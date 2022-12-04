Newark boys basketball extends dominant rivalry run against Zanesville

NEWARK — The Newark boys basketball team could only guarantee effort and enthusiasm Saturday, playing less than 24 hours after the first loss of the season.

The Wildcats brought plenty of offense and defense, too. Newark used a 19-2 start to cruise past rival Zanesville for a 64-29 victory, emphatically rebounding from a 51-31 loss to reigning Division I state champion Pickerington Central the night before.

"We had to stay together and keep our heads up," Newark sophomore Kalen Winbush said. "Last night was one we really wanted. That was tough, but we couldn't bring that into today. That's in our past, and this is our future."

Newark (3-1) continued its domination of Zanesville, handing the Blue Devils in their season opener their 11th consecutive loss in the rivalry. The Wildcats led 14-2 after one quarter and scored the first five points of the second with near-flawless execution.

Winbush was a spark at both ends, entering the game off the bench less than three minutes in. He had an immediate assist from the baseline to junior Steele Meister, cutting down the lane, and he combined with classmate Austin Rose to play physical defense in the paint that left the Blue Devils unable to finish.

"Winbush really brings us a bunch of energy," Newark coach Jeff Quackenbush said. "He did (Friday), too. In all of the games, he has. He is really playing well and buying into his role. There is no doubt."

Winbush added, "I have been a big since middle school. I knew if I wanted to be on varsity my job would be getting guys open, rebounding and playing defense. I knew from the get-go what my job is on this team."

Newark’s first three baskets came in the paint followed by back-to-back 3-pointers from senior Grant Burkholder and sophomore Braylon Morris. They combined to hit nine of the Wildcats’ 11 3s in their inside-out offensive approach.

Sophomore Mikey Johnson scored in transition for Zanesville’s only first-quarter basket. Senior Xavier Riley converted a 3-point play in the post early in the second quarter, and he stepped out and hit a 3 before halftime.

"For the most part, they battled, and our guys fought. They didn't give up, which is a bonus, especially with the last couple years we had," Zanesville coach Cedric Harris said. "We had to see this to see where we're at. ... Coming up to Newark, that was a challenge we wanted to take. You hate losing the opener, but you know what we have to work on."

A basket for junior Ethan Stare and a 3 for Morris pushed the Newark lead to 28-10 at halftime after a mini run for Zanesville. Burkholder caught fire in the third, scoring 12 points, including a trio of 3s.

Burkholder, who did not play in the fourth quarter, totaled a season-high 23 points, his fourth consecutive double-digit scoring game to start the season. Morris, who added 17 points, has made 11 3s on the season after the first double-digit game of his varsity career.

"(Morris) is a great player," said Winbush, who bounced a pass to his classmate along the baseline after Morris betrayed the scouting report and slipped behind the defense.

"I love being beside him," Winbush added. "He can shoot the lights out as everyone saw tonight, but he just helps us in so many ways — getting tips on defense and creating on offense."

Newark shot 56% from the field to Zanesville’s 29%. The Wildcats had a 25-16 rebounding edge and committed just six turnovers, forcing 12.

Riley led the Blue Devils with 11 points. Johnson added five and four rebounds, and senior Robert Guest converted a 4-point play. The Blue Devils will take lessons learned when they host Utica on Wednesday to open Licking County League play, and they visit Wheeling Park on Friday before next Saturday’s home opener against Watkins Memorial.

"We aren't very big, and being Division I last year, that hurt us," Harris said. "Being Division II, it gives us a chance, but we have to be physical how they were. You can't give up second-chance points."

Senior Drew Oberholtzer had six points and five rebounds for Newark, and Winbush and Rose combined for 11 rebounds. Freshman Ty Gilbert and junior Brandon Miller combined for 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats, who found a formula that can work during a stretch of four consecutive road games, beginning with Tuesday’s trip to Olentangy Berlin.

"We knew after (Friday) the thing we needed to chat about was our offense and having ball movement, player movement, and we did that a little better," Quackenbush said. "Zanesville's similar to us in their lack of size. It's a little easier to finish around the rim and move the ball around the perimeter."

