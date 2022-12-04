ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

977wmoi.com

Bobcat Hunting Season is Underway in Illinois

Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois. It’s a popular but complicated season, with a limited number of permits available, some areas of the state off limits and harvest restricted to one bobcat. The good news says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer, is that many hunters are successful.
ILLINOIS STATE
mymoinfo.com

Influenza season getting worse in Missouri

(Jefferson County) Influenza season is here, and it’s already a busier start to the flu season than we’ve seen in years past. Dr. Chandra Dommaraju is an infectious disease specialist at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. We asked him what he is seeing with the number of flu patients at the hospital.
MISSOURI STATE
Field & Stream

Indiana Hunter Takes 192-Inch Whitetail After Finding 6 Years’ Worth of the Buck’s Sheds

At the end of last month, Indiana hunter Jacob Noe tagged a huge typical whitetail that he’d been watching since at least 2016. He called the 8 ½-year-old buck “Big Spindly,” though the buck seems to have grown out of whatever spindliness he may have once exhibited. Noe had gotten hundreds of trail-cam photos of the buck over many seasons and collected six years worth of sheds before finally ending the campaign this fall.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wglc.net

Georgia sheepdog Casper saves flock from coyotes

A pack of coyotes attacked a flock of sheep in Georgia last month, however, they didn’t know that a sheepdog named Casper would be there to fight back. Casper took down eight coyotes all by himself before returning to the farm. The story of his bravery made the news...
GEORGIA STATE
103GBF

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and County during November. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

2.5-magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people south of St. Louis may have felt a small earthquake on Tuesday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. east of Kimmswick. The USGS initially listed the earthquake as a 1.6-magnitude quake northwest of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash

A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
stegenherald.com

Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash

Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
rjbroadcasting.com

Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction

Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has 11 parcels for sale including rural and lakeshore properties. Properties in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties are available for online bidding from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Wednesday, Dec. 14. Anyone...
WADENA COUNTY, MN

