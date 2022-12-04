ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

The Spun

Recruit Says Deion Sanders Pulled His Scholarship Offer

Back in June, three-star edge rusher Carson Mott announced his commitment to Colorado. At that time, Karl Dorrell was the head coach of the Buffaloes. Colorado made a huge splash this December, hiring Deion Sanders as its newest coach. He's expected to give the program a much-needed makeover. With that...
BOULDER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Rams Coach Ra’Shaad Samples Accepts Pac-12 Coaching Job

Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples is set to become the next wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Arizona State Sun Devils, per reports Tuesday for On3. Samples joined the Rams last offseason after spending three seasons on the coaching staff of the SMU Mustangs...
TEMPE, AZ
Tri-City Herald

NFL Draft Profile: John Torchio, Safety, Wisconsin Badgers

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Fall Further After Steelers Loss?. By Jeremy Brener Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcons News, Analysis and More.
MADISON, WI
Tri-City Herald

Bills Edge Rusher Out For Remainder Of 2022 Season

CINCINNATI — The Buffalo Bills are playing without All-Pro caliber edge rusher Von Miller for the remainder of the season. Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that the defensive end had "exploratory surgery" on Tuesday and discovered an ACL tear. He tore the ligament in his right knee during...
BUFFALO, NY

