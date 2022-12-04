Read full article on original website
Related
How Medicare Advantage Scams Seniors | Opinion
Where billions of dollars flow, deceptive actors follow. And nowhere does deception run deeper than how health insurers lure seniors into Medicare Advantage plans—only to leave many retirees struggling to cover their out-of-pocket requirements when their incomes are their lowest.
There's Only 28 Days Left for Seniors to Avoid This Major Retirement Mistake in 2022
There's a major tax penalty for forgetting this.
Medicare Part B Costs Are Shrinking. Here's What You'll Pay In 2023
Finally, there's some good news for seniors with regard to Medicare.
Why You Could Pay $4,747 Extra for Medicare in 2023
Many people don't realize there's an earnings test of sorts that can lead to higher monthly premiums for Part B medical coverage.
CNET
Social Security to Increase by Record Amount: Here's What Your Benefits Will Be in 2023
When next year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in, retirees will see a noticeable bump in their checks. Benefits are going up 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when they rose by 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the...
Social Security: Not Everyone Will Receive Increased Payment in 2023; Here’s Why!
Those who receive Social Security will soon learn what their new monthly benefits will be in 2023 once the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 8.7% takes effect. The Social Security Administration will start distributing beneficiaries’ COLA notices in December with information on the amounts of their payments for the next year.
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Hint: You may only consider two out of three to be positive ones.
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Social Security update: First of two checks totaling $1,755 to arrive in nine days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two December payments in just nine days.
Why Your First Social Security Check of 2023 Will Look Different
In 2023, you can expect your Social Security to be for a different amount.
CNET
Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?
December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Will SNAP Food Benefits Increase in 2023?
One organization says families face a "looming hunger cliff."
Worried About a 2023 Recession? 4 Things to Do in the Next 2 Months
There are steps you can take to gear up for an economic downturn.
SSI Payments: Qualifiers To Receive 2 Payments in December; Make Sure Not To Miss This Deadline
There will be two payments made in December to recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The Social Security Administration states that payments for SSI benefits are typically made on the first of the month unless that date falls on a weekend in which case they are made on the preceding Friday.
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. Read: How Long $1 Million in...
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
Stimulus Update: Will You Get a Stimulus Check This Month to Help With Holiday Spending?
This is an expensive time of year, but a stimulus check could help you cover costs.
Social Security update: Direct payments worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in 10 days
In 10 days, millions of Social Security beneficiaries will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 for those whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month.
Comments / 0