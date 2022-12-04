Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Small earthquake just east of Kimmswick in rural northwestern Monroe County, Illinois
(Jefferson County) A small earthquake was recorded on Tuesday night in western Monroe County in southwest Illinois. The U.S. Geological Survey says it was 2.5 in magnitude. It was centered northwest of Valmeyer in rural Monroe County or just across the Mississippi River east from Kimmswick. The quake was registered...
977wmoi.com
Bobcat Hunting Season is Underway in Illinois
Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois. It’s a popular but complicated season, with a limited number of permits available, some areas of the state off limits and harvest restricted to one bobcat. The good news says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer, is that many hunters are successful.
edglentoday.com
ISP Confirms Fatality In Madison County Crash At Illinois Route 3/Oldenburg Road
MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal two-unit motor vehicle crash that occurred at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Illinois Route 3 southbound at Oldenburg Road, Madison County. The drivers involved were as follows: Unit 1 - Alexander C. Maguire, a 22-year-old male from...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masking Urged in Some Counties, At-Home Test Accuracy
With COVID levels rising in some Illinois counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending masking in certain locations. Plus, how accurate is an at-home test and when can you trust your results?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Masks...
1 dead, 1 hurt after crane overturns at Illinois oil refinery
One person has died, and another person is hurt after a crane overturned Tuesday morning at the Wood River Refinery in Madison County.
mymoinfo.com
Influenza season getting worse in Missouri
(Jefferson County) Influenza season is here, and it’s already a busier start to the flu season than we’ve seen in years past. Dr. Chandra Dommaraju is an infectious disease specialist at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. We asked him what he is seeing with the number of flu patients at the hospital.
Indiana Hunter Takes 192-Inch Whitetail After Finding 6 Years’ Worth of the Buck’s Sheds
At the end of last month, Indiana hunter Jacob Noe tagged a huge typical whitetail that he’d been watching since at least 2016. He called the 8 ½-year-old buck “Big Spindly,” though the buck seems to have grown out of whatever spindliness he may have once exhibited. Noe had gotten hundreds of trail-cam photos of the buck over many seasons and collected six years worth of sheds before finally ending the campaign this fall.
Deja Vu? There’s Been Another Missouri Quake Near Madison
I had to do a double-take to make sure I wasn't seeing the same thing that happened over the weekend. There's been another earthquake between Mark Twain Lake and Moberly, Missouri centered near the town of Madison. According to the USGS, this quake was slightly larger than the 2.4 earthquake...
wglc.net
Georgia sheepdog Casper saves flock from coyotes
A pack of coyotes attacked a flock of sheep in Georgia last month, however, they didn’t know that a sheepdog named Casper would be there to fight back. Casper took down eight coyotes all by himself before returning to the farm. The story of his bravery made the news...
Why Missouri marijuana users will still need a card to buy Dec. 8
Missouri Amendment 3 legalizes marijuana use for adults 21 and up starting Dec. 8, but some adults can't go into a dispensary and buy it yet.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
Kansas game wardens warn of coyotes heading into town
Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.
thecentersquare.com
People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and County during November. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
KMOV
2.5-magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people south of St. Louis may have felt a small earthquake on Tuesday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. east of Kimmswick. The USGS initially listed the earthquake as a 1.6-magnitude quake northwest of...
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
stegenherald.com
Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash
Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
rjbroadcasting.com
Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction
Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has 11 parcels for sale including rural and lakeshore properties. Properties in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties are available for online bidding from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Wednesday, Dec. 14. Anyone...
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
