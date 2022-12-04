ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Newark boys basketball extends dominant rivalry run against Zanesville

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDrGa_0jWvM7Zn00

NEWARK — The Newark boys basketball team could only guarantee effort and enthusiasm Saturday, playing less than 24 hours after the first loss of the season.

The Wildcats brought plenty of offense and defense, too. Newark used a 19-2 start to cruise past rival Zanesville for a 64-29 victory, emphatically rebounding from a 51-31 loss to reigning Division I state champion Pickerington Central the night before.

"We had to stay together and keep our heads up," Newark sophomore Kalen Winbush said. "Last night was one we really wanted. That was tough, but we couldn't bring that into today. That's in our past, and this is our future."

Newark (3-1) continued its domination of Zanesville, handing the Blue Devils in their season opener their 11th consecutive loss in the rivalry. The Wildcats led 14-2 after one quarter and scored the first five points of the second with near-flawless execution.

Winbush was a spark at both ends, entering the game off the bench less than three minutes in. He had an immediate assist from the baseline to junior Steele Meister, cutting down the lane, and he combined with classmate Austin Rose to play physical defense in the paint that left the Blue Devils unable to finish.

"Winbush really brings us a bunch of energy," Newark coach Jeff Quackenbush said. "He did (Friday), too. In all of the games, he has. He is really playing well and buying into his role. There is no doubt."

Winbush added, "I have been a big since middle school. I knew if I wanted to be on varsity my job would be getting guys open, rebounding and playing defense. I knew from the get-go what my job is on this team."

Newark’s first three baskets came in the paint followed by back-to-back 3-pointers from senior Grant Burkholder and sophomore Braylon Morris. They combined to hit nine of the Wildcats’ 11 3s in their inside-out offensive approach.

Sophomore Mikey Johnson scored in transition for Zanesville’s only first-quarter basket. Senior Xavier Riley converted a 3-point play in the post early in the second quarter, and he stepped out and hit a 3 before halftime.

"For the most part, they battled, and our guys fought. They didn't give up, which is a bonus, especially with the last couple years we had," Zanesville coach Cedric Harris said. "We had to see this to see where we're at. ... Coming up to Newark, that was a challenge we wanted to take. You hate losing the opener, but you know what we have to work on."

A basket for junior Ethan Stare and a 3 for Morris pushed the Newark lead to 28-10 at halftime after a mini run for Zanesville. Burkholder caught fire in the third, scoring 12 points, including a trio of 3s.

Burkholder, who did not play in the fourth quarter, totaled a season-high 23 points, his fourth consecutive double-digit scoring game to start the season. Morris, who added 17 points, has made 11 3s on the season after the first double-digit game of his varsity career.

"(Morris) is a great player," said Winbush, who bounced a pass to his classmate along the baseline after Morris betrayed the scouting report and slipped behind the defense.

"I love being beside him," Winbush added. "He can shoot the lights out as everyone saw tonight, but he just helps us in so many ways — getting tips on defense and creating on offense."

Newark shot 56% from the field to Zanesville’s 29%. The Wildcats had a 25-16 rebounding edge and committed just six turnovers, forcing 12.

Riley led the Blue Devils with 11 points. Johnson added five and four rebounds, and senior Robert Guest converted a 4-point play. The Blue Devils will take lessons learned when they host Utica on Wednesday to open Licking County League play, and they visit Wheeling Park on Friday before next Saturday’s home opener against Watkins Memorial.

"We aren't very big, and being Division I last year, that hurt us," Harris said. "Being Division II, it gives us a chance, but we have to be physical how they were. You can't give up second-chance points."

Senior Drew Oberholtzer had six points and five rebounds for Newark, and Winbush and Rose combined for 11 rebounds. Freshman Ty Gilbert and junior Brandon Miller combined for 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats, who found a formula that can work during a stretch of four consecutive road games, beginning with Tuesday’s trip to Olentangy Berlin.

"We knew after (Friday) the thing we needed to chat about was our offense and having ball movement, player movement, and we did that a little better," Quackenbush said. "Zanesville's similar to us in their lack of size. It's a little easier to finish around the rim and move the ball around the perimeter."

ksnyder@newarkadvocate.com

740-973-4541

Twitter: @newark_sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling hones N.J. mojo to sweep Penn, Drexel at Garden State Grapple

Joe Heilmann has now been on two different teams while competing at the Garden State Grapple. The North Carolina transfer competed against Rutgers in the dual-meet tournament last year, and this year, provided one of the three critical victories to help the Scarlet Knights hold off Penn in the first of its two matches Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Top N.J. OL Nick Oliveira flips home to Rutgers, won’t visit other schools

The Scarlet Knights just pulled off a big coup. Clearview Regional (Mullica Hill, N.J.) three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira committed to Rutgers on Monday night. The 6-5, 285-pound senior was visited at his home by offensive line coach Augie Hoffmann, who sealed the deal. Hoffman visited Oliveira right after new Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel, who once coordinated recruiting at Rutgers, had left.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair chooses Anello as MHS interim AD

The Montclair school board has opted to go with an experienced hand and a Montclair native to lead the high school athletic department. Ron Anello, who was a coach for the Montclair High School football team this past fall, was named the interim athletic director last week to replace P.J. Scarpello, who recently resigned to be athletic director of the New Hope-Solebury School District in New Hope, Pennsylvania, at the end of October.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
onthebanks.com

In order to re-energize Rutgers Football, Greg Schiano must hire from the Outside

By the time groups of Scarlet Faithful were walking into Jersey Mike’s Arena on a sunny mild Thanksgiving Saturday to cheer on the Men’s Basketball team, another disappointing chapter was dwindling on what was once the university’s flagship athletic program. Rutgers football was shut out for the second time, and sustained their seventh conference loss, bringing them to 4-7 on the season, with a Big Ten record of 1-7.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Body pulled from Third River was Belleville man, 57

A body was recovered from the Third River Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo confirmed today. A witness called them that morning reporting a dead body was beneath the waterfall along Kingsland Street. When police arrived, they recovered the body of a man, later identified as a Belleville resident, 57.
NUTLEY, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman beaten and robbed Tuesday morning in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a robbery and assault of a woman in the city’s Central ward Tuesday morning. According to police, officers responded to a robbery report in the 600 block of Springfield Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. The suspect assaulted a female victim by repeatedly striking her in the face and upper body. The victim was thrown to the ground as a result of the assault. The suspect fled the scene before police responded. After attempting to take her personal items, the suspect fled northbound toward 19th Avenue. The suspect is approximately The post Woman beaten and robbed Tuesday morning in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
myfox28columbus.com

Traffic Alert: Crash involving school bus on I-670 east

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A minor accident involving a school bus on Interstate 670 is causing slow-moving traffic Monday morning. The accident happened on I-670 eastbound at Leonard Avenue. Columbus police said no students were on the bus and no injuries were reported. According to OHGO, the left shoulder...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS New York

Archdiocese of Newark helping N.J. residents dealing with poverty

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- More and more people are struggling to keep food on their tables and a roof over their heads.Poverty has been increasing in the Tri-State Area at an alarming rate, especially in New Jersey.But as CBS2's Christine Sloan reported, the Archdiocese of Newark is stepping in to help those in need.A ribbon-cutting was held Monday for Mercy House in Jersey City. The Archdiocese of Newark center on Greenville Avenue will provide food, clothing, baby supplies, and even furniture to anyone who needs help.The church will also continue to operate an existing boarding house upstairs, home to several...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum

Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
PATERSON, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Pillar College’s Pastor Appreciation Breakfast

Pillar College hosted its Ninth Annual Pastor Appreciation Breakfast on October 11, 2022 at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, NJ. Rev. Dr. Nicole Martin, keynote speaker and a 2021 Global Leadership Summit presenter, remarked on “The Context of the Call.”. “Pillar College hosts the Pastor Appreciation Breakfast each...
NEWARK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Urby Newark Opens with 250 Brand New Studio to 3-Bedroom Apartments

Living the city life is exciting, fast-paced, and full of opportunity, so at the end of the day it’s nice to come home to a space that reflects that vibrant lifestyle — without the chaos and traffic. Urby was founded with the intention of creating light + airy apartment designs, energetic public spaces, and friendly property teams. Living here combines everything we love about being city dwellers with the calm oasis of home. Keep reading to learn more about Newark Urby + the exclusive offer for The Hoboken Girl readers.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

REMEMBERING 2 LOCAL HEROES WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES 3 YEARS AGO

We often say, in the face of tragedy, and when a hero is lost, that we must never let such a hero’s memory be forgotten. Three years ago, our region faced such a senseless tragedy when Joseph Seals, a North Arlington resident and Jersey City police detective, was shot and killed in the line of duty during one of the worst shootings we’ve ever known.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Family of missing Brooklyn girl, 12, says she was lured from home

Update: The girl was found safe in the Bronx late Tuesday night, her family told PIX11 News. For the latest updates on this story, click here. The story below has been updated to remove the girl’s name and image because she is a minor. EAST FLATBUSH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn family on Tuesday was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
cwcolumbus.com

Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy