader season is Dec. 3–18. Make...
INDIANA STATE
POLITICO

Pritzker tops the charts

Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. In the final hours of Georgia’s runoff, Raphael Warnock partied at a brewery and Herschel Walker hit a gun range. Talk about being on brand. Voter turnout in Illinois was down, but Gov. JB Pritzker’s vote share was up, according to certified election statistics released Monday by the Illinois Board of Elections.
ILLINOIS STATE
beckerspayer.com

Aetna, Community Healthcare System at contract impasse

Aetna and Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System will go out of network if the two sides cannot reach a contract agreement by Jan. 15, Inside Indiana Business reported Dec. 5. Community Healthcare System operates four hospitals in Northwest Indiana in addition to several clinics and outpatient sites, according to its...
MUNSTER, IN
indypolitics.org

Kelly Mitchell’s Exit Interview

Indy Politics speaks with outgoing State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell. We discuss her time in office, her future plans and efforts by the Indiana Attorney General to crack down on ESG Investing. The Leon-Tailored Audio runs for about 16 minutes.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana program offers teaching licensure for English language learning

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana has launched a new program aimed at recruiting more teachers for English language learning. English language learning (ELL) courses are meant for students whose primary language is not English. The number of children enrolled in these courses has grown significantly in recent years. “Since 2016, we’ve seen a 50% increase in English […]
INDIANA STATE

